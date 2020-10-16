Racing

Thursday's South Africa results

Oct 16, 2020 05:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Harlequin Jack ($73-$13)

2nd 1 Bold Resolve ($5.10) 3rd 5 Curfew ($22) 4th 14 Stay The Course

Forecast $27 Place forecast (1-2) $8, (2-5) $42, (1-5) $16 Tierce $593 Trio $169

Quartet $1,983 ($2,437 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Ultimate Warrior, 10 Humble Tune

RACE 2

1st 14 La Luvia ($14-$6)

Moon Face makes headway
Racing

Moon Face makes headway

Related Stories

Tom Cat on the prowl

Kimberley Star set to shine

Cream Soda can make it a double

2nd 7 Lotus ($5.10) 3rd 9 Mode ($35)

4th 11 Bella Black

Forecast $10 Place forecast (7-14) $5, (9-14) $25, (7-9) $16 Tierce $193 Trio $39

Quartet $708

Scratchings: 6 Amore, 8 Anunnaki

RACE 3

1st 1 Veld Flower ($20-$8)

2nd 4 Euphoriant ($9) 3rd 2 Bright Eyed Girl ($15) 4th 3 Super Duper

Forecast $24 Place forecast (1-4) $8, (1-2) $14, (2-4) $19 Tierce $170 Trio $37

Quartet No winner ($330 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 9 Littlewood ($53-$15)

2nd 11 Shabba Ranks ($34) 3rd 13 Ration My Passion ($12) 4th 1 Captain Chorus

Forecast $250 Place forecast (9-11) $80, (9-13) $22, (11-13) $109 Tierce No winner ($3,510 carried forward) Trio $1,157

Quartet No winner ($508 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 In For A Penny

RACE 5

1st 11 Afraad ($171-$48)

2nd 2 Rabia The Rebel ($37) 3rd 8 Drummer Dude ($36) 4th 5 Sammi Moosa

Forecast $1,232 Place forecast (2-11) $238, (8-11) $397, (2-8) $99 Tierce No winner ($9,476 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($2,212 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($622 carried forward)

Scratchings: 16 Short And Sweet, 17 Prince Jordan, 18 Lainsberg Blue

RACE 6

1st 1 Whipping Boy ($26-$11)

2nd 6 Bingwa ($7) 3rd 13 Fly North ($29)

4th 2 Waqaas

Forecast $26 Place forecast (1-6) $9, (1-13) $53, (6-13) $53 Tierce $2,188

Trio $254 Quartet No winner ($756 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 Custom Made, 17 Melchizedek, 18 Bartholomeus

RACE 7

1st 3 Before The Dawn ($36-$10)

2nd 5 Anna Capri ($5.10) 3rd 4 Sweet Sensation ($14) 4th 1 Che Bella

Forecast $9 Place forecast (3-5) $5, (3-4) $17, (4-5) $8 Tierce $97 Trio $28

Quartet $1,827

Scratching: 8 Princess Nicole

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING