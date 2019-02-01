Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 10 Grindelwald ($54-$16)
2nd 8 Saint Michael ($10)
3rd 12 One Of Our Own ($18)
4th 9 Phoenix Sun
Forecast $55
Place Forecast (8-10) $30, (10-12) $25, (8-12) $20
Tierce No winner ($1,144 carried forward)
Trio $214
Quartet No winner ($84 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Fairbanks, 4 Laptop Wizard, 11 I Like To Move It
RACE 2
1st 17 Just Dance ($11-$7)
2nd 3 Sparkling Gold ($31)
3rd 12 Senorita Amor ($78)
4th 5 Sea Of Roses
Forecast $43
Place Forecast (3-17) $44, (12-17) $154, (3-12) $695
Tierce No winner ($3,786 carried forward)
Trio No winner ($1,136 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($126 carried forward)
Scratchings: 7 Captains Love, 9 Triple It
RACE 3
1st 12 Lady Of Liberty ($45-$16)
2nd 11 Jive Express ($21)
3rd 15 Varquera ($10)
4th 1 Kindavar
Forecast $342
Place Forecast (11-12) $94, (12-15) $21, (11-15) $61
Tierce $3,528 Trio $948
Quartet No winner ($222 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 14 Peace Call Me ($42-$19)
2nd 1 Tintagel ($7)
3rd 13 Paddy's Legacy ($7)
4th 4 Marshall Foch
Forecast $41
Place Forecast (1-14) $16, (13-14) $13, (1-13) $7
Tierce $134 Trio $44
Quartet No winner ($236 carried forward)
Scratching: 12 Highway Express
RACE 5
1st 5 Prix Eclips ($27-$10)
2nd 14 Latin Opus ($5.10)
3rd 8 Colonel Caramel ($18)
4th 6 Mahogany Bond
Forecast $14
Place Forecast (5-14) $8, (5-8) $19, (8-14) $18
Tierce $165 Trio $59
Quartet No winner ($262 carried forward)
Scratching: 4 Dry Your Eyes
RACE 6
1st 5 Fact ($18-$7)
2nd 6 Born Rich ($7)
3rd 2 Smart Deal ($8)
4th 8 The Litigator
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (5-6) $7, (2-5) $5, (2-6) $7
Tierce $105
Trio $17 Quartet $674
Scratchings: 1 The Honey Badger, 10 Music In You
RACE 7
1st 4 Indy Ice ($10-$6)
2nd 9 Mighty Rock ($12)
3rd 5 Flapjack ($6)
4th 8 Garwood
Forecast $27
Place Forecast (4-9) $9, (4-5) $3, (5-9) $10
Tierce $67
Trio $14
Quartet No winner ($318 carried forward)
RACE 8
Abandoned due to delay in start time
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now