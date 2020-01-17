Racing

THURSDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

Jan 17, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 War Room ($6-$5.10)

2nd 4 Karnallie ($13)

3rd 6 Promise To Dream ($7)

4th 7 South East

Forecast $12 Place Forecast (1-4) $6, (1-6) $2.50, (4-6) $11 Tierce $34

Trio $16 Quartet $111

RACE 2

1st 1 Miracle Flight ($6-$5.10)

2nd 4 Dubawi Princess ($11)

3rd 8 Winters Power (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Brooklyn Bridge

Forecast $4 Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $23 Trio $12 Quartet $49

Scratchings: 2 Bottoms Up, 5 Elusive Woman, 7 Great Stratz

RACE 3

1st 15 Solarize ($9-$6)

2nd 1 Viper Jet ($6)

3rd 13 Ideal Wolff ($98)

4th 4 Captains Fort

Forecast $6 Place Forecast (1-15) $3, (13-15) $114, (1-13) $179 Tierce No winner ($2,490 carried forward) Trio $495

Quartet No winner ($152 carried forward)

Scratchings: 5 Wharra Wharra, 16 Var Aglow

RACE 4

1st 1 Leading Fast ($11-$7)

2nd 2 Little Rain ($10)

3rd 4 Allez Les Bleu ($5.10)

4th 15 Roman Royalty

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (1-2) $7, (1-4) $5, (2-4) $5 Tierce $92 Trio $9

Quartet No winner ($198 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Bid Catcher, 11 Fire Flower, 13 Mamaquera, 14 Noele Pag'e, 17 Olympic Destiny

RACE 5

1st 4 Topmast ($71-$18)

2nd 1 Eden Roc ($7)

3rd 7 Isle De France (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Fitzwilliam

Forecast $16 Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $193 Trio $26 Quartet $1,662

Scratching: 5 City Rock

RACE 6

1st 5 Mr Flood ($8-$8)

2nd 3 Rebel's Champ ($8)

3rd 1 Van Halen ($9)

4th 10 Romi's Boy Forecast $15

Place Forecast (3-5) $7, (1-5) $6, (1-3) $12 Tierce $24 Trio $14 Quartet $87

Scratching: 4 Clever Guy

RACE 7

1st 12 Oh Mercy Me ($17-$6)

2nd 10 Empress Josephine ($42)

3rd 4 Sally Called ($23)

4th 14 Tahitian Orana Forecast $68

Place Forecast (10-12) $31, (4-12) $18, (4-10) $86 Tierce $797 Trio $398

Quartet No winner ($160 carried forward)

Scratchings: 17 Queen Of Soul, 18 Footstepsintherain

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

