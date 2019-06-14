Racing

Thursday's south Africa results

THURSDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

Jun 14, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 10 Heart Stwings ($8-$6)

2nd 1 Jay Bomb ($7)

3rd 4 Just My Luck ($12)

4th 6 Wilkes County

Forecast $6

Place Forecast (1-10) $4, (4-10) $10, (1-4) $12

Sacred Rebel won twice on the Poly and is back on the surface in Race 7 tonight.
Racing

Sacred Rebel, Grand Koonta look best

Related Stories

Win Easy lives up to name

Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results

Penang trackwork

Tierce $83

Trio $15

Quartet $431

Scratching: 7 Aegean

RACE 2

1st 9 Quick Wit ($23-$11)

2nd 3 Before The Dawn ($5.10)

3rd 6 Impressive Duchess ($49)

4th 1 Allmyloving

Forecast $11

Place Forecast (3-9) $2.50, (6-9) $80, (3-6) $67

Tierce $578

Trio $127

Quartet No winner ($182 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 May Queen, 14 Trousseau

RACE 3

1st 4 Country Squire ($108-$21)

2nd 12 Youcanthurrylove ($7)

3rd 9 Atomic Blonde ($7)

4th 2 Fort Carol

Forecast $151

Place Forecast (4-12) $21, (4-9) $18, (9-12) $11

Tierce $1,285

Trio $193

Quartet No winner ($468 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Zabarjad , 5 The Russian Sailor

RACE 4

1st 4 Horace ($9-$6)

2nd 2 American Indian ($8)

3rd 1 Dromedaris ($8)

4th 5 Condor Gulch

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (2-4) $8, (1-4) $6, (1-2) $15

Tierce $108

Trio $33

Quartet $473

RACE 5

1st 9 Tehuano ($28-$10)

2nd 1 Pretty Border ($7)

3rd 7 Rabia The Rebel ($23)

4th 2 Gottalottaluv

Forecast $36

Place Forecast (1-9) $11, (7-9) $23, (1-7) $32

Tierce No winner ($3,636 carried forward)

Trio $248

Quartet No winner ($246 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 13 Vida Amorosa ($75-$23)

2nd 3 Jolly Josephine ($20)

3rd 8 Big Myth ($14)

4th 6 Wordyness

Forecast $290

Place Forecast (3-13) $56, (8-13) $68, (3-8) $36

Tierce $5,140

Trio $532

Quartet No winner ($282 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Western Dance, 17 Long Pond, 18 Generoso

RACE 7

1st 2 Dalai's Promise ($10-$5.10)

2nd 5 Ulla ($9)

3rd 9 Double 'O' Eight ($9)

4th 7 Image Award

Forecast $25

Place Forecast (2-5) $7, (2-9) $4, (5-9) $13

Tierce $75

Trio $25

Quartet $250

Scratching: 1 Winter Watch

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING