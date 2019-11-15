Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 8 Miss Lexi ($131-$23) 2nd 4 Flower Season ($6) 3rd 5 Flaming Duchess ($8) 4th 7 Nazareth Forecast $54 Place Forecast (4-8) $15, (5-8) $71, (4-5) $8 Tierce $1,025 Trio $102 Quartet No winner ($200 carried forward)
Scratchings: 11 Akoya Pearl, 12 Consol Queen
RACE 2
1st 3 Syx Shooter ($93-$25) 2nd 5 Waimea ($17) 3rd 13 Royal Escapade ($56) 4th 16 Different Light Forecast $99 Place Forecast (3-5) $35, (3-13) $137, (5-13) $164 Tierce No winner ($770 carried forward) Trio No winner ($1,106 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($254 carried forward)
Scratchings: 7 Gavs Angel, 8 Honour Thy Captain, 15 Abia, 18 Naturally Melina, 20 The Blue Lady
RACE 3
1st 5 Stone Judgement ($36-$11)
2nd 9 Dual At Dawn ($115) 3rd 6 Akwaan ($8) 4th 16 Travelin Man Forecast $437 Place Forecast (5-9) $867, (5-6) $9, (6-9) $57 Tierce No winner ($1,894 carried forward) Trio $952 Quartet No winner ($298 carried forward) Scratching: 12 In Abundance, 19 Guadeloupe, 20 Holy Guacamole
RACE 4
1st 4 Rock Manor ($32-$8) 2nd 1 River Jordan ($13) 3rd 10 Flycatcher ($25)
4th 9 Court Jester Forecast $39 Place Forecast (1-4) $13, (4-10) $60, (1-10) $28 Tierce $1,582 Trio $140 Quartet No winner ($396 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Great Warrior, 16 Look For A Star, 20 Willo'thewisp
RACE 5
1st 6 Our Man In Havana ($21-$10)
2nd 9 Christopher Robin ($30)
3rd 8 Arnica Montana ($15)
4th 3 Vetri Vel Forecast $82 Place Forecast (6-9) $36, (6-8) $15, (8-9) $91 Tierce $400 Trio $573 Quartet No winner ($814 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 1 Laconia ($9-$6) 2nd 6 Carry Me Carrie ($15) 3rd 5 Miss Cap Mala ($5.10) 4th 2 The Jocelyn Tree Forecast $39 Place Forecast (1-6) $13, (1-5) $2.50, (5-6) $12 Tierce $249 Trio $59 Quartet $541
RACE 7
1st 1 Celtic Sea ($9-$7) 2nd 4 Chitengo ($15) 3rd 5 Rouge Allure ($28)
4th 7 Princess Nicole Forecast $47
Place Forecast (1-4) $16, (1-5) $19, (4-5) $62 Tierce $622 Trio $179
Quartet No winner ($434 carried forward)
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
