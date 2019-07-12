Racing

Thursday's South Africa results

THURSDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

Jul 12, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Sarah ($12-$6)

2nd 2 Seemyvision ($5.10)

3rd 4 True Charm ($6)

4th 7 Gypsy Woman

Forecast $7

Place Forecast (1-2) $4, (1-4) $4, (2-4) $5

Perth jockey Joseph Azzopardi rode Silent Force to a win two starts back.
Racing

Silent Force can make amends

Related Stories

Size strikes back in premiership tussle

Yesterday's KL trackwork for Sunday

Nepean, I'm Incredible look fresh

Tierce $25

Trio $7

Quartet $132

RACE 2

1st 1 De La Cruz ($17-$7)

2nd 5 Guantanamo Bay ($17)

3rd 4 Dublin Quays ($5.10)

4th 3 Capetown Affair

Forecast $66

Place Forecast (1-5) $16, (1-4) $4, (4-5) $10

Tierce $228

Trio $23

Quartet $489

Scratching: 10 Iron Henry

RACE 3

1st 14 Scarlet Tiger ($14-$5.10)

2nd 10 Nordic Queen ($54)

3rd 2 Kindavar ($9)

4th 9 Musaytara

Forecast $126

Place Forecast (10-14) $35, (2-14) $9, (2-10) $88

Tierce $918

Trio $174

Quartet No winner ($66 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Daria, 5 Diamonds Galore, 11 Paschals Samore

RACE 4

1st 13 On My Mind ($16-$7)

2nd 2 William Henley ($16)

3rd 5 Toronto ($71)

4th 4 Lion King

Forecast $51

Place Forecast (2-13) $18, (5-13) $54, (2-5) $270

Tierce No winner ($2,066 carried forward)

Trio $657

Quartet No winner ($234 carried forward)

Scratchings: 17 Incantation, 18 Oyster King

RACE 5

1st 2 Pretty Border ($26-$5.10)

2nd 1 Ronnie's Candy ($7)

3rd 6 My Elusive ($13)

4th 3 Scent Of Evening

Forecast $9

Place Forecast (1-2) $4, (2-6) $8, (1-6) $6

Tierce $149

Trio $25

Quartet $298

RACE 6

1st 14 Prince Jordan ($130-$32)

2nd 4 Private Ruler ($40)

3rd 1 Zabarjad ($6)

4th 7 Riga D'Ora

Forecast $295

Place Forecast (4-14) $94, (1-14) $31, (1-4) $38

Tierce No winner ($1,310 carried forward)

Trio $320

Quartet No winner ($74 carried forward)

Scratching: 17 At Hand

RACE 7

1st 9 Rock Of Africa ($171-$48)

2nd 1 Monopolize ($8)

3rd 8 Nordic Rebel ($27)

4th 2 Rocky Night

Forecast $45

Place Forecast (1-9) $41, (8-9) $125, (1-8) $29

Tierce No winner ($4,190 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Trio $645

Quartet No winner ($178 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING