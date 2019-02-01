Thursday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 10 Grindelwald ($54-$16)

2nd 8 Saint Michael ($10)

3rd 12 One Of Our Own ($18)

4th 9 Phoenix Sun

Forecast $55

Place Forecast (8-10) $30, (10-12) $25, (8-12) $20

Tierce No winner ($1,144 carried forward)

Trio $214

Quartet No winner ($84 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Fairbanks, 4 Laptop Wizard, 11 I Like To Move It

RACE 2

1st 17 Just Dance ($11-$7)

2nd 3 Sparkling Gold ($31)

3rd 12 Senorita Amor ($78)

4th 5 Sea Of Roses

Forecast $43

Place Forecast (3-17) $44, (12-17) $154, (3-12) $695

Tierce No winner ($3,786 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($1,136 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($126 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 Captains Love, 9 Triple It

RACE 3

1st 12 Lady Of Liberty ($45-$16)

2nd 11 Jive Express ($21)

3rd 15 Varquera ($10)

4th 1 Kindavar

Forecast $342

Place Forecast (11-12) $94, (12-15) $21, (11-15) $61

Tierce $3,528 Trio $948

Quartet No winner ($222 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 14 Peace Call Me ($42-$19)

2nd 1 Tintagel ($7)

3rd 13 Paddy's Legacy ($7)

4th 4 Marshall Foch

Forecast $41

Place Forecast (1-14) $16, (13-14) $13, (1-13) $7

Tierce $134 Trio $44

Quartet No winner ($236 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Highway Express

RACE 5

1st 5 Prix Eclips ($27-$10)

2nd 14 Latin Opus ($5.10)

3rd 8 Colonel Caramel ($18)

4th 6 Mahogany Bond

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (5-14) $8, (5-8) $19, (8-14) $18

Tierce $165 Trio $59

Quartet No winner ($262 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Dry Your Eyes

RACE 6

1st 5 Fact ($18-$7)

2nd 6 Born Rich ($7)

3rd 2 Smart Deal ($8)

4th 8 The Litigator

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (5-6) $7, (2-5) $5, (2-6) $7

Tierce $105

Trio $17 Quartet $674

Scratchings: 1 The Honey Badger, 10 Music In You

RACE 7

1st 4 Indy Ice ($10-$6)

2nd 9 Mighty Rock ($12)

3rd 5 Flapjack ($6)

4th 8 Garwood

Forecast $27

Place Forecast (4-9) $9, (4-5) $3, (5-9) $10

Tierce $67

Trio $14

Quartet No winner ($318 carried forward)

RACE 8

Abandoned due to delay in start time