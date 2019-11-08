Racing

Thursday's South Africa Results

Nov 08, 2019 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 11 Oscar Wilde ($26-$8)

2nd 9 Lyntys Legacy ($39)

3rd 3 Trend Master ($6)

4th 7 Creation

Forecast $290

Place Forecast (9-11) $92, (3-11) $7, (3-9) $56

Tierce $2,461

Trio $575

Quartet No winner ($814 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 El Romiachi

RACE 2

1st 1 Poppycock ($9-$6)

2nd 4 Magic Vision ($9)

3rd 7 Deal Me In ($31)

4th 9 Royal Siege

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (1-4) $5, (1-7) $19, (4-7) $31

Tierce $178

Trio $71

Quartet No winner ($1,448 carried forward)

Scratchings: 11 Tyrells Bullet, 12 Infinity Blue

RACE 3

1st 7 Glamorous Scandal ($26-$9)

2nd 11 Crystal Stream ($34)

3rd 4 Flying Fantasy ($16)

4th 2 Perfect Light

Forecast $244

Place Forecast (7-11) $71, (4-7) $22, (4-11) $100

Tierce No winner ($1,288 carried forward)

Trio $1,524

Quartet No winner ($1,786 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 12 Gentleman's Wager ($38-$12)

2nd 5 Flame Fella ($22)

3rd 6 Earth Sky ($18)

4th 8 Tough Choice

Forecast $135

Place Forecast (5-12) $33, (6-12) $59, (5-6) $36

Tierce $3,137

Trio $889

Quartet No winner ($2,124 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 3 Marshall Foch ($25-$8)

2nd 8 Waqaas ($8)

3rd 1 Tokyo Drift ($10)

4th 13 Prix Eclips

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (3-8) $9, (1-3) $11, (1-8) $10

Tierce $72

Trio $19

Quartet $2,185

Scratching: 5 Captain Flynt

RACE 6

1st 4 Promiseofamaster ($14-$5.10)

2nd 6 Spero Optima ($7)

3rd 2 In Cahoots ($10)

4th 5 Informative

Forecast $6

Place Forecast (4-6) $3, (2-4) $8, (2-6) $8

Tierce $54Trio $18

Quartet $143

Scratching: 7 Indy Go

RACE 7

1st 5 Ocean City ($17-$6)

2nd 4 Mademoiselle ($14)

3rd 6 Arikel ($5.10)

3rd 10 Moggie Brown ($5.10)

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (4-5) $10, (5-6) $2.50, (5-10) $4, (4-6) $4, (4-10) $7, (6-10) $5

Tierce (5-4-6) $22, (5-4-10) $54

Trio (4-5-6) $8, (4-5-10) $23

Quartet (5-4-6-10) $75, (5-4-10-6) $75

