Thursday's South Africa Results

Apr 23, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Trying Times ($12-$5.10)

2nd 1 Castle Corner ($8)

3rd 11 Oceans Pride ($29)

4th 7 Passing Shot

Forecast $11 Place forecast (1-2) $7, (2-11) $23, (1-11) $46

Tierce $483 Trio $97 Quartet $3,461

Scratching: 9 Pin It

RACE 2

1st 5 Lagertha ($14-$6)

2nd 12 Jam Fancy ($29) 3rd 13 Hear The Trumpet ($11) 4th 8 Ramsay

Forecast $92 Place forecast (5-12) $28, (5-13) $10, (12-13) $106 Tierce $536

Trio $195 Quartet No winner ($70 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Alex The Great, 16 Allez Les Bleu, 17 Father Time

RACE 3

1st 1 Anne Boleyn ($32-$7)

2nd 6 Dubawi Princess ($12) 3rd 2 Kayla's Champ ($11) 4th 7 Little Rain

Forecast $47 Place forecast (1-6) $8, (1-2) $22, (2-6) $25 Tierce $683 Trio $100

Quartet No winner ($608 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Capitiana

RACE 4

1st 10 Lucy In The Sky ($16-$5.10)

2nd 12 The Villa Grand ($11) 3rd 5 Java House ($34) 4th 8 Afternoon Tea

Forecast $23 Place forecast (10-12) $9, (5-10) $33, (5-12) $28 Tierce $452

Trio $131 Quartet No winner ($878 carried forward) Scratching: 13 Lightning Rock

RACE 5

1st 1 Ideal Angel ($36-$12)

2nd 2 Golden Spoon ($9)

3rd 8 Emaline ($37) 4th 6 Un Deux Trois

Forecast $25 Place forecast (1-2) $8, (1-8) $80, (2-8) $50 Tierce $1,631

Trio $441 Quartet No winner ($1,387 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Soul Of Wit

RACE 6

1st 1 Atomic Blonde ($18-$7)

2nd 2 Funky Music ($13)

3rd 5 Roger The Dodger ($13)

4th 7 Bangor Night

Forecast $24 Place forecast (1-2) $9, (1-5) $7, (2-5) $16 Tierce $106 Trio $29

Quartet $628

RACE 7

1st 5 Paton's Tears ($14-$8)

2nd 9 Sultanah ($8)

3rd 4 Virginia ($30) 4th 2 Ululate

Forecast $14 Place forecast (5-9) $6,

(4-5) $32, (4-9) $38 Tierce $357 Trio $120

Quartet No winner ($993 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 2 Oyster King ($27-$10)

2nd 3 Dark Vision ($13) 3rd 4 Evening Rise ($8) 4th 1 Dawn Of A New Era

Forecast $36 Place forecast (2-3) $10, (2-4) $12, (3-4) $14 Tierce $181 Trio $68

Quartet $859 Scratching: 6 Manitoba

RACE 9

1st 11 League Of Her Own ($161-$45)

2nd 8 Sophia's First ($11)

3rd 3 Senescence ($8) 4th 1 Mirren

Forecast $405 Place forecast (8-11) $63, (3-11) $43, (3-8) $5 Tierce $1,845 Trio $674 Quartet No winner ($156 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Scratchings: 2 Smiley River, 12 Largo Bay, 14 Winning Queen

