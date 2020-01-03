Thursday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 3 Due Diligence ($8-$5.10)

2nd 10 Varina ($7)

3rd 4 Entente ($15)

4th 5 Golden Years

Forecast $7

Place Forecast (3-10) $3, (3-4) $7, (4-10) $10

Tierce $64

Trio $24

Quartet No winner ($150 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Maya Bay

RACE 2

1st 9 Top Drawer ($65-$18)

2nd 4 Promise To Dream ($17)

3rd 2 Fire And Ice ($8)

4th 3 Master Of Disguise

Forecast $187

Place Forecast (4-9) $34, (2-9) $12, (2-4) $9

Tierce $1,432

Trio $70

Quartet No winner ($218 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Dubawi Princess

RACE 3

1st 12 Dual At Dawn ($18-$8)

2nd 17 Blue Spark ($8)

3rd 3 Opening Gambit ($10)

4th 4 Crazy Charlie

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (12-17) $6, (3-12) $16, (3-17) $9

Tierce $72

Trio $27

Quartet $109

Scratchings: 6 Friends Forever, 9 Tricky Business

RACE 4

1st 12 Ivalo's Prince ($8-$5.10)

2nd 7 Undisclosed ($28)

3rd 2 Semper Fi ($11)

4th 9 Curious

Forecast $77

Place Forecast (7-12) $25, (2-12) $10, (2-7) $36

Tierce $1,845 Trio $88

Quartet No winner ($116 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Boscastle, 6 Ramkat, 10 Custom Made

RACE 5

1st 3 Whiskytangofoxtrot ($79-$18)

2nd 7 Bravo One ($50)

3rd 12 Storm Commander ($17)

4th 4 Trend Master

Forecast $668

Place Forecast (3-7) $132, (3-12) $49, (7-12) $198

Tierce No winner ($2,112 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($2,732 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($222 carried forward)

Scratchings: 10 Holy Man, 16 That's Just Fine, 17 Tiago Real

RACE 6

1st 14 Fly North ($23-$12)

2nd 3 Miss Khalifa ($10)

3rd 4 Oceania ($22)

4th 1 Lady Lexington

Forecast $32

Place Forecast (3-14) $13, (4-14) $22, (3-4) $30 Tierce $1,140 Trio $164

Quartet No winner ($404 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 Peaceontherocks, 18 Tahitian Orana

RACE 7

1st 4 Lady Of Steel ($9-$5.10)

2nd 1 Anne Boleyn ($7)

3rd 5 Malteza ($13)

4th 10 Colour Of Light

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (1-4) $7, (4-5) $12, (1-5) $16 Tierce $58 Trio $25

Quartet No winner ($1,080 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 2 Look To The Sky ($42-$9)

2nd 1 Land Of The Brave ($14)

3rd 5 Topmast ($21)

4th 4 Ring Of Fire

Forecast $51

Place Forecast (1-2) $13, (2-5) $33, (1-5) $28

Tierce $907 Trio $252

Quartet $2,721, ($2,477 carried forward)

Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results