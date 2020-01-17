THURSDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 1 War Room ($6-$5.10)
2nd 4 Karnallie ($13)
3rd 6 Promise To Dream ($7)
4th 7 South East
Forecast $12 Place Forecast (1-4) $6, (1-6) $2.50, (4-6) $11 Tierce $34
Trio $16 Quartet $111
RACE 2
1st 1 Miracle Flight ($6-$5.10)
2nd 4 Dubawi Princess ($11)
3rd 8 Winters Power (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Brooklyn Bridge
Forecast $4 Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $23 Trio $12 Quartet $49
Scratchings: 2 Bottoms Up, 5 Elusive Woman, 7 Great Stratz
RACE 3
1st 15 Solarize ($9-$6)
2nd 1 Viper Jet ($6)
3rd 13 Ideal Wolff ($98)
4th 4 Captains Fort
Forecast $6 Place Forecast (1-15) $3, (13-15) $114, (1-13) $179 Tierce No winner ($2,490 carried forward) Trio $495
Quartet No winner ($152 carried forward)
Scratchings: 5 Wharra Wharra, 16 Var Aglow
RACE 4
1st 1 Leading Fast ($11-$7)
2nd 2 Little Rain ($10)
3rd 4 Allez Les Bleu ($5.10)
4th 15 Roman Royalty
Forecast $17 Place Forecast (1-2) $7, (1-4) $5, (2-4) $5 Tierce $92 Trio $9
Quartet No winner ($198 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 Bid Catcher, 11 Fire Flower, 13 Mamaquera, 14 Noele Pag'e, 17 Olympic Destiny
RACE 5
1st 4 Topmast ($71-$18)
2nd 1 Eden Roc ($7)
3rd 7 Isle De France (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Fitzwilliam
Forecast $16 Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $193 Trio $26 Quartet $1,662
Scratching: 5 City Rock
RACE 6
1st 5 Mr Flood ($8-$8)
2nd 3 Rebel's Champ ($8)
3rd 1 Van Halen ($9)
4th 10 Romi's Boy Forecast $15
Place Forecast (3-5) $7, (1-5) $6, (1-3) $12 Tierce $24 Trio $14 Quartet $87
Scratching: 4 Clever Guy
RACE 7
1st 12 Oh Mercy Me ($17-$6)
2nd 10 Empress Josephine ($42)
3rd 4 Sally Called ($23)
4th 14 Tahitian Orana Forecast $68
Place Forecast (10-12) $31, (4-12) $18, (4-10) $86 Tierce $797 Trio $398
Quartet No winner ($160 carried forward)
Scratchings: 17 Queen Of Soul, 18 Footstepsintherain
