Thursday's South Africa results

Jun 25, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 4

1st 7 Time Spirit ($7-$7)

2nd 1 Nussply ($6)

3rd 3 Joe Harman (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Jackson's Duel

Forecast $4 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $92 Trio $37

Special Ops should accomplish mission
Special Ops should accomplish mission

Quartet $383

Scratchings: 4 Passing Shot, 5 Break Free

RACE 5

1st 4 Sophia's First ($10-$8)

2nd 3 Crusade To Royalty ($13)

3rd 9 Lucky Shamrock ($17)

4th 11 Rapid Charge

Forecast $12 Place forecast (3-4) $6, (4-9) $16, (3-9) $30

Tierce $116

Trio $129

Quartet No winner ($342 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Way To Dream

RACE 6

1st 7 Lets Talk ($47-$15)

2nd 14 Sekhmet ($9)

3rd 11 Kind Judy ($10)

4th 6 Readysetglo

Forecast $115 Place forecast (7-14) $24, (7-11) $12, (11-14) $21 Tierce $462

Trio $131 Quartet No winner ($560 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Golden Tune, 15 Kapama

RACE 7

1st 11 Rabia The Rebel ($51-$12)

2nd 9 Opera Glass ($9)

3rd 3 Rainy Season ($6) 4th 4 Dark Vision

Forecast $37 Place forecast (9-11) $13, (3-11) $20, (3-9) $11 Tierce $739 Trio $60

Quartet $808

Scratching: 10 Perfect Passion

* Results for Races 1 to 3 were abandoned/refund due to technical issues

