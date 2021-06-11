Thursday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 6 Willow's Wish ($31-$8) 2nd 3 Brenner Pass ($47) 3rd 5 Time Spirit ($17) 4th 1 Grace From Above Forecast $258 Place forecast (3-6) $52, (5-6) $25, (3-5) $43 Tierce $4,998 Trio $531 Quartet No winner ($6,981 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Bold Decision

RACE 2

1st 2 Kissing Booth ($8-$5.10) 2nd 4 Super Duper ($6) 3rd 3 Crusade To Royalty ($18) 4th 7 Just Judy Forecast $15 Place forecast (2-4) $8, (2-3) $10, (3-4) $23 Tierce $153 Trio $60 Quartet $592

RACE 3

1st 1 Immeasurable ($8-$6) 2nd 6 Star Effect ($13) 3rd 4 One Block ($6) 4th 8 Intercity Forecast $21 Place forecast (1-6) $8, (1-4) $6, (4-6) $16 Tierce $85 Trio $37 Quartet No winner ($452 carried forward) Scratching: 2 Naval Guard

RACE 4

1st 1 Wedding Bliss ($15-$5.10) 2nd 3 Whole Of The Moon ($11) 3rd 2 Arizona Lady ($5.10) 4th 4 Way To Dream Forecast $29 Place forecast (1-3) $7, (1-2) $3, (2-3) $7 Tierce $70 Trio $10 Quartet $200 Scratching: 7 Grace Lu

RACE 5

1st 4 Kwite A Trip ($26-$15) 2nd 1 Anna Capri ($5.10) 3rd 2 Rapid Fire (No 3rd dividend) 4th 6 Action Packed Forecast $9 Place forecast Refund Tierce $51 Trio $8 Quartet $76 Scratchings: 3 Rise As One, 7 Love Lies

RACE 6

1st 4 Full Velocity ($14-$7) 2nd 7 Tuscan Winter ($8) 3rd 6 Written In Stone ($8) 4th 10 Qunetra Forecast $12 Place forecast (4-7) $3, (4-6) $12, (6-7) $11 Tierce $54 Trio $22 Quartet $310

RACE 7

1st 1 Forever Mine ($9-$6) 2nd 4 Rock The Globe ($10) 3rd 8 Run April Run ($10) 4th 2 Kingsley's Heart Forecast $10 Place forecast (1-4) $4, (1-8) $5, (4-8) $6 Tierce $34 Trio $14 Quartet $188

RACE 8

1st 13 Last Cheer ($114-$31) 2nd 11 You Deserve It ($20) 3rd 9 Diamonds N Dollars ($8) 4th 6 Ball Rolling Forecast $253 Place forecast (11-13) $117, (9-13) $44, (9-11) $10 Tierce No winner ($3,500 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Trio $300 Quartet No winner ($292 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Scratchings: 7 Lady Calavera, 18 Earth Shaker