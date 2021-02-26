Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 3 Got You ($32-$8)
2nd 9 Amberglo Star ($14)
3rd 10 Destiny Rules ($47)
4th 1 Siren Of Greece
Forecast $117 Place forecast (3-9) $19, (3-10) $63, (9-10) $87 Tierce No winner ($4,280 carried forward)
Trio No winner ($3,694 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($344 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Fluorescent, 12 Love Is Live
RACE 2
1st 5 Al Sakeet ($9-$5.10)
2nd 4 Captain Morisco ($8)
3rd 6 Marengo (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Sweet Sensation
Forecast $6 Tierce $40 Trio $23
Quartet $66
Scratching: 3 Southern Charm
RACE 3
1st 9 Supreme Dance ($9-$5.10)
2nd 2 Just As Rich ($25)
3rd 4 Jet Cat ($7)
4th 3 Freezing Fast
Forecast $40 Place forecast (2-9) $14, (4-9) $6, (2-4) $25 Tierce $128 Trio $31
Quartet No winner ($60 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Lazy Guy
RACE 4
1st 9 Bat Out Of Hell ($14-$6)
2nd 12 Lucy In The Sky ($36)
3rd 7 Stormy Weathers ($72)
4th 1 Golden Spoon
Forecast $62 Place forecast (9-12) $22, (7-9) $59, (7-12) $417
Tierce No winner ($4,304 carried forward) Trio $1,850
Quartet No winner ($382 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 5 Don't Look Back ($11-$7)
2nd 7 Master And Man ($31)
3rd 9 Ocean Forest ($19)
4th 3 Captain Chorus
Forecast $48
Place forecast (5-7) $17, (5-9) $12, (7-9) $65
Tierce $680 Trio $163
Quartet No winner ($580 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Fife
RACE 6
1st 1 Dr Doolittle ($10-$5.10)
2nd 4 Prospector ($11)
3rd 7 White Lightning ($31)
4th 3 Our Coys
Forecast $19
Place forecast (1-4) $7, (1-7) $19, (4-7) $23 Tierce $290 Trio $58
Quartet $1,901 ($2,055 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 3 Sun Giant ($51-$15)
2nd 8 Un Deux Trois ($9)
3rd 10 Make A Penny ($7)
4th 6 Manitoba
Forecast $41 Place forecast (3-8) $15, (3-10) $123, (8-10) $15
Tierce $1,815
Trio $143
Quartet $2,210 ($2,706 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 6 Land Of Rubies ($180-$51)
2nd 9 Bold Matador ($45)
3rd 7 Drummer Dude ($19)
4th 8 Zabarjad
Forecast $520
Place forecast (6-9) $495, (6-7) $66, (7-9) $82
Tierce $3,709
Trio $368
Quartet No winner ($4,624 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 12 Pucker Up
