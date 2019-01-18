Thursday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 4 Somewhere In Time ($8-$7)
2nd 5 Sweet Karma ($5.10)
3rd 1 Orferd's Flash (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Rockachino
Forecast $3
Tierce $34
Trio $10
Quartet $53
RACE 2
1st 11 Icon Princess ($49-$12)
2nd 1 Fluttering ($6)
3rd 9 Bitter Lemon ($17)
4th 13 Round The Horn
Forecast $25
Place Forecast (1-11) $11, (9-11) $42, (1-9) $20
Tierce $415
Trio $73
Quartet No winner ($116 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 Helenika
RACE 3
1st 6 Steffi's Graft ($16-$9)
2nd 10 Andalusian ($23)
3rd 5 Ikebana ($7)
4th 9 Guilty Pleasure
Forecast $84
Place Forecast (6-10) $25, (5-6) $5, (5-10) $26
Tierce $201
Trio $45
Quartet No winner ($230 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 Mumtaz
RACE 4
1st 4 Star Of Silver ($39-$7)
2nd 14 Transylvania ($54)
3rd 6 Big Suze ($18)
4th 10 Forest Field
Forecast $479
Place Forecast (4-14) $112, (4-6) $26, (6-14) $187
Tierce No winner ($2,254 carried forward)
Trio No winner ($2,394 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($512 carried forward)
Scratchings: 2 Alpha Saphire, 7 Diary Date
RACE 5
1st 7 Grand Silvano ($17-$6)
2nd 6 Meraki ($7)
3rd 3 Rock My Soul ($28)
4th 9 Caliente
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (6-7) $6, (3-7) $24, (3-6) $26
Tierce $403
Trio $153
Quartet No winner ($1,108 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 Red Mars
RACE 6
1st 4 Straat-Kind ($51-$17)
2nd 2 Casual Diamond ($8)
3rd 3 Vice Versa ($10)
4th 10 It Is What It Is
Forecast $30
Place Forecast (2-4) $14, (3-4) $12, (2-3) $11
Tierce $627
Trio $65
Quartet No winner ($1,986 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 7 Cruise Along ($27-$8)
2nd 6 Duchess Of Bourbon ($9)
3rd 4 Western Angel )$16)
4th 3 Rocket Girl
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (6-7) $8, (4-7) $21, (4-6) $10
Tierce $468
Trio $83
Quartet $1,690
