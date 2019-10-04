Racing

Thursday's South Africa results

THURSDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

Oct 04, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Al Borak ($12-$7)

2nd 12 Trend Master ($7)

3rd 10 Pure State ($10)

4th 9 Namaqualand

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (1-12) $5, (1-10) $18, (10-12) $16

Three-time winner Star Jack should take his Group 3 El Dorado Classic runner-up form to beat a Class 2 field on Sunday.
Racing

Duo should go one better

Tierce $130

Trio $70

Quartet $905

Scratchings: 6 Intergalactic Star, 8 Leprechaun, 11 Speed Zone, 14 Masterofthehicourt

RACE 2

1st 7 Land Of Rubies ($72-$18)

2nd 1 Single Red Rose ($7)

3rd 4 Constantia ($41)

4th 8 Marmalade Cat

Forecast $27

Place Forecast (1-7) $11, (4-7) $250, (1-4) $37

Tierce $2,733

Trio $224

Quartet No winner ($226 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Bold Bijou

RACE 3

1st 1 Ronnie's Candy ($11-$8)

2nd 5 Ex's 'N Oh's ($18)

3rd 2 Rockin Russian (No 3rd dividend)

3rd 6 Keep Smiling (No 3rd dividend)

Forecast $18

Tierce (1-5-2) $52, (1-5-6) $34

Trio (1-2-5) $12, (1-5-6) $8

Quartet (1-5-2-6) $123, (1-5-6-2) $103

Scratching: 4 What A Thrill

RACE 4

1st 13 Seven Seas ($77-$26)

2nd 3 Pucker Up ($28)

3rd 2 Notquitethereyet ($29)

4th 5 Celeste

Forecast $307

Place Forecast (3-13) $75, (2-13) $75, (2-3) $75

Tierce No winner ($2,670 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Trio No winner ($2,606 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($42 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Sweet Chariot

RACE 5

1st 2 Ritchi ($9-$9)

2nd 3 Laconia ($8)

3rd 7 Can Can (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 The Jocelyn Tree

Forecast $5

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $71

Trio $35

Quartet $117

Scratching: 1 Tuscan Light

RACE 6

1st 5 Bize ($26-$9)

2nd 3 American Indian ($5.10)

3rd 4 Lake Kinneret ($9)

4th 2 Insignis

Forecast $35

Place Forecast (3-5) $9, (4-5) $8, (3-4) $8

Tierce $240

Trio $34

Quartet No winner ($410 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Puget Sound

RACE 7

1st 6 Flying Fantasy ($206-$50)

2nd 5 Perfect Light ($8)

3rd 7 Glamorous Scandal ($14)

4th 1 Always Red

Forecast $137

Place Forecast (5-6) $23, (6-7) $32, (5-7) $10

Tierce $1,649

Trio $183

Quartet No winner ($834 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

HORSE RACING