Racing

Thursday's South Africa results

Jul 16, 2021 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 8 Prairie Falcon ($9-$5.10)

2nd 7 Nice Move ($28)

3rd 3 Golden Aspen ($9)

4th 4 High Flyby

Forecast $46 Place forecast (7-8) $15, (3-8) $4, (3-7) $22

Tierce $229

Hear the Tiger Roar again
Racing

Hear the Tiger Roar again

Related Stories

Ho, ho, ho for Vincent

Look out for Curly Top

Give Sir Michael your support

Trio $39

Quartet $958

Scratchings: 5 Icy Night, 6 Maboneng

RACE 2

1st 7 Letsdoit ($74-$18)

2nd 2 Boleto ($5.10)

3rd 6 King Arthur ($7)

4th 11 Timbavati River

Forecast $59 Place forecast (2-7) $16, (6-7) $10, (2-6) $4

Tierce $815

Trio $34

Quartet No winner ($890 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 1 Sheela ($7-$5.10)

2nd 4 On Cue ($13)

3rd 6 What A Honey (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Aurora Light

Forecast $8

Tierce $58

Trio $28

Quartet $119

Scratching: 2 Aunty Lizzy

RACE 4

1st 2 Master Archie ($11-$8)

2nd 1 Dyce ($5.10)

3rd 4 Miss Magician (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 French Rebel

Forecast $2.50 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $7 Trio $3

Quartet $9

Scratchings: 3 Freed From Desire, 6 Irish Sea, 7 Western View

RACE 5

1st 7 Litigation ($8-$5.10)

2nd 4 Light Warrior ($9)

3rd 1 Brenner Pass (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Leicester Fosse

Forecast $8 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $10 Trio $3

Quartet $12

Scratchings: 2 Enigma Code, 3 Nussply,

5 Curfew

RACE 6

1st 9 Tinder Dry ($12-$6)

2nd 4 Willow Lane ($11)

3rd 1 Bold Decision ($17)

4th 7 Princess Kesh

Forecast $31 Place forecast (4-9) $10, (1-9) $14, (1-4) $17

Tierce $207 Trio $91

Quartet No winner ($322 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Time Request

RACE 7

1st 3 Supreme Dance ($19-$7)

2nd 8 City By The Sea ($28)

3rd 11 Willo'Thewisp ($29)

4th 2 Back To Black

Forecast $98 Place forecast (3-8) $46, (3-11) $15, (8-11) $49

Tierce $1,018

Trio $178

Quartet No winner ($614 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING