Thursday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 8 Maxiumus ($16-$6) 2nd 14 The Time Is Now ($18) 3rd 11 Pure South ($27) 4th 3 Foreign Field Forecast $36 Place Forecast (8-14) $14, (8-11) $46, (11-14) $115 Tierce $1,212 Trio $218 Quartet No winner ($756 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 9 Sacred Lotus ($161-$45) 2nd 5 Liverpool Legend ($15) 3rd 2 Gee For Go ($5.10) 4th 10 Shezaglo Forecast $256 Place Forecast (5-9) $62, (2-9) $22, (2-5) $12 Tierce No winner ($2,038 carried forward) Trio $176 Quartet No winner ($1,014 carried forward) Scratchings: 8 Quick Run, 15 Powder Puff

RACE 3

1st 1 Iron Mike ($30-$12) 2nd 2 Curious ($16) 3rd 9 Marrakech ($8) 4th 5 Fresh From The Us Forecast $33 Place Forecast (1-2) $12, (1-9) $8, (2-9) $11 Tierce $274 Trio $34 Quartet No winner ($1,350 carried forward) Scratchings: 10 Prince Alf, 14 Silver Sea, 15 In Bussum

RACE 4

1st 6 Hello Happiness ($311-$47) 2nd 4 Arabella Queen ($14) 3rd 10 Forward March ($10) 4th 1 Veld Flower Forecast $282 Place Forecast (4-6) $83, (6-10) $49, (4-10) $18 Tierce No winner ($2,542 carried forward) Trio $774 Quartet No winner ($3,792 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Set And Match, 14 Lil Green Gretnax

RACE 5

1st 1 Hot Gossip ($20-$7) 2nd 3 Samoa ($8) 3rd 10 Lady Nica ($12) 4th 6 Time Has Come Forecast $14 Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (1-10) $14, (3-10) $26 Tierce $260 Trio $74 Quartet $1,681 Scratchings: 13 Signed And Sealed, 14 Amberglo Star

RACE 6

1st 6 Sacred Dawn ($91-$24) 2nd 1 Romantic Era ($7) 3rd 5 Grey Street ($12) 4th 13 Wishonaire Forecast $86 Place Forecast (1-6) $41, (5-6) $52, (1-5) $13 Tierce No winner ($544 carried forward) Trio $294 Quartet No winner ($82 carried forward) Scratchings: 15 Enigma, 16 Sunny Side Up

RACE 7

1st 10 Defy Gravity ($190-$43) 2nd 11 Sell High ($11) 3rd 1 Shogun ($17) 4th 7 Zeal And Zest Forecast $245 Place Forecast (10-11) $106, (1-10) $127, (1-11) $16 Tierce No winner ($3,748 carried forward) Trio No winner ($1,468 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($136 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 7 Fired Up ($11-$6) 2nd 4 Nordic Rebel ($9) 3rd 1 Double 'O' Eight ($10) 4th 11 Storm Commander Forecast $19 Place Forecast (4-7) $8, (1-7) $12, (1-4) $23 Tierce $213 Trio $71 Quartet No winner ($218 carried forward) Scratching: 3 Captain Courteous

RACE 9

1st 7 Gimme Hope Johanna ($40-$12)2nd 4 Heart Stwings ($8) 3rd 10 Now You See Me ($10) 4th 6 Bullsade Forecast $53 Place Forecast (4-7) $19, (7-10) $22, (4-10) $13 Tierce $1,290 Trio $68 Quartet No winner ($290 carried forward) Scratchings: 8 Tartan Dancer, 11 Diorama, 12 Countess Trenton

RACE 10

1st 4 Trend Master ($31-$9) 2nd 2 Samurai Jack ($7) 3rd 13 Street Flyer ($27) 4th 7 Waqaas Forecast $31 Place Forecast (2-4) $13, (4-13) $69, (2-13) $23 Tierce No winner ($692 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting) Trio $246 Quartet No winner ($336 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting) Scratchings: 6 Capetown Affair, 12 Prince Jordan, 15 Jackman, 16 Pucker Up, 17 Sun Giant