THURSDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 2 Ehsaan ($7-$5.10)
2nd 4 Jash ($10)
3rd 9 Keep Smiling ($10)
4th 7 Pinch Pot
Forecast $11 Place Forecast (2-4) $5, (2-9) $3, (4-9) $6
Tierce $35 Trio $11 Quartet $105 Scratching: 1 Aqua Delta
RACE 2
1st 4 Captain's Alpha ($14-$7)
2nd 9 Lemon Drop Shot ($8)
3rd 10 One Of Our Own ($14)
4th 1 The Sands
Forecast $17 Place Forecast (4-9) $6, (4-10) $10, (9-10) $20
Tierce $88 Trio $40 Quartet No winner ($74 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 1 Just A Greeting ($67-$14)
2nd 2 Destinys Game ($6)
3rd 3 Super Fine ($10)
4th 7 Oceans Pride
Forecast $48 Place Forecast (1-2) $14, (1-3) $32, (2-3) $5
Tierce $728 Trio $86 Quartet No winner ($156 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Stellarmein, 10 Conquering Britain
RACE 4
1st 2 Jacko Boy ($11-$7)
2nd 11 Eightfolds Lass ($27)
3rd 3 Notquitethereyet ($20)
4th 5 Petite Aime
Forecast $67 Place Forecast (2-11) $17, (2-3) $10, (3-11) $102
Tierce No winner ($1,936 carried forward)
Trio $218 Quartet No winner ($242 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 Short Skirt Flirt
RACE 5
1st 2 Chevron ($10-$6)
2nd 3 Dry Your Eyes ($20)
3rd 12 Feitas Flyer ($26)
4th 13 The Brass Way
Forecast $31 Place Forecast (2-3) $11, (2-12) $22, (3-12) $74
Tierce $610 Trio $272 Quartet No winner ($392 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 7 Sea Air ($11-$8)
2nd 4 Norland ($9)
3rd 10 Perfact ($52)
4th 2 March To Glory
Forecast $11
Place Forecast (4-7) $5, (7-10) $42, (4-10) $113
Tierce $816 Trio $276
Quartet No winner ($512 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 Orapa
RACE 7
1st 5 Bold Coast ($14-$9)
2nd 8 Armstrong ($22)
3rd 10 Varimax ($11)
4th 1 Copper Jay
Forecast $69
Place Forecast (5-8) $21, (5-10) $8, (8-10) $51
Tierce $1,516 Trio $248
Quartet No winner ($750 carried forward)
Scratching: 4 Mythical Bolt
RACE 8
1st 9 Hear The Trumpet ($140-$46)
2nd 8 Ottawa ($20)
3rd 11 Ilha Da Var ($11)
4th 1 Modjadji
Forecast $289
Place Forecast (8-9) $59, (9-11) $40, (8-11) $16
Tierce No winner ($2,858 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Trio $702
Quartet No winner ($1,018 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
