Thursday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 3 Due Diligence ($8-$5.10)
2nd 10 Varina ($7)
3rd 4 Entente ($15)
4th 5 Golden Years
Forecast $7
Place Forecast (3-10) $3, (3-4) $7, (4-10) $10
Tierce $64
Trio $24
Quartet No winner ($150 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Maya Bay
RACE 2
1st 9 Top Drawer ($65-$18)
2nd 4 Promise To Dream ($17)
3rd 2 Fire And Ice ($8)
4th 3 Master Of Disguise
Forecast $187
Place Forecast (4-9) $34, (2-9) $12, (2-4) $9
Tierce $1,432
Trio $70
Quartet No winner ($218 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Dubawi Princess
RACE 3
1st 12 Dual At Dawn ($18-$8)
2nd 17 Blue Spark ($8)
3rd 3 Opening Gambit ($10)
4th 4 Crazy Charlie
Forecast $17
Place Forecast (12-17) $6, (3-12) $16, (3-17) $9
Tierce $72
Trio $27
Quartet $109
Scratchings: 6 Friends Forever, 9 Tricky Business
RACE 4
1st 12 Ivalo's Prince ($8-$5.10)
2nd 7 Undisclosed ($28)
3rd 2 Semper Fi ($11)
4th 9 Curious
Forecast $77
Place Forecast (7-12) $25, (2-12) $10, (2-7) $36
Tierce $1,845 Trio $88
Quartet No winner ($116 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Boscastle, 6 Ramkat, 10 Custom Made
RACE 5
1st 3 Whiskytangofoxtrot ($79-$18)
2nd 7 Bravo One ($50)
3rd 12 Storm Commander ($17)
4th 4 Trend Master
Forecast $668
Place Forecast (3-7) $132, (3-12) $49, (7-12) $198
Tierce No winner ($2,112 carried forward)
Trio No winner ($2,732 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($222 carried forward)
Scratchings: 10 Holy Man, 16 That's Just Fine, 17 Tiago Real
RACE 6
1st 14 Fly North ($23-$12)
2nd 3 Miss Khalifa ($10)
3rd 4 Oceania ($22)
4th 1 Lady Lexington
Forecast $32
Place Forecast (3-14) $13, (4-14) $22, (3-4) $30 Tierce $1,140 Trio $164
Quartet No winner ($404 carried forward)
Scratchings: 9 Peaceontherocks, 18 Tahitian Orana
RACE 7
1st 4 Lady Of Steel ($9-$5.10)
2nd 1 Anne Boleyn ($7)
3rd 5 Malteza ($13)
4th 10 Colour Of Light
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (1-4) $7, (4-5) $12, (1-5) $16 Tierce $58 Trio $25
Quartet No winner ($1,080 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 2 Look To The Sky ($42-$9)
2nd 1 Land Of The Brave ($14)
3rd 5 Topmast ($21)
4th 4 Ring Of Fire
Forecast $51
Place Forecast (1-2) $13, (2-5) $33, (1-5) $28
Tierce $907 Trio $252
Quartet $2,721, ($2,477 carried forward)
Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
