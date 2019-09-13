Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Readysetglo ($9-$7)
2nd 13 Thandekhile ($7)
3rd 3 Miss Patriot ($22)
4th 2 Oceans Pride
Forecast $11
Place Forecast (1-13) $5, (1-3) $13, (3-13) $36
Tierce $90
Trio $54
Quartet No winner ($74 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 Code Black,
11 Signed And Sealed
RACE 2
1st 12 Riverstown ($49-$9)
2nd 11 Mr Mogambo ($7)
3rd 14 Viper Jet ($7)
4th 9 Ice Blue
Forecast $54
Place Forecast (11-12) $12, (12-14) $8, (11-14) $4
Tierce $303
Trio $17
Quartet No winner ($162 carried forward)
Scratchings: 2 Brave Detail,
6 Masterofthehicourt
RACE 3
1st 7 Ehsaan ($23-$8)
2nd 1 Lone Survivor ($11)
3rd 3 Roll Of Drums ($7)
4th 5 Kings Archer
Forecast $29
Place Forecast (1-7) $14, (3-7) $9, (1-3) $12
Tierce $240
Trio $44
Quartet No winner ($476 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 2 Marshall ($9-$6)
2nd 7 Pelican Bay ($6)
3rd 6 Rocky Path ($6)
4th 4 Responsible
Forecast $6
Place Forecast (2-7) $4, (2-6) $4, (6-7) $4
Tierce $23
Trio $9
Quartet $48
RACE 5
1st 8 So Long Spring ($59-$18)
2nd 6 Sleepinseattle ($7)
3rd 2 Category Four ($6)
4th 7 In The Game
Forecast $118
Place Forecast (6-8) $27, (2-8) $18, (2-6) $8
Tierce $555
Trio $96
Quartet No winner ($340 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 6 Over The Limit ($50-$11)
2nd 7 Ficticious ($11)
3rd 3 Chouette ($14)
4th 2 Ponchielli
Forecast $50
Place Forecast (6-7) $14, (3-6) $19, (3-7) $11
Tierce $555
Trio $88
Quartet No winner ($450 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Fararanga
RACE 7
1st 6 My Dream Chaser ($33-$12)
2nd 8 Eightfolds Lass ($7)
3rd 2 Pilgrim's Progress ($5.10)
4th 5 Pretty Ballerina
Forecast $17
Place Forecast (6-8) $7, (2-6) $13, (2-8) $6
Tierce $128
Trio $22
Quartet No winner ($648 carried forward)
