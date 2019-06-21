Thursday's South Africa results
THURSDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 6 Spring Break ($8-$6)
2nd 4 Seemyvision ($24)
3rd 1 Dive Captain ($16)
4th 3 Rio's Winter
Forecast $59 Place Forecast (4-6) $23, (1-6) $7, (1-4) $3 Tierce $477
Trio $99 Quartet No winner ($45 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 1 Al Jahbath ($15-$8)
2nd 7 Iron Henry ($12)
3rd 10 Whiskytangofoxtrot ($20)
4th 2 Arapaho
Forecast $33
Place Forecast (1-7) $14, (1-10) $25, (7-10) $31 Tierce $585 Trio $155
Quartet No winner ($1,366 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 Handshake Promise
RACE 3
1st 17 Zephira Rain ($69-$19)
2nd 2 Varquera ($7)
3rd 6 Charmz Luck ($26)
4th 14 Kisumu
Forecast $137
Place Forecast (2-17) $78, (6-17) $127, (2-6) $27 Tierce No winner ($860 carried forward)
Trio No winner ($1,530 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($1,438 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Aziri Sun, 12 Pavlova Project, 13 Floribunda, 16 Sea Island, 18 Charlie's Jet
RACE 4
1st 6 Born Rich ($52-$21)
2nd 2 Binky ($5.10)
3rd 5 Vetri Vel ($35)
4th 8 Jet Power
Forecast $70
Place Forecast (2-6) $23, (5-6) $70, (2-5) $41 Tierce No winner ($4,702 carried forward) Trio $591 Quartet No winner ($2,468 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 2 Oh Yeah ($39-$7)
2nd 1 Dickens ($8)
3rd 11 Akwaan ($12)
4th 3 African Rock
Forecast $27
Place Forecast (1-2) $11, (2-11) $27, (1-11) $12 Tierce $1,099
Trio $79 Quartet $1,792
Scratchings: 7 Tongue Twister, 13 Shane
RACE 6
1st 5 True Words ($55-$16)
2nd 9 Trip To Troy ($7)
3rd 11 Profit Ratio ($63)
4th 2 To The Regiment
Forecast $69
Place Forecast (5-9) $22, (5-11) $149, (9-11) $56
Tierce No winner ($680 carried forward)
Trio No winner ($2,266 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($84 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 What A Poet, 14 Louis The Great
RACE 7
1st 11 Battle Creek ($31-$11)
2nd 13 Chainsaw ($51)
3rd 8 Master Boulder ($30)
4th 9 Ice Eater
Forecast $547
Place Forecast (11-13) $70, (8-11) $36, (8-13) $150
Tierce No winner ($1,386 carried forward)
Trio $1,341
Quartet No winner ($114 carried forward)
Scratchings: 17 Snow In Seattle, 18 Sporting Monarch
