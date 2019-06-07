Racing

Thursday's South Africa results

Jun 07, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 11 Aqua Delta ($17-$8)

2nd 16 Irrevocable Dream ($5.10)

3rd 5 Inside Politics ($30)

4th 12 Blue Spark

Forecast $28 Place Forecast (11-16) $8, (5-11) $45, (5-16) $81 Tierce $936

Trio $460 Quartet No winner ($942 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Lizaz (centre) scoring his only win in March 2015 but he is back in form.
Racing

Duo can go one better

Scratchings: 2 Category Four, 3 Pitch Pine, 10 Able Surprise, 18 Global Exposure

RACE 2

1st 7 Captain's Reward ($11-$7)

2nd 1 Princess Penelope ($11)

3rd 14 Machali ($8)

4th 15 Seraphina

Forecast $12 Place Forecast (1-7) $6, (7-14) $5, (1-14) $8 Tierce $33

Trio $13 Quartet No winner ($1,276 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Midnight Top, 12 Rustling Breeze, 16 Wisteria Walk

RACE 3

1st 8 Always Red ($56-$16)

2nd 2 Varquera ($7)

3rd 11 Forever Indigo ($10)

4th 3 Favourite Model

Forecast $138 Place Forecast (2-8) $49, (8-11) $31, (2-11) $11

Tierce $1,610 Trio $189 Quartet No winner ($2,810 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Eternal Summer, 6 Stellarmein

RACE 4

1st 3 Vistula ($7-$5.10)

2nd 6 I Like It ($12)

3rd 7 Emily Jay ($32)

4th 8 Saints Alive

Forecast $36 Place Forecast (3-6) $12, (3-7) $9, (6-7) $44 Tierce $685

Trio $117 Quartet $3,746

Scratching: 9 Believe Me

RACE 5

1st 2 Emily Hobhouse ($25-$6)

2nd 6 Western Dance ($7)

3rd 8 Glamorous Scandal ($19)

4th 9 Plum Field

Forecast $14 Place Forecast (2-6) $8, (2-8) $32, (6-8) $35 Tierce $213

Trio $122 Quartet No winner ($94 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 8 Kurt's Approval ($52-$15)

2nd 1 Skiminac ($8)

3rd 5 Royal Honour ($19)

4th 9 Waqaas

Forecast $34 Place Forecast (1-8) $13, (5-8) $29, (1-5) $17

Tierce $544 Trio $97

Quartet No winner ($276 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Prince Of Promise

RACE 7

1st 12 Alex The Great ($17-$5.10)

2nd 15 Seventh Son ($37)

3rd 8 Rebel Renegade ($5.10)

4th 5 Ice Eater

Forecast $34 Place Forecast (12-15) $19, (8-12) $7, (8-15) $19

Tierce $246 Trio $53

Quartet No winner ($308 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Lighthearted, 4 Hartleyfour, 7 Marcus Attilius

Results of Races 8 and 9 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

HORSE RACING