Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 11 Fly Away ($12-$6)
2nd 10 Union Castle ($6)
3rd 5 Rock Manor ($21)
4th 6 Syx Shooter
Forecast $5
Place Forecast (10-11) $3, (5-11) $6, (5-10) $6
Tierce $43
Trio $27
Quartet No winner ($356 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 7 Seemyvision ($68-$17)
2nd 6 Palace Of Dreams ($5.10)
3rd 4 Montreal Mist ($5.10)
4th 10 Zodiac Princess
Forecast $22
Place Forecast (6-7) $9, (4-7) $6, (4-6) $3
Tierce $187
Trio $14
Quartet No winner ($610 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Tomorrow Idontknow
RACE 3
1st 3 Lunico ($60-$16)
2nd 6 Smart Deal ($6)
3rd 9 Voodoo ($10)
4th 1 Born Rich
Forecast $35
Place Forecast (3-6) $11, (3-9) $25, (6-9) $13
Tierce $413
Trio $74
Quartet No winner ($1,084 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Tejada
RACE 4
1st 4 Mr Whatson ($18-$7)
2nd 5 Chief Of State ($7)
3rd 2 Dalai's Promise ($10)
4th 1 Scoop
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (4-5) $3, (2-4) $10, (2-5) $10
Tierce $89
Trio $18
Quartet $445
Scratchings: 3 Robberg Express,
7 Pieces Of Gold
RACE 5
1st 3 Winter Storm ($11-$10)
2nd 6 Galactic Warrior ($8)
3rd 1 Purple Diamond ($7)
4th 8 Brigtnumberten
Forecast $20
Place Forecast (3-6) $9, (1-3) $4, (1-6) $9
Tierce $67 Trio $19
Quartet No winner ($328 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Sugoi
RACE 6
1st 2 Che Bella ($16-$7)
2nd 4 Generous Notion ($13)
3rd 6 Operetta ($15)
4th 9 Burundi Bush
Forecast $17
Place Forecast (2-4) $9, (2-6) $12, (4-6) $31 Tierce $129 Trio $73
Quartet No winner ($596 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 Twelve Oaks
RACE 7
1st 6 Carioca ($116-$23)
2nd 7 Only To Win ($7)
3rd 10 Elusive Butterfly ($32)
4th 1 Ouro
Forecast $140
Place Forecast (6-7) $55, (6-10) $89, (7-10) $34
Tierce No winner ($1,272 carried forward)
Trio $1,040
Quartet No winner ($976 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 2 Private Ruler ($526-$95)
2nd 18 Supa Mufti ($22)
3rd 8 Missouri ($21)
4th 17 Swing Vote
Forecast $900
Place Forecast (2-18) $723, (2-8) $144, (8-18) $65
Tierce No winner ($2,212 carried forward)
Trio $618 Quartet No winner ($1,044 carried forward)
Scratchings: 11 What A Joker,
20 No Mans Land
RACE 9
1st 4 Golden Lion ($51-$18)
2nd 20 Twister Vortex ($95)
3rd 2 Winter Crusade ($21)
4th 8 Trip To Troy
Forecast $627
Place Forecast (4-20) $141, (2-4) $50, (2-20) $707
Tierce No winner ($5,045 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Trio No winner ($700 Gross carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Quartet No winner ($1,112 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratchings: 5 Peace Call Me,
9 Pelican Bay
