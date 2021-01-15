Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 3 Harrys Secret ($41-$11)
2nd 2 Inherit The Rain ($11)
3rd 1 Fort Commander ($11)
4th 11 Ra'Ed
Forecast $58 Place forecast (2-3) $21, (1-3) $20, (1-2) $16 Tierce $396 Trio $77
Quartet No winner ($1,007 carried forward)
Scratching: 14 Duchess Of Now
RACE 2
1st 3 Malvern ($15-$6)
2nd 4 Differentiate ($11)
3rd 1 Right Choice ($8)
4th 2 Dalgety Bay
Forecast $20 Place forecast (3-4) $8, (1-3) $5, (1-4) $13 Tierce $81 Trio $22
Quartet No winner ($1,307 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Clouds Unleashed, 15 Naledi Basadi, 16 Brandy
RACE 3
1st 1 Valyrian King ($10-$9)
2nd 5 Varina ($12)
3rd 4 Spring Break (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Viper Jet
Forecast $13 Tierce $59 Trio $8
Quartet $147
Scratching: 3 Slalom Queen
RACE 4
1st 6 Smoking Hot ($17-$10)
2nd 1 Shivers ($14)
3rd 3 Lily Blue (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Pomander
Forecast $20 Place forecast Refund
Tierce $95 Trio $13 Quartet $410
Scratching: 5 Sweet And Spicy
RACE 5
1st 4 Sell High ($57-$14)
2nd 8 Cash Time ($28)
3rd 5 Nebraas ($7)
4th 3 Zeal And Zest
Forecast $312 Place forecast (4-8) $38, (4-5) $15, (5-8) $33 Tierce $3,769
Trio $206 Quartet No winner ($318 carried forward)
Scratchings: 10 Bold Resolve, 11 Don't Look Back
RACE 6
1st 10 Bravo One ($37-$11)
2nd 9 Plum Field ($7)
3rd 12 Private Ruler ($13)
4th 1 Afternoon Tea
Forecast $18 Place forecast (9-10) $7, (10-12) $14, (9-12) $7 Tierce $476 Trio $46
Quartet No winner ($542 carried forward)
Scratchings: 2 Curfew, 8 Bartholomeus
RACE 7
1st 2 Swiss Bank ($18-$6)
2nd 10 Supa Mufti ($18)
3rd 5 Soul Of Wit ($7)
4th 7 Evening Rise
Forecast $48 Place forecast (2-10) $18, (2-5) $7, (5-10) $17 Tierce $279 Trio $62
Quartet No winner ($1,062 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Race 8 abandoned. All bets refunded.
