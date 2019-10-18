Racing

Thursday's South Africa results

Oct 18, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Anatolio ($14-$8)

2nd 3 Titelist ($12)

3rd 12 Wild N Grey ($15)

4th 4 City Dancer

Forecast $34 Place Forecast (2-3) $15, (2-12) $18, (3-12) $49

Tierce $313 Trio $107

There's a hat-trick in store for talented Tallinn

Quartet No winner ($298 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Hurricane Hedley, 14 Desert Bandit, 15 Jumpin Jack Flash

RACE 2

1st 2 Tigermil ($8-$6)

2nd 4 Malteza ($9)

3rd 3 Madame Patrice ($7)

4th 9 Sasskia

Forecast $15 Place Forecast (2-4) $6, (2-3) $4, (3-4) $7

Tierce $26 Trio $12

Quartet $370, ($155 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Sexy Cinderella, 14 Starlight Dancer

RACE 3

1st 12 Mabella ($8-$5.10)

2nd 8 Latest Craze ($20)

3rd 1 The Russian Sailor ($7)

4th 7 For France

Forecast $114 Place Forecast (8-12) $76, (1-12) $6, (1-8) $153

Tierce $657 Trio $123

Quartet No winner ($394 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Tequila Man, 9 Mountain Rock

RACE 4

1st 6 Seraphina ($46-$10)

2nd 4 Constantia ($7)

3rd 8 Mentone ($31)

4th 9 One-Oh-Wonder

Forecast $36 Place Forecast (4-6) $10, (6-8) $38, (4-8) $40

Tierce No winner ($2,900 carried forward) Trio $181

Quartet No winner ($670 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 3 Celeste ($19-$10)

2nd 6 Debbie Goes West ($32)

3rd 11 Sea Island ($13)

4th 4 Kisumu

Forecast $151

Place Forecast (3-6) $53, (3-11) $15, (6-11) $61

Tierce $5,141 Trio $267

Quartet No winner ($870 carried forward) Scratching: 8 Crime Scene

RACE 6

1st 5 Ice Lord ($38-$9)

2nd 7 Crazy Charlie ($12)

3rd 14 Seven Patriots ($61)

4th 6 Arnica Montana

Forecast $55 Place Forecast (5-7) $22, (5-14) $114, (7-14) $114

Tierce No winner ($1,260 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Trio $658 Quartet No winner ($1,130 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

