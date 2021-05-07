Thursday's South Africa results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 6 Look Yourself ($9-$6)

2nd 9 Pink Legacy ($8)

3rd 8 Northern Glow ($15)

4th 2 Cinderella Story

Forecast $9 Place forecast (6-9) $4, (6-8) $8, (8-9) $18 Tierce $58 Trio $22 Quartet $940

Scratching: 3 Clafoutis

RACE 2

1st 11 Partner In Crime ($29-$10)

2nd 5 Laird Of Breedon ($43)

3rd 10 My Master ($12)

4th 13 Secret Link

Forecast $229 Place forecast (5-11) $60, (10-11) $12, (5-10) $94 Tierce No winner ($6,070 carried forward) Trio $666 Quartet No winner ($318 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Master Of Coin

RACE 3

1st 2 Flying Bull ($28-$7)

2nd 1 Castle Corner ($6)

3rd 3 Curfew ($9)

4th 8 Charge Down

Forecast $6 Place forecast (1-2) $3, (2-3) $8, (1-3) $7 Tierce $117 Trio $9 Quartet $184

Scratchings: 9 Global Player, 10 Willow's Wish

RACE 4

1st 10 Archer's Girl ($7-$6)

2nd 1 Wedding Bliss ($9)

3rd 2 Cast The Dice ($10)

4th 8 Montbleu

Forecast $12 Place forecast (1-10) $6, (2-10) $5, (1-2) $9 Tierce $32 Trio $15 Quartet $109

Scratchings: 3 Kissing Booth, 4 Wonderful Rock

RACE 5

1st 2 Royal Wulff ($9-$7)

2nd 4 Dark Tide ($10)

3rd 12 Qunetra ($37)

4th 6 Ballon D'Or

Forecast $11 Place forecast (2-4) $5, (2-12) $26, (4-12) $49 Tierce $787 Trio $209 Quartet No winner ($526 carried forward)

Scratching: 9 Enrique

RACE 6

1st 11 Golden Spoon ($12-$6)

2nd 9 Me Time ($6)

3rd 4 Freedom Seeker ($11)

4th 5 Sheer Talent

Forecast $13 Place forecast (9-11) $6, (4-11) $7, (4-9) $7 Tierce $56 Trio $22 Quartet $227

Scratchings: 2 Way Of The World, 6 Invisible, 10 Good Queen Bess

RACE 7

1st 1 Sea Ways ($29-$11)

2nd 4 Entente ($5.10)

3rd 3 Putins Promise ($10)

4th 2 El Romiachi

Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-4) $8, (1-3) $11, (3-4) $7 Tierce $135 Trio $30 Quartet No winner ($444 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Scratchings: 8 Cairon, 12 Readysetglo, 13 Largo Bay