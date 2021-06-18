Thursday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 2 Anytime Champ ($28-$8)

2nd 14 Specially Selected ($6)

3rd 13 Sicilian Tiger ($14)

4th 15 Twice As Splendid

Forecast $9 Place forecast (2-14) $4, (2-13) $24, (13-14) $9 Tierce $107 Trio $21

Quartet $2,549

Scratchings: 6 Equillo, 17 Letsdoit

RACE 2

1st 7 Imbewu ($84-$21)

2nd 11 Sprinkles ($37)

3rd 5 Golden Aspen ($12)

4th 16 Waya Yire

Forecast $296 Place forecast (7-11) $67, (5-7) $31, (5-11) $34 Tierce No winner ($5,026 carried forward) Trio $606

Quartet No winner ($294 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Amazon Orchid,

8 Mandalay, 9 Ray Indigo

RACE 3

1st 1 Dance Lesson ($8-$5.10)

2nd 9 Bureau Des Legende ($8)

3rd 4 Zulu War Cry ($9)

4th 6 Wonderful Rock

Forecast $8 Place forecast (1-9) $4, (1-4) $7, (4-9) $7 Tierce $84 Trio $13

Quartet $61 Scratching: 10 Escape Artist

RACE 4

1st 12 Putins Promise ($51-$21)

2nd 2 I Dream Of Genie ($10)

3rd 5 Supreme Dance ($10)

4th 4 Money Fighter

Forecast $68 Place forecast (2-12) $23, (5-12) $44, (2-5) $24 Tierce $1,403

Trio $148

Quartet No winner ($390 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 Mohican, 8 Var Aglow

RACE 5

1st 7 Mauby ($36-$9)

2nd 5 The Sash ($19)

3rd 2 She's A Cracker ($7)

4th 6 Consol Queen

Forecast $193 Place forecast (5-7) $39, (2-7) $11, (2-5) $15 Tierce $869 Trio $132

Quartet No winner ($591 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Illuminate, 10 Zernez

RACE 6

1st 6 Fifth Of July ($131-$38)

2nd 2 Future Lady ($8) 3rd 1 Midnight Caller ($18) 4th 8 Hey Bennie

Forecast $88 Place forecast (2-6) $28, (1-6) $79, (1-2) $25 Tierce $2,084

Trio $186

Quartet No winner ($685 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Last Cheer

RACE 7

1st 1 Rouge Allure ($108-$32)

2nd 6 Lady Amherst ($5.10)

3rd 4 Sweet And Spicy ($34)

4th 11 Now You See Me

Forecast $107 Place forecast (1-6) $35,

(1-4) $130, (4-6) $56 Tierce $2,385

Trio $450

Quartet No winner ($877 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Nirvana Girl

RACE 8

1st 15 Soul Of Wit ($150-$44)

2nd 13 Kapama ($24)

3rd 11 Love Posy ($10) 4th 10 Sekhmet

Forecast $464 Place forecast (13-15) $124, (11-15) $279, (11-13) $53 Tierce No winner ($1,660 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Trio No winner ($2,238 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Quartet No winner ($1,085 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Scratching: 7 Tartan Dancer