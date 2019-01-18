Racing

Thursday's South Africa results

Jan 18, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 4 Somewhere In Time ($8-$7)

2nd 5 Sweet Karma ($5.10)

3rd 1 Orferd's Flash (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Rockachino

Forecast $3

Tierce $34

Nimble is two from two and has the form to make it three-up on Sunday.
Racing

Sierra Conqueror still Nimble

Trio $10

Quartet $53

RACE 2

1st 11 Icon Princess ($49-$12)

2nd 1 Fluttering ($6)

3rd 9 Bitter Lemon ($17)

4th 13 Round The Horn

Forecast $25

Place Forecast (1-11) $11, (9-11) $42, (1-9) $20

Tierce $415

Trio $73

Quartet No winner ($116 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Helenika

RACE 3

1st 6 Steffi's Graft ($16-$9)

2nd 10 Andalusian ($23)

3rd 5 Ikebana ($7)

4th 9 Guilty Pleasure

Forecast $84

Place Forecast (6-10) $25, (5-6) $5, (5-10) $26

Tierce $201

Trio $45

Quartet No winner ($230 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Mumtaz

RACE 4

1st 4 Star Of Silver ($39-$7)

2nd 14 Transylvania ($54)

3rd 6 Big Suze ($18)

4th 10 Forest Field

Forecast $479

Place Forecast (4-14) $112, (4-6) $26, (6-14) $187

Tierce No winner ($2,254 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($2,394 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($512 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Alpha Saphire, 7 Diary Date

RACE 5

1st 7 Grand Silvano ($17-$6)

2nd 6 Meraki ($7)

3rd 3 Rock My Soul ($28)

4th 9 Caliente

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (6-7) $6, (3-7) $24, (3-6) $26

Tierce $403

Trio $153

Quartet No winner ($1,108 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Red Mars

RACE 6

1st 4 Straat-Kind ($51-$17)

2nd 2 Casual Diamond ($8)

3rd 3 Vice Versa ($10)

4th 10 It Is What It Is

Forecast $30

Place Forecast (2-4) $14, (3-4) $12, (2-3) $11

Tierce $627

Trio $65

Quartet No winner ($1,986 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 7 Cruise Along ($27-$8)

2nd 6 Duchess Of Bourbon ($9)

3rd 4 Western Angel )$16)

4th 3 Rocket Girl

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (6-7) $8, (4-7) $21, (4-6) $10

Tierce $468

Trio $83

Quartet $1,690

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

HORSE RACING