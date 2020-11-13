Thursday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 9 Maid In France ($76-$23)
2nd 11 Good Girl ($13)
3rd 12 Badrah ($28)
4th 10 Leading Lyric
Forecast $100 Place forecast (9-11) $35, (9-12) $73, (11-12) $34 Tierce No winner ($7,444 carried forward) Trio $930 Quartet No winner ($3,192 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Miss Texas, 14 Gimethepurplelight, 15 Dear Juliette
RACE 2
1st 12 Mama Pyjama ($14-$7)
2nd 4 Theatrical Moment ($6)
3rd 1 Silver Beauty ($18)
4th 6 Underthemistletoe
Forecast $11 Place forecast (4-12) $5, (1-12) $20, (1-4) $19 Tierce $231 Trio $63 Quartet $4,207
Scratchings: 13 Trip To Freedom, 14 Star Choice, 15 Bianca Bolt
RACE 3
1st 9 Ibutho ($21-$6)
2nd 12 Cabinet Shuffle ($15)
3rd 6 Time Taker ($6)
4th 2 Cubanelle
Forecast $54 Place forecast (9-12) $18, (6-9) $4, (6-12) $11 Tierce $162 Trio $20 Quartet No winner ($270 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Giants Castle, 14 Mousey On Over, 15 Fearless Knight
RACE 4
1st 1 Master Tobe ($27-$7)
2nd 12 Teichman ($11)
3rd 5 Techno Captain ($23)
4th 8 Master Of Destiny
Forecast $45 Place forecast (1-12) $17, (1-5) $19, (5-12) $48 Tierce $1,048 Trio $381 Quartet No winner ($424 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Two Of Us, 14 Presumptuous, 15 The Ghan
RACE 5
1st 4 Eightfolds Lass ($30-$14)
2nd 2 Cherry Road ($6)
3rd 8 Diamondsandpearls (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Kavian's Cara
Forecast $21 Place forecast Refund Tierce $90 Trio $12 Quartet $201
Scratchings: 3 Arrabiata, 7 Retail Therapy
RACE 6
1st 8 Pearl Of Asia ($48-$9)
2nd 4 Williams Land ($10)
3rd 6 Colour My Fate ($14)
4th 5 Final Attempt
Forecast $101 Place forecast (4-8) $23, (6-8) $34, (4-6) $17 Tierce $1,611 Trio $209 Quartet No winner ($280 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 2 Purple Merchant ($15-$7)
2nd 9 Colour Of Light ($11)
3rd 8 Sarabi ($16)
4th 5 Fort Royal
Forecast $27 Place forecast (2-9) $11, (2-8) $23, (8-9) $22 Tierce $369 Trio $177 Quartet No winner ($372 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Vars JY
RACE 8
1st 1 Keep The Lights On ($13-$10)
2nd 6 Dancing Feather ($5.10)
3rd 8 Love Bomb ($5.10)
4th 2 Dive Captain
Forecast $17 Place forecast (1-6) $7, (1-8) $2.50, (6-8) $7 Tierce $76 Trio $9 Quartet $216
Scratching: 4 My Wicked Ways
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now