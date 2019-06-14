Thursday's south Africa results
RACE 1
1st 10 Heart Stwings ($8-$6)
2nd 1 Jay Bomb ($7)
3rd 4 Just My Luck ($12)
4th 6 Wilkes County
Forecast $6
Place Forecast (1-10) $4, (4-10) $10, (1-4) $12
Tierce $83
Trio $15
Quartet $431
Scratching: 7 Aegean
RACE 2
1st 9 Quick Wit ($23-$11)
2nd 3 Before The Dawn ($5.10)
3rd 6 Impressive Duchess ($49)
4th 1 Allmyloving
Forecast $11
Place Forecast (3-9) $2.50, (6-9) $80, (3-6) $67
Tierce $578
Trio $127
Quartet No winner ($182 carried forward)
Scratchings: 7 May Queen, 14 Trousseau
RACE 3
1st 4 Country Squire ($108-$21)
2nd 12 Youcanthurrylove ($7)
3rd 9 Atomic Blonde ($7)
4th 2 Fort Carol
Forecast $151
Place Forecast (4-12) $21, (4-9) $18, (9-12) $11
Tierce $1,285
Trio $193
Quartet No winner ($468 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Zabarjad , 5 The Russian Sailor
RACE 4
1st 4 Horace ($9-$6)
2nd 2 American Indian ($8)
3rd 1 Dromedaris ($8)
4th 5 Condor Gulch
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (2-4) $8, (1-4) $6, (1-2) $15
Tierce $108
Trio $33
Quartet $473
RACE 5
1st 9 Tehuano ($28-$10)
2nd 1 Pretty Border ($7)
3rd 7 Rabia The Rebel ($23)
4th 2 Gottalottaluv
Forecast $36
Place Forecast (1-9) $11, (7-9) $23, (1-7) $32
Tierce No winner ($3,636 carried forward)
Trio $248
Quartet No winner ($246 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 13 Vida Amorosa ($75-$23)
2nd 3 Jolly Josephine ($20)
3rd 8 Big Myth ($14)
4th 6 Wordyness
Forecast $290
Place Forecast (3-13) $56, (8-13) $68, (3-8) $36
Tierce $5,140
Trio $532
Quartet No winner ($282 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Western Dance, 17 Long Pond, 18 Generoso
RACE 7
1st 2 Dalai's Promise ($10-$5.10)
2nd 5 Ulla ($9)
3rd 9 Double 'O' Eight ($9)
4th 7 Image Award
Forecast $25
Place Forecast (2-5) $7, (2-9) $4, (5-9) $13
Tierce $75
Trio $25
Quartet $250
Scratching: 1 Winter Watch
