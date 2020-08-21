Racing

THURSDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

Aug 21, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 5 After Hours ($8-$7)

2nd 8 Gilboa ($9)

3rd 6 Castle Corner ($15)

4th 3 Mars Rover

Forecast $18 Place forecast (5-8) $9, (5-6) $12, (6-8) $31

Tierce $196 Trio $69

Racing

Have trust in Bold Thruster

Quartet $906

RACE 2

1st 8 Feather The Nest ($40-$12)

2nd 2 Malvern ($13)

3rd 11 Run April Run ($40)

4th 4 Arabella Queen

Forecast $51 Place forecast (2-8) $15, (8-11) $70, (2-11) $60

Tierce $2,973

Trio $388 Quartet No winner ($422 carrried forward)

RACE 3

1st 5 Way Of The World ($21-$6)

2nd 1 Glowtoria ($8)

3rd 4 Oceania ($7)

4th 3 Initiator

Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-5) $8, (4-5) $10, (1-4) $9

Tierce $228 Trio $25

Quartet No winner ($682 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Indian Song, 10 Hello Happiness, 11 In Full Bloom, 14 Speechmaker, 15 Queen Rachel

RACE 4

1st 9 Sheer Talent ($18-$6)

2nd 8 Comaneci ($20)

3rd 6 The Fifth Wave ($14)

4th 2 Anne Boleyn

Forecast $92 Place forecast (8-9) $18, (6-9) $12, (6-8) $33

Tierce $859 Trio $208

Quartet $1,586

RACE 5

1st 4 Dance Class ($11-$7)

2nd 1 Heart Stwings ($7)

3rd 6 Jive Express ($10)

4th 3 Pretty Border

Forecast $12 Place forecast (1-4) $6, (4-6) $7, (1-6) $10

Tierce $67 Trio $25

Quartet No winner ($386 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 1 Elusive Force ($13-$5.10)

2nd 7 Fort Anne ($16)

3rd 2 Meercat ($11)

4th 3 League Of Her Own

Forecast $29 Place forecast (1-7) $11, (1-2) $10, (2-7) $27 Tierce $174

Trio $67

Quartet No winner ($628 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 4 Readysetglo ($21-$7)

2nd 3 Last Cheer ($6)

3rd 9 Short Skirt Flirt ($31)

4th 6 La Valette

Forecast $22 Place forecast (3-4) $6, (4-9) $26, (3-9) $27

Tierce $827 Trio $86

Quartet No winner ($946 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 5 Riverstown ($13-$6)

2nd 2 Approach Control ($10)

3rd 6 Clever Guy ($22)

4th 10 Full Mast

Forecast $14 Place forecast (2-5) $6, (5-6) $13, (2-6) $21

Tierce $247 Trio $68

Quartet No winner ($1,554 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Captain Aldo, 9 Soldier On, 11 Lake Kinneret

RACE 9

1st 4 Creation ($41-$12)

2nd 1 Var And Away ($6)

3rd 3 Rock Of Africa ($5.10)

3rd 11 Bold Matador ($20)

Forecast $17

Place forecast (1-4) $7, (3-4) $6, (4-11) $30, (1-3) $2.50, (1-11) $16, (3-11) $35

Tierce (4-1-3) $99, (4-1-11) $1,299

Trio (1-3-4) $19, (1-4-11) $107

Quartet No winner ($3,246 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

