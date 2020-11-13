Racing

Thursday's South Africa results

Nov 13, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 9 Maid In France ($76-$23)

2nd 11 Good Girl ($13)

3rd 12 Badrah ($28)

4th 10 Leading Lyric

Forecast $100 Place forecast (9-11) $35, (9-12) $73, (11-12) $34 Tierce No winner ($7,444 carried forward) Trio $930 Quartet No winner ($3,192 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Miss Texas, 14 Gimethepurplelight, 15 Dear Juliette

Racing

Muraahib gears up for big assignment

RACE 2

1st 12 Mama Pyjama ($14-$7)

2nd 4 Theatrical Moment ($6)

3rd 1 Silver Beauty ($18)

4th 6 Underthemistletoe

Forecast $11 Place forecast (4-12) $5, (1-12) $20, (1-4) $19 Tierce $231 Trio $63 Quartet $4,207

Scratchings: 13 Trip To Freedom, 14 Star Choice, 15 Bianca Bolt

RACE 3

1st 9 Ibutho ($21-$6)

2nd 12 Cabinet Shuffle ($15)

3rd 6 Time Taker ($6)

4th 2 Cubanelle

Forecast $54 Place forecast (9-12) $18, (6-9) $4, (6-12) $11 Tierce $162 Trio $20 Quartet No winner ($270 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Giants Castle, 14 Mousey On Over, 15 Fearless Knight

RACE 4

1st 1 Master Tobe ($27-$7)

2nd 12 Teichman ($11)

3rd 5 Techno Captain ($23)

4th 8 Master Of Destiny

Forecast $45 Place forecast (1-12) $17, (1-5) $19, (5-12) $48 Tierce $1,048 Trio $381 Quartet No winner ($424 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Two Of Us, 14 Presumptuous, 15 The Ghan

RACE 5

1st 4 Eightfolds Lass ($30-$14)

2nd 2 Cherry Road ($6)

3rd 8 Diamondsandpearls (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Kavian's Cara

Forecast $21 Place forecast Refund Tierce $90 Trio $12 Quartet $201

Scratchings: 3 Arrabiata, 7 Retail Therapy

RACE 6

1st 8 Pearl Of Asia ($48-$9)

2nd 4 Williams Land ($10)

3rd 6 Colour My Fate ($14)

4th 5 Final Attempt

Forecast $101 Place forecast (4-8) $23, (6-8) $34, (4-6) $17 Tierce $1,611 Trio $209 Quartet No winner ($280 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 2 Purple Merchant ($15-$7)

2nd 9 Colour Of Light ($11)

3rd 8 Sarabi ($16)

4th 5 Fort Royal

Forecast $27 Place forecast (2-9) $11, (2-8) $23, (8-9) $22 Tierce $369 Trio $177 Quartet No winner ($372 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Vars JY

RACE 8

1st 1 Keep The Lights On ($13-$10)

2nd 6 Dancing Feather ($5.10)

3rd 8 Love Bomb ($5.10)

4th 2 Dive Captain

Forecast $17 Place forecast (1-6) $7, (1-8) $2.50, (6-8) $7 Tierce $76 Trio $9 Quartet $216

Scratching: 4 My Wicked Ways

