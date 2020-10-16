Thursday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 2 Harlequin Jack ($73-$13)

2nd 1 Bold Resolve ($5.10) 3rd 5 Curfew ($22) 4th 14 Stay The Course

Forecast $27 Place forecast (1-2) $8, (2-5) $42, (1-5) $16 Tierce $593 Trio $169

Quartet $1,983 ($2,437 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Ultimate Warrior, 10 Humble Tune

RACE 2

1st 14 La Luvia ($14-$6)

2nd 7 Lotus ($5.10) 3rd 9 Mode ($35)

4th 11 Bella Black

Forecast $10 Place forecast (7-14) $5, (9-14) $25, (7-9) $16 Tierce $193 Trio $39

Quartet $708

Scratchings: 6 Amore, 8 Anunnaki

RACE 3

1st 1 Veld Flower ($20-$8)

2nd 4 Euphoriant ($9) 3rd 2 Bright Eyed Girl ($15) 4th 3 Super Duper

Forecast $24 Place forecast (1-4) $8, (1-2) $14, (2-4) $19 Tierce $170 Trio $37

Quartet No winner ($330 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 9 Littlewood ($53-$15)

2nd 11 Shabba Ranks ($34) 3rd 13 Ration My Passion ($12) 4th 1 Captain Chorus

Forecast $250 Place forecast (9-11) $80, (9-13) $22, (11-13) $109 Tierce No winner ($3,510 carried forward) Trio $1,157

Quartet No winner ($508 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 In For A Penny

RACE 5

1st 11 Afraad ($171-$48)

2nd 2 Rabia The Rebel ($37) 3rd 8 Drummer Dude ($36) 4th 5 Sammi Moosa

Forecast $1,232 Place forecast (2-11) $238, (8-11) $397, (2-8) $99 Tierce No winner ($9,476 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($2,212 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($622 carried forward)

Scratchings: 16 Short And Sweet, 17 Prince Jordan, 18 Lainsberg Blue

RACE 6

1st 1 Whipping Boy ($26-$11)

2nd 6 Bingwa ($7) 3rd 13 Fly North ($29)

4th 2 Waqaas

Forecast $26 Place forecast (1-6) $9, (1-13) $53, (6-13) $53 Tierce $2,188

Trio $254 Quartet No winner ($756 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 Custom Made, 17 Melchizedek, 18 Bartholomeus

RACE 7

1st 3 Before The Dawn ($36-$10)

2nd 5 Anna Capri ($5.10) 3rd 4 Sweet Sensation ($14) 4th 1 Che Bella

Forecast $9 Place forecast (3-5) $5, (3-4) $17, (4-5) $8 Tierce $97 Trio $28

Quartet $1,827

Scratching: 8 Princess Nicole

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.