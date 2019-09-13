Racing

Thursday's South Africa Results

Sep 13, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Readysetglo ($9-$7)

2nd 13 Thandekhile ($7)

3rd 3 Miss Patriot ($22)

4th 2 Oceans Pride

Forecast $11

Place Forecast (1-13) $5, (1-3) $13, (3-13) $36

Tierce $90

Trio $54

Quartet No winner ($74 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Code Black,

11 Signed And Sealed

RACE 2

1st 12 Riverstown ($49-$9)

2nd 11 Mr Mogambo ($7)

3rd 14 Viper Jet ($7)

4th 9 Ice Blue

Forecast $54

Place Forecast (11-12) $12, (12-14) $8, (11-14) $4

Tierce $303

Trio $17

Quartet No winner ($162 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Brave Detail,

6 Masterofthehicourt

RACE 3

1st 7 Ehsaan ($23-$8)

2nd 1 Lone Survivor ($11)

3rd 3 Roll Of Drums ($7)

4th 5 Kings Archer

Forecast $29

Place Forecast (1-7) $14, (3-7) $9, (1-3) $12

Tierce $240

Trio $44

Quartet No winner ($476 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 2 Marshall ($9-$6)

2nd 7 Pelican Bay ($6)

3rd 6 Rocky Path ($6)

4th 4 Responsible

Forecast $6

Place Forecast (2-7) $4, (2-6) $4, (6-7) $4

Tierce $23

Trio $9

Quartet $48

RACE 5

1st 8 So Long Spring ($59-$18)

2nd 6 Sleepinseattle ($7)

3rd 2 Category Four ($6)

4th 7 In The Game

Forecast $118

Place Forecast (6-8) $27, (2-8) $18, (2-6) $8

Tierce $555

Trio $96

Quartet No winner ($340 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 6 Over The Limit ($50-$11)

2nd 7 Ficticious ($11)

3rd 3 Chouette ($14)

4th 2 Ponchielli

Forecast $50

Place Forecast (6-7) $14, (3-6) $19, (3-7) $11

Tierce $555

Trio $88

Quartet No winner ($450 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Fararanga

RACE 7

1st 6 My Dream Chaser ($33-$12)

2nd 8 Eightfolds Lass ($7)

3rd 2 Pilgrim's Progress ($5.10)

4th 5 Pretty Ballerina

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (6-8) $7, (2-6) $13, (2-8) $6

Tierce $128

Trio $22

Quartet No winner ($648 carried forward)

