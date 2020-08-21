THURSDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 5 After Hours ($8-$7)
2nd 8 Gilboa ($9)
3rd 6 Castle Corner ($15)
4th 3 Mars Rover
Forecast $18 Place forecast (5-8) $9, (5-6) $12, (6-8) $31
Tierce $196 Trio $69
Quartet $906
RACE 2
1st 8 Feather The Nest ($40-$12)
2nd 2 Malvern ($13)
3rd 11 Run April Run ($40)
4th 4 Arabella Queen
Forecast $51 Place forecast (2-8) $15, (8-11) $70, (2-11) $60
Tierce $2,973
Trio $388 Quartet No winner ($422 carrried forward)
RACE 3
1st 5 Way Of The World ($21-$6)
2nd 1 Glowtoria ($8)
3rd 4 Oceania ($7)
4th 3 Initiator
Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-5) $8, (4-5) $10, (1-4) $9
Tierce $228 Trio $25
Quartet No winner ($682 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 Indian Song, 10 Hello Happiness, 11 In Full Bloom, 14 Speechmaker, 15 Queen Rachel
RACE 4
1st 9 Sheer Talent ($18-$6)
2nd 8 Comaneci ($20)
3rd 6 The Fifth Wave ($14)
4th 2 Anne Boleyn
Forecast $92 Place forecast (8-9) $18, (6-9) $12, (6-8) $33
Tierce $859 Trio $208
Quartet $1,586
RACE 5
1st 4 Dance Class ($11-$7)
2nd 1 Heart Stwings ($7)
3rd 6 Jive Express ($10)
4th 3 Pretty Border
Forecast $12 Place forecast (1-4) $6, (4-6) $7, (1-6) $10
Tierce $67 Trio $25
Quartet No winner ($386 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 1 Elusive Force ($13-$5.10)
2nd 7 Fort Anne ($16)
3rd 2 Meercat ($11)
4th 3 League Of Her Own
Forecast $29 Place forecast (1-7) $11, (1-2) $10, (2-7) $27 Tierce $174
Trio $67
Quartet No winner ($628 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 4 Readysetglo ($21-$7)
2nd 3 Last Cheer ($6)
3rd 9 Short Skirt Flirt ($31)
4th 6 La Valette
Forecast $22 Place forecast (3-4) $6, (4-9) $26, (3-9) $27
Tierce $827 Trio $86
Quartet No winner ($946 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 5 Riverstown ($13-$6)
2nd 2 Approach Control ($10)
3rd 6 Clever Guy ($22)
4th 10 Full Mast
Forecast $14 Place forecast (2-5) $6, (5-6) $13, (2-6) $21
Tierce $247 Trio $68
Quartet No winner ($1,554 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Captain Aldo, 9 Soldier On, 11 Lake Kinneret
RACE 9
1st 4 Creation ($41-$12)
2nd 1 Var And Away ($6)
3rd 3 Rock Of Africa ($5.10)
3rd 11 Bold Matador ($20)
Forecast $17
Place forecast (1-4) $7, (3-4) $6, (4-11) $30, (1-3) $2.50, (1-11) $16, (3-11) $35
Tierce (4-1-3) $99, (4-1-11) $1,299
Trio (1-3-4) $19, (1-4-11) $107
Quartet No winner ($3,246 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now