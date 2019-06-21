Racing

Thursday's South Africa results

THURSDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

Jun 21, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 6 Spring Break ($8-$6)

2nd 4 Seemyvision ($24)

3rd 1 Dive Captain ($16)

4th 3 Rio's Winter

Forecast $59 Place Forecast (4-6) $23, (1-6) $7, (1-4) $3 Tierce $477

Trio $99 Quartet No winner ($45 carried forward)

Jockey Joseph Azzopardi is looking for a double on Silent Force tonight.
Racing

Hard to stop Silent Force

Related Stories

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Sir Frenchie looks good

Meraki looks formidable in Race 13

RACE 2

1st 1 Al Jahbath ($15-$8)

2nd 7 Iron Henry ($12)

3rd 10 Whiskytangofoxtrot ($20)

4th 2 Arapaho

Forecast $33

Place Forecast (1-7) $14, (1-10) $25, (7-10) $31 Tierce $585 Trio $155

Quartet No winner ($1,366 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Handshake Promise

RACE 3

1st 17 Zephira Rain ($69-$19)

2nd 2 Varquera ($7)

3rd 6 Charmz Luck ($26)

4th 14 Kisumu

Forecast $137

Place Forecast (2-17) $78, (6-17) $127, (2-6) $27 Tierce No winner ($860 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($1,530 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($1,438 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Aziri Sun, 12 Pavlova Project, 13 Floribunda, 16 Sea Island, 18 Charlie's Jet

RACE 4

1st 6 Born Rich ($52-$21)

2nd 2 Binky ($5.10)

3rd 5 Vetri Vel ($35)

4th 8 Jet Power

Forecast $70

Place Forecast (2-6) $23, (5-6) $70, (2-5) $41 Tierce No winner ($4,702 carried forward) Trio $591 Quartet No winner ($2,468 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 2 Oh Yeah ($39-$7)

2nd 1 Dickens ($8)

3rd 11 Akwaan ($12)

4th 3 African Rock

Forecast $27

Place Forecast (1-2) $11, (2-11) $27, (1-11) $12 Tierce $1,099

Trio $79 Quartet $1,792

Scratchings: 7 Tongue Twister, 13 Shane

RACE 6

1st 5 True Words ($55-$16)

2nd 9 Trip To Troy ($7)

3rd 11 Profit Ratio ($63)

4th 2 To The Regiment

Forecast $69

Place Forecast (5-9) $22, (5-11) $149, (9-11) $56

Tierce No winner ($680 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($2,266 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($84 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 What A Poet, 14 Louis The Great

RACE 7

1st 11 Battle Creek ($31-$11)

2nd 13 Chainsaw ($51)

3rd 8 Master Boulder ($30)

4th 9 Ice Eater

Forecast $547

Place Forecast (11-13) $70, (8-11) $36, (8-13) $150

Tierce No winner ($1,386 carried forward)

Trio $1,341

Quartet No winner ($114 carried forward)

Scratchings: 17 Snow In Seattle, 18 Sporting Monarch

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING