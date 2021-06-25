Thursday's South Africa results
RACE 4
1st 7 Time Spirit ($7-$7)
2nd 1 Nussply ($6)
3rd 3 Joe Harman (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Jackson's Duel
Forecast $4 Place forecast Refund
Tierce $92 Trio $37
Quartet $383
Scratchings: 4 Passing Shot, 5 Break Free
RACE 5
1st 4 Sophia's First ($10-$8)
2nd 3 Crusade To Royalty ($13)
3rd 9 Lucky Shamrock ($17)
4th 11 Rapid Charge
Forecast $12 Place forecast (3-4) $6, (4-9) $16, (3-9) $30
Tierce $116
Trio $129
Quartet No winner ($342 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 Way To Dream
RACE 6
1st 7 Lets Talk ($47-$15)
2nd 14 Sekhmet ($9)
3rd 11 Kind Judy ($10)
4th 6 Readysetglo
Forecast $115 Place forecast (7-14) $24, (7-11) $12, (11-14) $21 Tierce $462
Trio $131 Quartet No winner ($560 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Golden Tune, 15 Kapama
RACE 7
1st 11 Rabia The Rebel ($51-$12)
2nd 9 Opera Glass ($9)
3rd 3 Rainy Season ($6) 4th 4 Dark Vision
Forecast $37 Place forecast (9-11) $13, (3-11) $20, (3-9) $11 Tierce $739 Trio $60
Quartet $808
Scratching: 10 Perfect Passion
* Results for Races 1 to 3 were abandoned/refund due to technical issues
