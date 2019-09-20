Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 2 Allmyloving ($37-$9)
2nd 6 Allyouneedislove ($23)
3rd 8 Duchess Of Windsor ($31)
4th 13 May Queen
Forecast $52
Place Forecast (2-6) $27, (2-8) $31, (6-8) $115
Tierce $496
Trio $208
Quartet No winner ($202 carried forward)
Scratchings: 15 Wallaa, 16 Lady Of Arveni
RACE 2
1st 1 Tokolosh ($27-$5.10)
2nd 3 Live By Night ($13)
3rd 2 Anatolio ($7)
4th 14 Lady Scarletina
Forecast $23
Place Forecast (1-3) $13, (1-2) $7, (2-3) $7
Tierce $144
Trio $14
Quartet No winner ($252 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Techeilet, 6 Bergerac,
15 Harvey's Wynd, 16 Forbe's Quarry
RACE 3
1st 14 Stormy Winter ($10-$5.10)
2nd 6 Cairon ($21)
3rd 11 Our Man In Havana ($19)
4th 7 Fire To The Rein
Forecast $27
Place Forecast (6-14) $14, (11-14) $14, (6-11) $25
Tierce $985
Trio $83
Quartet No winner ($354 carried forward)
Scratchings: 15 Numerical,
16 Amazing Tune, 17 Bartholomeus
RACE 4
1st 4 Olofberg ($156-$63)
2nd 5 Irrevocable Dream ($7)
3rd 2 Category Four ($11)
4th 9 Melchizedek
Forecast $113
Place Forecast (4-5) $30, (2-4) $48, (2-5) $6
Tierce $2,926
Trio $99
Quartet No winner ($550 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 4 Golden Spiral ($68-$19)
2nd 3 Targaryen Queen ($31)
3rd 1 Kirkconnel Lass ($9)
4th 5 Kapama
Forecast $226
Place Forecast (3-4) $45, (1-4) $15, (1-3) $39
Tierce $2,131
Trio $277
Quartet No winner ($740 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 3 Bridge Of Spies ($70-$21)
2nd 4 Hartleyfour ($11)
3rd 8 Baahir ($7)
4th 9 Hot August
Forecast $107
Place Forecast (3-4) $37, (3-8) $21, (4-8) $9
Tierce $1,169
Trio $185
Quartet No winner ($1,224 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 2 Silver Spectrum ($19-$6)
2nd 1 Finchatton ($12)
3rd 4 Ragoon ($7)
4th 8 Bosphorus
Forecast $39
Place Forecast (1-2) $8, (2-4) $6, (1-4) $19
Tierce $123
Trio $34
Quartet $1,944, ($1,032 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 War Legend
RACE 8
1st 1 Jacko Boy ($13-$7)
2nd 5 Always Red ($6)
3rd 7 Itsmydarlin ($26)
4th 2 Littlewood
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (1-5) $7, (1-7) $22, (5-7) $20
Tierce $272
Trio $46
Quartet $1,260
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now