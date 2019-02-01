Racing

Thursday's South Africa Results

Feb 01, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 10 Grindelwald ($54-$16)

2nd 8 Saint Michael ($10)

3rd 12 One Of Our Own ($18)

4th 9 Phoenix Sun

Forecast $55

Place Forecast (8-10) $30, (10-12) $25, (8-12) $20

Kranji meeting top picks
Racing

Back Ararat Lady and Raheeb

Related Stories

Thursday's Kranji barrier trials

(No headline) - SINTRACK01

Whyte says 'bye' to Happy Valley

Tierce No winner ($1,144 carried forward)

Trio $214

Quartet No winner ($84 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Fairbanks, 4 Laptop Wizard, 11 I Like To Move It

RACE 2

1st 17 Just Dance ($11-$7)

2nd 3 Sparkling Gold ($31)

3rd 12 Senorita Amor ($78)

4th 5 Sea Of Roses

Forecast $43

Place Forecast (3-17) $44, (12-17) $154, (3-12) $695

Tierce No winner ($3,786 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($1,136 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($126 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 Captains Love, 9 Triple It

RACE 3

1st 12 Lady Of Liberty ($45-$16)

2nd 11 Jive Express ($21)

3rd 15 Varquera ($10)

4th 1 Kindavar

Forecast $342

Place Forecast (11-12) $94, (12-15) $21, (11-15) $61

Tierce $3,528 Trio $948

Quartet No winner ($222 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 14 Peace Call Me ($42-$19)

2nd 1 Tintagel ($7)

3rd 13 Paddy's Legacy ($7)

4th 4 Marshall Foch

Forecast $41

Place Forecast (1-14) $16, (13-14) $13, (1-13) $7

Tierce $134 Trio $44

Quartet No winner ($236 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Highway Express

RACE 5

1st 5 Prix Eclips ($27-$10)

2nd 14 Latin Opus ($5.10)

3rd 8 Colonel Caramel ($18)

4th 6 Mahogany Bond

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (5-14) $8, (5-8) $19, (8-14) $18

Tierce $165 Trio $59

Quartet No winner ($262 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Dry Your Eyes

RACE 6

1st 5 Fact ($18-$7)

2nd 6 Born Rich ($7)

3rd 2 Smart Deal ($8)

4th 8 The Litigator

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (5-6) $7, (2-5) $5, (2-6) $7

Tierce $105

Trio $17 Quartet $674

Scratchings: 1 The Honey Badger, 10 Music In You

RACE 7

1st 4 Indy Ice ($10-$6)

2nd 9 Mighty Rock ($12)

3rd 5 Flapjack ($6)

4th 8 Garwood

Forecast $27

Place Forecast (4-9) $9, (4-5) $3, (5-9) $10

Tierce $67

Trio $14

Quartet No winner ($318 carried forward)

RACE 8

Abandoned due to delay in start time

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING