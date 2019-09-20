Racing

Thursday's South Africa Results

Sep 20, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Allmyloving ($37-$9)

2nd 6 Allyouneedislove ($23)

3rd 8 Duchess Of Windsor ($31)

4th 13 May Queen

Forecast $52

Place Forecast (2-6) $27, (2-8) $31, (6-8) $115

Racing

Two ready for first wins

Tierce $496

Trio $208

Quartet No winner ($202 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Wallaa, 16 Lady Of Arveni

RACE 2

1st 1 Tokolosh ($27-$5.10)

2nd 3 Live By Night ($13)

3rd 2 Anatolio ($7)

4th 14 Lady Scarletina

Forecast $23

Place Forecast (1-3) $13, (1-2) $7, (2-3) $7

Tierce $144

Trio $14

Quartet No winner ($252 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Techeilet, 6 Bergerac,

15 Harvey's Wynd, 16 Forbe's Quarry

RACE 3

1st 14 Stormy Winter ($10-$5.10)

2nd 6 Cairon ($21)

3rd 11 Our Man In Havana ($19)

4th 7 Fire To The Rein

Forecast $27

Place Forecast (6-14) $14, (11-14) $14, (6-11) $25

Tierce $985

Trio $83

Quartet No winner ($354 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Numerical,

16 Amazing Tune, 17 Bartholomeus

RACE 4

1st 4 Olofberg ($156-$63)

2nd 5 Irrevocable Dream ($7)

3rd 2 Category Four ($11)

4th 9 Melchizedek

Forecast $113

Place Forecast (4-5) $30, (2-4) $48, (2-5) $6

Tierce $2,926

Trio $99

Quartet No winner ($550 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 4 Golden Spiral ($68-$19)

2nd 3 Targaryen Queen ($31)

3rd 1 Kirkconnel Lass ($9)

4th 5 Kapama

Forecast $226

Place Forecast (3-4) $45, (1-4) $15, (1-3) $39

Tierce $2,131

Trio $277

Quartet No winner ($740 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Bridge Of Spies ($70-$21)

2nd 4 Hartleyfour ($11)

3rd 8 Baahir ($7)

4th 9 Hot August

Forecast $107

Place Forecast (3-4) $37, (3-8) $21, (4-8) $9

Tierce $1,169

Trio $185

Quartet No winner ($1,224 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 2 Silver Spectrum ($19-$6)

2nd 1 Finchatton ($12)

3rd 4 Ragoon ($7)

4th 8 Bosphorus

Forecast $39

Place Forecast (1-2) $8, (2-4) $6, (1-4) $19

Tierce $123

Trio $34

Quartet $1,944, ($1,032 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 War Legend

RACE 8

1st 1 Jacko Boy ($13-$7)

2nd 5 Always Red ($6)

3rd 7 Itsmydarlin ($26)

4th 2 Littlewood

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (1-5) $7, (1-7) $22, (5-7) $20

Tierce $272

Trio $46

Quartet $1,260

