Thursday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 2 Anatolio ($14-$8)
2nd 3 Titelist ($12)
3rd 12 Wild N Grey ($15)
4th 4 City Dancer
Forecast $34 Place Forecast (2-3) $15, (2-12) $18, (3-12) $49
Tierce $313 Trio $107
Quartet No winner ($298 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Hurricane Hedley, 14 Desert Bandit, 15 Jumpin Jack Flash
RACE 2
1st 2 Tigermil ($8-$6)
2nd 4 Malteza ($9)
3rd 3 Madame Patrice ($7)
4th 9 Sasskia
Forecast $15 Place Forecast (2-4) $6, (2-3) $4, (3-4) $7
Tierce $26 Trio $12
Quartet $370, ($155 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Sexy Cinderella, 14 Starlight Dancer
RACE 3
1st 12 Mabella ($8-$5.10)
2nd 8 Latest Craze ($20)
3rd 1 The Russian Sailor ($7)
4th 7 For France
Forecast $114 Place Forecast (8-12) $76, (1-12) $6, (1-8) $153
Tierce $657 Trio $123
Quartet No winner ($394 carried forward)
Scratchings: 2 Tequila Man, 9 Mountain Rock
RACE 4
1st 6 Seraphina ($46-$10)
2nd 4 Constantia ($7)
3rd 8 Mentone ($31)
4th 9 One-Oh-Wonder
Forecast $36 Place Forecast (4-6) $10, (6-8) $38, (4-8) $40
Tierce No winner ($2,900 carried forward) Trio $181
Quartet No winner ($670 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 3 Celeste ($19-$10)
2nd 6 Debbie Goes West ($32)
3rd 11 Sea Island ($13)
4th 4 Kisumu
Forecast $151
Place Forecast (3-6) $53, (3-11) $15, (6-11) $61
Tierce $5,141 Trio $267
Quartet No winner ($870 carried forward) Scratching: 8 Crime Scene
RACE 6
1st 5 Ice Lord ($38-$9)
2nd 7 Crazy Charlie ($12)
3rd 14 Seven Patriots ($61)
4th 6 Arnica Montana
Forecast $55 Place Forecast (5-7) $22, (5-14) $114, (7-14) $114
Tierce No winner ($1,260 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Trio $658 Quartet No winner ($1,130 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now