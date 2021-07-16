Thursday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 8 Prairie Falcon ($9-$5.10)
2nd 7 Nice Move ($28)
3rd 3 Golden Aspen ($9)
4th 4 High Flyby
Forecast $46 Place forecast (7-8) $15, (3-8) $4, (3-7) $22
Tierce $229
Trio $39
Quartet $958
Scratchings: 5 Icy Night, 6 Maboneng
RACE 2
1st 7 Letsdoit ($74-$18)
2nd 2 Boleto ($5.10)
3rd 6 King Arthur ($7)
4th 11 Timbavati River
Forecast $59 Place forecast (2-7) $16, (6-7) $10, (2-6) $4
Tierce $815
Trio $34
Quartet No winner ($890 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 1 Sheela ($7-$5.10)
2nd 4 On Cue ($13)
3rd 6 What A Honey (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Aurora Light
Forecast $8
Tierce $58
Trio $28
Quartet $119
Scratching: 2 Aunty Lizzy
RACE 4
1st 2 Master Archie ($11-$8)
2nd 1 Dyce ($5.10)
3rd 4 Miss Magician (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 French Rebel
Forecast $2.50 Place forecast Refund
Tierce $7 Trio $3
Quartet $9
Scratchings: 3 Freed From Desire, 6 Irish Sea, 7 Western View
RACE 5
1st 7 Litigation ($8-$5.10)
2nd 4 Light Warrior ($9)
3rd 1 Brenner Pass (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Leicester Fosse
Forecast $8 Place forecast Refund
Tierce $10 Trio $3
Quartet $12
Scratchings: 2 Enigma Code, 3 Nussply,
5 Curfew
RACE 6
1st 9 Tinder Dry ($12-$6)
2nd 4 Willow Lane ($11)
3rd 1 Bold Decision ($17)
4th 7 Princess Kesh
Forecast $31 Place forecast (4-9) $10, (1-9) $14, (1-4) $17
Tierce $207 Trio $91
Quartet No winner ($322 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Time Request
RACE 7
1st 3 Supreme Dance ($19-$7)
2nd 8 City By The Sea ($28)
3rd 11 Willo'Thewisp ($29)
4th 2 Back To Black
Forecast $98 Place forecast (3-8) $46, (3-11) $15, (8-11) $49
Tierce $1,018
Trio $178
Quartet No winner ($614 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
