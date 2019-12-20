Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 13 Encryption ($118-$26)
2nd 4 Samoa ($6)
3rd 11 Countessofcoulter ($20)
4th 7 Truce
Forecast $65
Place Forecast (4-13) $27, (11-13) $198, (4-11) $16
Tierce No winner ($760 carried forward)
Trio No winner ($1,044 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($584 carried forward)
Scratchings: 2 Sweet Chariot, 5 Catch A Glimpse
RACE 2
1st 18 Valetorio ($24-$7)
2nd 16 Solarize ($6)
3rd 11 Expressfromtheus ($13)
4th 5 Elusive Jack
Forecast $32
Place Forecast (16-18) $11, (11-18) $15, (11-16) $9
Tierce $500
Trio $50
Quartet No winner ($610 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Duke Of York
RACE 3
1st 16 Alicante ($52-$16)
2nd 1 Binky ($6)
3rd 13 Ideal Man ($5.10)
4th 7 Maroon Bells
Forecast $49
Place Forecast (1-16) $18, (13-16) $12, (1-13) $6
Tierce $138
Trio $25
Quartet No winner ($658 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Eightintheeighth, 17 Clubmaster, 18 Star Over Capetown
RACE 4
1st 1 Dawn Assault ($18-$8)
2nd 4 Seville Orange ($14)
3rd 3 American Indian ($11)
4th 8 Diamond Dancer
Forecast $32
Place Forecast (1-4) $8, (1-3) $8, (3-4) $19 Tierce $442
Trio $55 Quartet $1,492
Scratchings: 2 Noble Secret, 5 Gift For The Gap, 10 At Hand, 11 Rocky Path
RACE 5
1st 7 Greasepaint ($64-$12)
2nd 4 Pillaroftheearth ($8)
3rd 6 Moon Warrior ($20)
4th 10 Don Christo
Forecast $27
Place Forecast (4-7) $10, (6-7) $33, (4-6) $13
Tierce $589 Trio $108
Quartet No winner ($160 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 Big Blue Marble
RACE 6
1st 3 Dancing Queen ($17-$8)
2nd 4 Pool Party ($12)
3rd 1 Ronnie's Candy ($5.10)
4th 9 Scent Of Evening
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (3-4) $7, (1-3) $3, (1-4) $7
Tierce $59 Trio $18
Quartet $635
Scratchings: 5 Saragon, 8 Twelve Oaks
RACE 7
1st 4 In Cahoots ($41-$12)
2nd 5 Kings Archer ($18)
3rd 7 Last Of The Legend ($11)
4th 1 Lake Kinneret
Forecast $86
Place Forecast (4-5) $34, (4-7) $18, (5-7) $20
Tierce $581 Trio $172
Quartet No winner ($196 carried forward)
Scratching: 13 Full Of Attitude
RACE 8
1st 2 Nordic Rebel ($18-$6)
2nd 3 Marshall Foch ($5.10)
3rd 8 Norland ($15)
4th 6 Electromagnetic
Forecast $13
Place Forecast (2-3) $6, (2-8) $11, (3-8) $12
Tierce $114 Trio $32
Quartet No winner ($536 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratchings: 1 Emily Jay, 9 Christopher Robin
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now