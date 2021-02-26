Racing

Thursday's South Africa Results

Feb 26, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 3 Got You ($32-$8)

2nd 9 Amberglo Star ($14)

3rd 10 Destiny Rules ($47)

4th 1 Siren Of Greece

Forecast $117 Place forecast (3-9) $19, (3-10) $63, (9-10) $87 Tierce No winner ($4,280 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($3,694 carried forward)

Speedster Sure Will Do the winning act
Speedster Sure Will Do the winning act

Quartet No winner ($344 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Fluorescent, 12 Love Is Live

RACE 2

1st 5 Al Sakeet ($9-$5.10)

2nd 4 Captain Morisco ($8)

3rd 6 Marengo (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Sweet Sensation

Forecast $6 Tierce $40 Trio $23

Quartet $66

Scratching: 3 Southern Charm

RACE 3

1st 9 Supreme Dance ($9-$5.10)

2nd 2 Just As Rich ($25)

3rd 4 Jet Cat ($7)

4th 3 Freezing Fast

Forecast $40 Place forecast (2-9) $14, (4-9) $6, (2-4) $25 Tierce $128 Trio $31

Quartet No winner ($60 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Lazy Guy

RACE 4

1st 9 Bat Out Of Hell ($14-$6)

2nd 12 Lucy In The Sky ($36)

3rd 7 Stormy Weathers ($72)

4th 1 Golden Spoon

Forecast $62 Place forecast (9-12) $22, (7-9) $59, (7-12) $417

Tierce No winner ($4,304 carried forward) Trio $1,850

Quartet No winner ($382 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 5 Don't Look Back ($11-$7)

2nd 7 Master And Man ($31)

3rd 9 Ocean Forest ($19)

4th 3 Captain Chorus

Forecast $48

Place forecast (5-7) $17, (5-9) $12, (7-9) $65

Tierce $680 Trio $163

Quartet No winner ($580 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Fife

RACE 6

1st 1 Dr Doolittle ($10-$5.10)

2nd 4 Prospector ($11)

3rd 7 White Lightning ($31)

4th 3 Our Coys

Forecast $19

Place forecast (1-4) $7, (1-7) $19, (4-7) $23 Tierce $290 Trio $58

Quartet $1,901 ($2,055 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 3 Sun Giant ($51-$15)

2nd 8 Un Deux Trois ($9)

3rd 10 Make A Penny ($7)

4th 6 Manitoba

Forecast $41 Place forecast (3-8) $15, (3-10) $123, (8-10) $15

Tierce $1,815

Trio $143

Quartet $2,210 ($2,706 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 6 Land Of Rubies ($180-$51)

2nd 9 Bold Matador ($45)

3rd 7 Drummer Dude ($19)

4th 8 Zabarjad

Forecast $520

Place forecast (6-9) $495, (6-7) $66, (7-9) $82

Tierce $3,709

Trio $368

Quartet No winner ($4,624 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 12 Pucker Up

