THURSDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 1 Al Borak ($12-$7)
2nd 12 Trend Master ($7)
3rd 10 Pure State ($10)
4th 9 Namaqualand
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (1-12) $5, (1-10) $18, (10-12) $16
Tierce $130
Trio $70
Quartet $905
Scratchings: 6 Intergalactic Star, 8 Leprechaun, 11 Speed Zone, 14 Masterofthehicourt
RACE 2
1st 7 Land Of Rubies ($72-$18)
2nd 1 Single Red Rose ($7)
3rd 4 Constantia ($41)
4th 8 Marmalade Cat
Forecast $27
Place Forecast (1-7) $11, (4-7) $250, (1-4) $37
Tierce $2,733
Trio $224
Quartet No winner ($226 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 Bold Bijou
RACE 3
1st 1 Ronnie's Candy ($11-$8)
2nd 5 Ex's 'N Oh's ($18)
3rd 2 Rockin Russian (No 3rd dividend)
3rd 6 Keep Smiling (No 3rd dividend)
Forecast $18
Tierce (1-5-2) $52, (1-5-6) $34
Trio (1-2-5) $12, (1-5-6) $8
Quartet (1-5-2-6) $123, (1-5-6-2) $103
Scratching: 4 What A Thrill
RACE 4
1st 13 Seven Seas ($77-$26)
2nd 3 Pucker Up ($28)
3rd 2 Notquitethereyet ($29)
4th 5 Celeste
Forecast $307
Place Forecast (3-13) $75, (2-13) $75, (2-3) $75
Tierce No winner ($2,670 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Trio No winner ($2,606 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($42 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Sweet Chariot
RACE 5
1st 2 Ritchi ($9-$9)
2nd 3 Laconia ($8)
3rd 7 Can Can (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 The Jocelyn Tree
Forecast $5
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $71
Trio $35
Quartet $117
Scratching: 1 Tuscan Light
RACE 6
1st 5 Bize ($26-$9)
2nd 3 American Indian ($5.10)
3rd 4 Lake Kinneret ($9)
4th 2 Insignis
Forecast $35
Place Forecast (3-5) $9, (4-5) $8, (3-4) $8
Tierce $240
Trio $34
Quartet No winner ($410 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Puget Sound
RACE 7
1st 6 Flying Fantasy ($206-$50)
2nd 5 Perfect Light ($8)
3rd 7 Glamorous Scandal ($14)
4th 1 Always Red
Forecast $137
Place Forecast (5-6) $23, (6-7) $32, (5-7) $10
Tierce $1,649
Trio $183
Quartet No winner ($834 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
