Thursday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 11 Aqua Delta ($17-$8)
2nd 16 Irrevocable Dream ($5.10)
3rd 5 Inside Politics ($30)
4th 12 Blue Spark
Forecast $28 Place Forecast (11-16) $8, (5-11) $45, (5-16) $81 Tierce $936
Trio $460 Quartet No winner ($942 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratchings: 2 Category Four, 3 Pitch Pine, 10 Able Surprise, 18 Global Exposure
RACE 2
1st 7 Captain's Reward ($11-$7)
2nd 1 Princess Penelope ($11)
3rd 14 Machali ($8)
4th 15 Seraphina
Forecast $12 Place Forecast (1-7) $6, (7-14) $5, (1-14) $8 Tierce $33
Trio $13 Quartet No winner ($1,276 carried forward)
Scratching: 4 Midnight Top, 12 Rustling Breeze, 16 Wisteria Walk
RACE 3
1st 8 Always Red ($56-$16)
2nd 2 Varquera ($7)
3rd 11 Forever Indigo ($10)
4th 3 Favourite Model
Forecast $138 Place Forecast (2-8) $49, (8-11) $31, (2-11) $11
Tierce $1,610 Trio $189 Quartet No winner ($2,810 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Eternal Summer, 6 Stellarmein
RACE 4
1st 3 Vistula ($7-$5.10)
2nd 6 I Like It ($12)
3rd 7 Emily Jay ($32)
4th 8 Saints Alive
Forecast $36 Place Forecast (3-6) $12, (3-7) $9, (6-7) $44 Tierce $685
Trio $117 Quartet $3,746
Scratching: 9 Believe Me
RACE 5
1st 2 Emily Hobhouse ($25-$6)
2nd 6 Western Dance ($7)
3rd 8 Glamorous Scandal ($19)
4th 9 Plum Field
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (2-6) $8, (2-8) $32, (6-8) $35 Tierce $213
Trio $122 Quartet No winner ($94 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 8 Kurt's Approval ($52-$15)
2nd 1 Skiminac ($8)
3rd 5 Royal Honour ($19)
4th 9 Waqaas
Forecast $34 Place Forecast (1-8) $13, (5-8) $29, (1-5) $17
Tierce $544 Trio $97
Quartet No winner ($276 carried forward)
Scratching: 12 Prince Of Promise
RACE 7
1st 12 Alex The Great ($17-$5.10)
2nd 15 Seventh Son ($37)
3rd 8 Rebel Renegade ($5.10)
4th 5 Ice Eater
Forecast $34 Place Forecast (12-15) $19, (8-12) $7, (8-15) $19
Tierce $246 Trio $53
Quartet No winner ($308 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Lighthearted, 4 Hartleyfour, 7 Marcus Attilius
Results of Races 8 and 9 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.
