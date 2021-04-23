Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 2 Trying Times ($12-$5.10)
2nd 1 Castle Corner ($8)
3rd 11 Oceans Pride ($29)
4th 7 Passing Shot
Forecast $11 Place forecast (1-2) $7, (2-11) $23, (1-11) $46
Tierce $483 Trio $97 Quartet $3,461
Scratching: 9 Pin It
RACE 2
1st 5 Lagertha ($14-$6)
2nd 12 Jam Fancy ($29) 3rd 13 Hear The Trumpet ($11) 4th 8 Ramsay
Forecast $92 Place forecast (5-12) $28, (5-13) $10, (12-13) $106 Tierce $536
Trio $195 Quartet No winner ($70 carried forward)
Scratchings: 15 Alex The Great, 16 Allez Les Bleu, 17 Father Time
RACE 3
1st 1 Anne Boleyn ($32-$7)
2nd 6 Dubawi Princess ($12) 3rd 2 Kayla's Champ ($11) 4th 7 Little Rain
Forecast $47 Place forecast (1-6) $8, (1-2) $22, (2-6) $25 Tierce $683 Trio $100
Quartet No winner ($608 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Capitiana
RACE 4
1st 10 Lucy In The Sky ($16-$5.10)
2nd 12 The Villa Grand ($11) 3rd 5 Java House ($34) 4th 8 Afternoon Tea
Forecast $23 Place forecast (10-12) $9, (5-10) $33, (5-12) $28 Tierce $452
Trio $131 Quartet No winner ($878 carried forward) Scratching: 13 Lightning Rock
RACE 5
1st 1 Ideal Angel ($36-$12)
2nd 2 Golden Spoon ($9)
3rd 8 Emaline ($37) 4th 6 Un Deux Trois
Forecast $25 Place forecast (1-2) $8, (1-8) $80, (2-8) $50 Tierce $1,631
Trio $441 Quartet No winner ($1,387 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Soul Of Wit
RACE 6
1st 1 Atomic Blonde ($18-$7)
2nd 2 Funky Music ($13)
3rd 5 Roger The Dodger ($13)
4th 7 Bangor Night
Forecast $24 Place forecast (1-2) $9, (1-5) $7, (2-5) $16 Tierce $106 Trio $29
Quartet $628
RACE 7
1st 5 Paton's Tears ($14-$8)
2nd 9 Sultanah ($8)
3rd 4 Virginia ($30) 4th 2 Ululate
Forecast $14 Place forecast (5-9) $6,
(4-5) $32, (4-9) $38 Tierce $357 Trio $120
Quartet No winner ($993 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 2 Oyster King ($27-$10)
2nd 3 Dark Vision ($13) 3rd 4 Evening Rise ($8) 4th 1 Dawn Of A New Era
Forecast $36 Place forecast (2-3) $10, (2-4) $12, (3-4) $14 Tierce $181 Trio $68
Quartet $859 Scratching: 6 Manitoba
RACE 9
1st 11 League Of Her Own ($161-$45)
2nd 8 Sophia's First ($11)
3rd 3 Senescence ($8) 4th 1 Mirren
Forecast $405 Place forecast (8-11) $63, (3-11) $43, (3-8) $5 Tierce $1,845 Trio $674 Quartet No winner ($156 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Scratchings: 2 Smiley River, 12 Largo Bay, 14 Winning Queen
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now