Thursday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 1 Sarah ($12-$6)
2nd 2 Seemyvision ($5.10)
3rd 4 True Charm ($6)
4th 7 Gypsy Woman
Forecast $7
Place Forecast (1-2) $4, (1-4) $4, (2-4) $5
Tierce $25
Trio $7
Quartet $132
RACE 2
1st 1 De La Cruz ($17-$7)
2nd 5 Guantanamo Bay ($17)
3rd 4 Dublin Quays ($5.10)
4th 3 Capetown Affair
Forecast $66
Place Forecast (1-5) $16, (1-4) $4, (4-5) $10
Tierce $228
Trio $23
Quartet $489
Scratching: 10 Iron Henry
RACE 3
1st 14 Scarlet Tiger ($14-$5.10)
2nd 10 Nordic Queen ($54)
3rd 2 Kindavar ($9)
4th 9 Musaytara
Forecast $126
Place Forecast (10-14) $35, (2-14) $9, (2-10) $88
Tierce $918
Trio $174
Quartet No winner ($66 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Daria, 5 Diamonds Galore, 11 Paschals Samore
RACE 4
1st 13 On My Mind ($16-$7)
2nd 2 William Henley ($16)
3rd 5 Toronto ($71)
4th 4 Lion King
Forecast $51
Place Forecast (2-13) $18, (5-13) $54, (2-5) $270
Tierce No winner ($2,066 carried forward)
Trio $657
Quartet No winner ($234 carried forward)
Scratchings: 17 Incantation, 18 Oyster King
RACE 5
1st 2 Pretty Border ($26-$5.10)
2nd 1 Ronnie's Candy ($7)
3rd 6 My Elusive ($13)
4th 3 Scent Of Evening
Forecast $9
Place Forecast (1-2) $4, (2-6) $8, (1-6) $6
Tierce $149
Trio $25
Quartet $298
RACE 6
1st 14 Prince Jordan ($130-$32)
2nd 4 Private Ruler ($40)
3rd 1 Zabarjad ($6)
4th 7 Riga D'Ora
Forecast $295
Place Forecast (4-14) $94, (1-14) $31, (1-4) $38
Tierce No winner ($1,310 carried forward)
Trio $320
Quartet No winner ($74 carried forward)
Scratching: 17 At Hand
RACE 7
1st 9 Rock Of Africa ($171-$48)
2nd 1 Monopolize ($8)
3rd 8 Nordic Rebel ($27)
4th 2 Rocky Night
Forecast $45
Place Forecast (1-9) $41, (8-9) $125, (1-8) $29
Tierce No winner ($4,190 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Trio $645
Quartet No winner ($178 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
