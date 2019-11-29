Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Inside Politics ($59-$10)
2nd 14 Solarize ($27)
3rd 9 Expressfromtheus ($43)
4th 2 Elusive Jack
Forecast $350 Place Forecast (1-14) $142, (1-9) $126, (9-14) $227
Tierce No winner ($1,056 carried forward)
Trio No winner ($1,710 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($508 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Final Destination, 18 The Runawaytrain
RACE 2
1st 11 Lady Of Steel ($15-$8)
2nd 1 Allez Les Bleu ($8)
3rd 12 Maculate ($40)
4th 14 Path To The Stars
Forecast $18 Place Forecast (1-11) $3, (11-12) $36, (1-12) $33 Tierce $940 Trio $211 Quartet No winner ($594 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 Catch A Glimpse, 3 Zantina, 4 Tartan Dancer, 8 Incognito, 9 Friendship Alley, 13 Miss Bonaparte, 16 Western Vision
RACE 3
1st 7 Fitzwilliam ($71-$18)
2nd 3 Battle Creek ($8)
3rd 6 Moon Warrior ($53)
4th 8 Sporting Monarch
Forecast $54 Place Forecast (3-7) $15, (6-7) $77, (3-6) $33 Tierce No winner ($1,858 carried forward) Trio $588
Quartet No winner ($692 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Chief Of State, 10 Certifiable, 15 Friend Of Time
RACE 4
1st 12 Pearl Of Siberia ($64-$18)
2nd 14 Written In Stone ($19)
3rd 8 Gemcutter ($9)
4th 15 Sweet Trial
Forecast $268 Place Forecast (12-14) $69, (8-12) $38, (8-14) $30
Tierce No winner ($3,044 carried forward)
Trio $434 Quartet No winner ($1,008 carried forward)
Scratchings: 17 Baahir, 18 Chainsaw
RACE 5
1st 4 Green Top ($11-$8)
2nd 7 Frosted Steel ($9)
3rd 6 Stage Dance (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Pretty Popular
Forecast $5 Place Forecast (Refund)
Tierce $30 Trio $4 Quartet $60
Scratchings: 1 Cordillera, 3 Bid Before Sunset
RACE 6
1st 3 Lady Lexington ($25-$7)
2nd 13 Kisumu ($13)
3rd 1 Miss Khalifa ($7)
4th 16 Fly North
Forecast $115 Place Forecast (3-13) $23, (1-3) $7, (1-13) $12 Tierce $237 Trio $36
Quartet No winner ($24 carried forward)
Scratchings: 5 Full Force, 14 She's So Sassi, 15 Cosmic Mist
Result of Race 7 was were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now