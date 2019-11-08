Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 11 Oscar Wilde ($26-$8)
2nd 9 Lyntys Legacy ($39)
3rd 3 Trend Master ($6)
4th 7 Creation
Forecast $290
Place Forecast (9-11) $92, (3-11) $7, (3-9) $56
Tierce $2,461
Trio $575
Quartet No winner ($814 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 El Romiachi
RACE 2
1st 1 Poppycock ($9-$6)
2nd 4 Magic Vision ($9)
3rd 7 Deal Me In ($31)
4th 9 Royal Siege
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (1-4) $5, (1-7) $19, (4-7) $31
Tierce $178
Trio $71
Quartet No winner ($1,448 carried forward)
Scratchings: 11 Tyrells Bullet, 12 Infinity Blue
RACE 3
1st 7 Glamorous Scandal ($26-$9)
2nd 11 Crystal Stream ($34)
3rd 4 Flying Fantasy ($16)
4th 2 Perfect Light
Forecast $244
Place Forecast (7-11) $71, (4-7) $22, (4-11) $100
Tierce No winner ($1,288 carried forward)
Trio $1,524
Quartet No winner ($1,786 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 12 Gentleman's Wager ($38-$12)
2nd 5 Flame Fella ($22)
3rd 6 Earth Sky ($18)
4th 8 Tough Choice
Forecast $135
Place Forecast (5-12) $33, (6-12) $59, (5-6) $36
Tierce $3,137
Trio $889
Quartet No winner ($2,124 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 3 Marshall Foch ($25-$8)
2nd 8 Waqaas ($8)
3rd 1 Tokyo Drift ($10)
4th 13 Prix Eclips
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (3-8) $9, (1-3) $11, (1-8) $10
Tierce $72
Trio $19
Quartet $2,185
Scratching: 5 Captain Flynt
RACE 6
1st 4 Promiseofamaster ($14-$5.10)
2nd 6 Spero Optima ($7)
3rd 2 In Cahoots ($10)
4th 5 Informative
Forecast $6
Place Forecast (4-6) $3, (2-4) $8, (2-6) $8
Tierce $54Trio $18
Quartet $143
Scratching: 7 Indy Go
RACE 7
1st 5 Ocean City ($17-$6)
2nd 4 Mademoiselle ($14)
3rd 6 Arikel ($5.10)
3rd 10 Moggie Brown ($5.10)
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (4-5) $10, (5-6) $2.50, (5-10) $4, (4-6) $4, (4-10) $7, (6-10) $5
Tierce (5-4-6) $22, (5-4-10) $54
Trio (4-5-6) $8, (4-5-10) $23
Quartet (5-4-6-10) $75, (5-4-10-6) $75
