Thursday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 1 Inside Politics ($59-$10)

2nd 14 Solarize ($27)

3rd 9 Expressfromtheus ($43)

4th 2 Elusive Jack

Forecast $350 Place Forecast (1-14) $142, (1-9) $126, (9-14) $227

Tierce No winner ($1,056 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($1,710 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($508 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Final Destination, 18 The Runawaytrain

RACE 2

1st 11 Lady Of Steel ($15-$8)

2nd 1 Allez Les Bleu ($8)

3rd 12 Maculate ($40)

4th 14 Path To The Stars

Forecast $18 Place Forecast (1-11) $3, (11-12) $36, (1-12) $33 Tierce $940 Trio $211 Quartet No winner ($594 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Catch A Glimpse, 3 Zantina, 4 Tartan Dancer, 8 Incognito, 9 Friendship Alley, 13 Miss Bonaparte, 16 Western Vision

RACE 3

1st 7 Fitzwilliam ($71-$18)

2nd 3 Battle Creek ($8)

3rd 6 Moon Warrior ($53)

4th 8 Sporting Monarch

Forecast $54 Place Forecast (3-7) $15, (6-7) $77, (3-6) $33 Tierce No winner ($1,858 carried forward) Trio $588

Quartet No winner ($692 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Chief Of State, 10 Certifiable, 15 Friend Of Time

RACE 4

1st 12 Pearl Of Siberia ($64-$18)

2nd 14 Written In Stone ($19)

3rd 8 Gemcutter ($9)

4th 15 Sweet Trial

Forecast $268 Place Forecast (12-14) $69, (8-12) $38, (8-14) $30

Tierce No winner ($3,044 carried forward)

Trio $434 Quartet No winner ($1,008 carried forward)

Scratchings: 17 Baahir, 18 Chainsaw

RACE 5

1st 4 Green Top ($11-$8)

2nd 7 Frosted Steel ($9)

3rd 6 Stage Dance (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Pretty Popular

Forecast $5 Place Forecast (Refund)

Tierce $30 Trio $4 Quartet $60

Scratchings: 1 Cordillera, 3 Bid Before Sunset

RACE 6

1st 3 Lady Lexington ($25-$7)

2nd 13 Kisumu ($13)

3rd 1 Miss Khalifa ($7)

4th 16 Fly North

Forecast $115 Place Forecast (3-13) $23, (1-3) $7, (1-13) $12 Tierce $237 Trio $36

Quartet No winner ($24 carried forward)

Scratchings: 5 Full Force, 14 She's So Sassi, 15 Cosmic Mist

Result of Race 7 was were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results