Racing

Thursday's South Africa Results

Mar 15, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 11 Fly Away ($12-$6)

2nd 10 Union Castle ($6)

3rd 5 Rock Manor ($21)

4th 6 Syx Shooter

Forecast $5

Place Forecast (10-11) $3, (5-11) $6, (5-10) $6

Stay The Course rushing home strongly to win over 1,400m last start on Feb 22. He will be better over 1,600m on Sunday.
In-form duo look hard to beat

Tierce $43

Trio $27

Quartet No winner ($356 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 7 Seemyvision ($68-$17)

2nd 6 Palace Of Dreams ($5.10)

3rd 4 Montreal Mist ($5.10)

4th 10 Zodiac Princess

Forecast $22

Place Forecast (6-7) $9, (4-7) $6, (4-6) $3

Tierce $187

Trio $14

Quartet No winner ($610 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Tomorrow Idontknow

RACE 3

1st 3 Lunico ($60-$16)

2nd 6 Smart Deal ($6)

3rd 9 Voodoo ($10)

4th 1 Born Rich

Forecast $35

Place Forecast (3-6) $11, (3-9) $25, (6-9) $13

Tierce $413

Trio $74

Quartet No winner ($1,084 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Tejada

RACE 4

1st 4 Mr Whatson ($18-$7)

2nd 5 Chief Of State ($7)

3rd 2 Dalai's Promise ($10)

4th 1 Scoop

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (4-5) $3, (2-4) $10, (2-5) $10

Tierce $89

Trio $18

Quartet $445

Scratchings: 3 Robberg Express,

7 Pieces Of Gold

RACE 5

1st 3 Winter Storm ($11-$10)

2nd 6 Galactic Warrior ($8)

3rd 1 Purple Diamond ($7)

4th 8 Brigtnumberten

Forecast $20

Place Forecast (3-6) $9, (1-3) $4, (1-6) $9

Tierce $67 Trio $19

Quartet No winner ($328 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Sugoi

RACE 6

1st 2 Che Bella ($16-$7)

2nd 4 Generous Notion ($13)

3rd 6 Operetta ($15)

4th 9 Burundi Bush

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (2-4) $9, (2-6) $12, (4-6) $31 Tierce $129 Trio $73

Quartet No winner ($596 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Twelve Oaks

RACE 7

1st 6 Carioca ($116-$23)

2nd 7 Only To Win ($7)

3rd 10 Elusive Butterfly ($32)

4th 1 Ouro

Forecast $140

Place Forecast (6-7) $55, (6-10) $89, (7-10) $34

Tierce No winner ($1,272 carried forward)

Trio $1,040

Quartet No winner ($976 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 2 Private Ruler ($526-$95)

2nd 18 Supa Mufti ($22)

3rd 8 Missouri ($21)

4th 17 Swing Vote

Forecast $900

Place Forecast (2-18) $723, (2-8) $144, (8-18) $65

Tierce No winner ($2,212 carried forward)

Trio $618 Quartet No winner ($1,044 carried forward)

Scratchings: 11 What A Joker,

20 No Mans Land

RACE 9

1st 4 Golden Lion ($51-$18)

2nd 20 Twister Vortex ($95)

3rd 2 Winter Crusade ($21)

4th 8 Trip To Troy

Forecast $627

Place Forecast (4-20) $141, (2-4) $50, (2-20) $707

Tierce No winner ($5,045 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Trio No winner ($700 Gross carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Quartet No winner ($1,112 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratchings: 5 Peace Call Me,

9 Pelican Bay

