Thursday's South Africa Results

Jan 15, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 3 Harrys Secret ($41-$11)

2nd 2 Inherit The Rain ($11)

3rd 1 Fort Commander ($11)

4th 11 Ra'Ed

Forecast $58 Place forecast (2-3) $21, (1-3) $20, (1-2) $16 Tierce $396 Trio $77

Quartet No winner ($1,007 carried forward)

CK Ng disqualified for one year

Scratching: 14 Duchess Of Now

RACE 2

1st 3 Malvern ($15-$6)

2nd 4 Differentiate ($11)

3rd 1 Right Choice ($8)

4th 2 Dalgety Bay

Forecast $20 Place forecast (3-4) $8, (1-3) $5, (1-4) $13 Tierce $81 Trio $22

Quartet No winner ($1,307 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Clouds Unleashed, 15 Naledi Basadi, 16 Brandy

RACE 3

1st 1 Valyrian King ($10-$9)

2nd 5 Varina ($12)

3rd 4 Spring Break (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Viper Jet

Forecast $13 Tierce $59 Trio $8

Quartet $147

Scratching: 3 Slalom Queen

RACE 4

1st 6 Smoking Hot ($17-$10)

2nd 1 Shivers ($14)

3rd 3 Lily Blue (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Pomander

Forecast $20 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $95 Trio $13 Quartet $410

Scratching: 5 Sweet And Spicy

RACE 5

1st 4 Sell High ($57-$14)

2nd 8 Cash Time ($28)

3rd 5 Nebraas ($7)

4th 3 Zeal And Zest

Forecast $312 Place forecast (4-8) $38, (4-5) $15, (5-8) $33 Tierce $3,769

Trio $206 Quartet No winner ($318 carried forward)

Scratchings: 10 Bold Resolve, 11 Don't Look Back

RACE 6

1st 10 Bravo One ($37-$11)

2nd 9 Plum Field ($7)

3rd 12 Private Ruler ($13)

4th 1 Afternoon Tea

Forecast $18 Place forecast (9-10) $7, (10-12) $14, (9-12) $7 Tierce $476 Trio $46

Quartet No winner ($542 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Curfew, 8 Bartholomeus

RACE 7

1st 2 Swiss Bank ($18-$6)

2nd 10 Supa Mufti ($18)

3rd 5 Soul Of Wit ($7)

4th 7 Evening Rise

Forecast $48 Place forecast (2-10) $18, (2-5) $7, (5-10) $17 Tierce $279 Trio $62

Quartet No winner ($1,062 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Race 8 abandoned. All bets refunded.

HORSE RACING