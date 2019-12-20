Thursday's South Africa Results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 13 Encryption ($118-$26)

2nd 4 Samoa ($6)

3rd 11 Countessofcoulter ($20)

4th 7 Truce

Forecast $65

Place Forecast (4-13) $27, (11-13) $198, (4-11) $16

Tierce No winner ($760 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($1,044 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($584 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Sweet Chariot, 5 Catch A Glimpse

RACE 2

1st 18 Valetorio ($24-$7)

2nd 16 Solarize ($6)

3rd 11 Expressfromtheus ($13)

4th 5 Elusive Jack

Forecast $32

Place Forecast (16-18) $11, (11-18) $15, (11-16) $9

Tierce $500

Trio $50

Quartet No winner ($610 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Duke Of York

RACE 3

1st 16 Alicante ($52-$16)

2nd 1 Binky ($6)

3rd 13 Ideal Man ($5.10)

4th 7 Maroon Bells

Forecast $49

Place Forecast (1-16) $18, (13-16) $12, (1-13) $6

Tierce $138

Trio $25

Quartet No winner ($658 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Eightintheeighth, 17 Clubmaster, 18 Star Over Capetown

RACE 4

1st 1 Dawn Assault ($18-$8)

2nd 4 Seville Orange ($14)

3rd 3 American Indian ($11)

4th 8 Diamond Dancer

Forecast $32

Place Forecast (1-4) $8, (1-3) $8, (3-4) $19 Tierce $442

Trio $55 Quartet $1,492

Scratchings: 2 Noble Secret, 5 Gift For The Gap, 10 At Hand, 11 Rocky Path

RACE 5

1st 7 Greasepaint ($64-$12)

2nd 4 Pillaroftheearth ($8)

3rd 6 Moon Warrior ($20)

4th 10 Don Christo

Forecast $27

Place Forecast (4-7) $10, (6-7) $33, (4-6) $13

Tierce $589 Trio $108

Quartet No winner ($160 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Big Blue Marble

RACE 6

1st 3 Dancing Queen ($17-$8)

2nd 4 Pool Party ($12)

3rd 1 Ronnie's Candy ($5.10)

4th 9 Scent Of Evening

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (3-4) $7, (1-3) $3, (1-4) $7

Tierce $59 Trio $18

Quartet $635

Scratchings: 5 Saragon, 8 Twelve Oaks

RACE 7

1st 4 In Cahoots ($41-$12)

2nd 5 Kings Archer ($18)

3rd 7 Last Of The Legend ($11)

4th 1 Lake Kinneret

Forecast $86

Place Forecast (4-5) $34, (4-7) $18, (5-7) $20

Tierce $581 Trio $172

Quartet No winner ($196 carried forward)

Scratching: 13 Full Of Attitude

RACE 8

1st 2 Nordic Rebel ($18-$6)

2nd 3 Marshall Foch ($5.10)

3rd 8 Norland ($15)

4th 6 Electromagnetic

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (2-3) $6, (2-8) $11, (3-8) $12

Tierce $114 Trio $32

Quartet No winner ($536 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratchings: 1 Emily Jay, 9 Christopher Robin