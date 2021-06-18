Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 2 Anytime Champ ($28-$8)
2nd 14 Specially Selected ($6)
3rd 13 Sicilian Tiger ($14)
4th 15 Twice As Splendid
Forecast $9 Place forecast (2-14) $4, (2-13) $24, (13-14) $9 Tierce $107 Trio $21
Quartet $2,549
Scratchings: 6 Equillo, 17 Letsdoit
RACE 2
1st 7 Imbewu ($84-$21)
2nd 11 Sprinkles ($37)
3rd 5 Golden Aspen ($12)
4th 16 Waya Yire
Forecast $296 Place forecast (7-11) $67, (5-7) $31, (5-11) $34 Tierce No winner ($5,026 carried forward) Trio $606
Quartet No winner ($294 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Amazon Orchid,
8 Mandalay, 9 Ray Indigo
RACE 3
1st 1 Dance Lesson ($8-$5.10)
2nd 9 Bureau Des Legende ($8)
3rd 4 Zulu War Cry ($9)
4th 6 Wonderful Rock
Forecast $8 Place forecast (1-9) $4, (1-4) $7, (4-9) $7 Tierce $84 Trio $13
Quartet $61 Scratching: 10 Escape Artist
RACE 4
1st 12 Putins Promise ($51-$21)
2nd 2 I Dream Of Genie ($10)
3rd 5 Supreme Dance ($10)
4th 4 Money Fighter
Forecast $68 Place forecast (2-12) $23, (5-12) $44, (2-5) $24 Tierce $1,403
Trio $148
Quartet No winner ($390 carried forward)
Scratchings: 7 Mohican, 8 Var Aglow
RACE 5
1st 7 Mauby ($36-$9)
2nd 5 The Sash ($19)
3rd 2 She's A Cracker ($7)
4th 6 Consol Queen
Forecast $193 Place forecast (5-7) $39, (2-7) $11, (2-5) $15 Tierce $869 Trio $132
Quartet No winner ($591 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Illuminate, 10 Zernez
RACE 6
1st 6 Fifth Of July ($131-$38)
2nd 2 Future Lady ($8) 3rd 1 Midnight Caller ($18) 4th 8 Hey Bennie
Forecast $88 Place forecast (2-6) $28, (1-6) $79, (1-2) $25 Tierce $2,084
Trio $186
Quartet No winner ($685 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Last Cheer
RACE 7
1st 1 Rouge Allure ($108-$32)
2nd 6 Lady Amherst ($5.10)
3rd 4 Sweet And Spicy ($34)
4th 11 Now You See Me
Forecast $107 Place forecast (1-6) $35,
(1-4) $130, (4-6) $56 Tierce $2,385
Trio $450
Quartet No winner ($877 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Nirvana Girl
RACE 8
1st 15 Soul Of Wit ($150-$44)
2nd 13 Kapama ($24)
3rd 11 Love Posy ($10) 4th 10 Sekhmet
Forecast $464 Place forecast (13-15) $124, (11-15) $279, (11-13) $53 Tierce No winner ($1,660 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Trio No winner ($2,238 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Quartet No winner ($1,085 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Scratching: 7 Tartan Dancer
