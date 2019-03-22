Racing

Thursday's South Africa results

Mar 22, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Ehsaan ($7-$5.10)

2nd 4 Jash ($10)

3rd 9 Keep Smiling ($10)

4th 7 Pinch Pot

Forecast $11 Place Forecast (2-4) $5, (2-9) $3, (4-9) $6

Tierce $35 Trio $11 Quartet $105 Scratching: 1 Aqua Delta

Nova Vocal is working up a storm and is the one to beat in Race 7 tonight.
Racing

Consistent pair set to rule

RACE 2

1st 4 Captain's Alpha ($14-$7)

2nd 9 Lemon Drop Shot ($8)

3rd 10 One Of Our Own ($14)

4th 1 The Sands

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (4-9) $6, (4-10) $10, (9-10) $20

Tierce $88 Trio $40 Quartet No winner ($74 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 1 Just A Greeting ($67-$14)

2nd 2 Destinys Game ($6)

3rd 3 Super Fine ($10)

4th 7 Oceans Pride

Forecast $48 Place Forecast (1-2) $14, (1-3) $32, (2-3) $5

Tierce $728 Trio $86 Quartet No winner ($156 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Stellarmein, 10 Conquering Britain

RACE 4

1st 2 Jacko Boy ($11-$7)

2nd 11 Eightfolds Lass ($27)

3rd 3 Notquitethereyet ($20)

4th 5 Petite Aime

Forecast $67 Place Forecast (2-11) $17, (2-3) $10, (3-11) $102

Tierce No winner ($1,936 carried forward)

Trio $218 Quartet No winner ($242 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Short Skirt Flirt

RACE 5

1st 2 Chevron ($10-$6)

2nd 3 Dry Your Eyes ($20)

3rd 12 Feitas Flyer ($26)

4th 13 The Brass Way

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (2-3) $11, (2-12) $22, (3-12) $74

Tierce $610 Trio $272 Quartet No winner ($392 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 7 Sea Air ($11-$8)

2nd 4 Norland ($9)

3rd 10 Perfact ($52)

4th 2 March To Glory

Forecast $11

Place Forecast (4-7) $5, (7-10) $42, (4-10) $113

Tierce $816 Trio $276

Quartet No winner ($512 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Orapa

RACE 7

1st 5 Bold Coast ($14-$9)

2nd 8 Armstrong ($22)

3rd 10 Varimax ($11)

4th 1 Copper Jay

Forecast $69

Place Forecast (5-8) $21, (5-10) $8, (8-10) $51

Tierce $1,516 Trio $248

Quartet No winner ($750 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Mythical Bolt

RACE 8

1st 9 Hear The Trumpet ($140-$46)

2nd 8 Ottawa ($20)

3rd 11 Ilha Da Var ($11)

4th 1 Modjadji

Forecast $289

Place Forecast (8-9) $59, (9-11) $40, (8-11) $16

Tierce No winner ($2,858 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Trio $702

Quartet No winner ($1,018 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

HORSE RACING