Thursday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 1 Winter With Jo ($37-$11)
2nd 4 Flinders Range ($6)
3rd 2 Admiral Dooley ($9)
4th 7 Let's Twist Again
Forecast $30 Place forecast (1-4) $9, (1-2) $14, (2-4) $6
Tierce $245 Trio $39 Quartet $123
Scratchings: 3 Angel Of War, 9 On The Warpath
RACE 2
1st 1 Look Yourself ($12-$5.10)
2nd 8 Lilliana ($16)
3rd 6 Gilda Gray ($9)
4th 4 Country Flame
Forecast $64 Place forecast (1-8) $19, (1-6) $7, (6-8) $14 Tierce $322 Trio $76
Quartet No winner ($876 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 1 Riverstown ($28-$13)
2nd 2 Full Velocity ($8)
3rd 4 Captain Morisco (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Bowie
Forecast $11 Tierce $107 Trio $20
Quartet $161
Scratching: 6 Voyeur
RACE 4
1st 10 Warship ($9-$6)
2nd 7 Meteoric ($9)
3rd 4 Emerald Princess ($22)
4th 3 Beaded Gown
Forecast $8 Place forecast (7-10) $4, (4-10) $19, (4-7) $17 Tierce $107 Trio $41
Quartet $562
RACE 5
1st 6 Eagle Strike ($58-$14)
2nd 9 Eastern Belle ($6)
3rd 8 Magic Dancer ($7)
4th 2 Global Player
Forecast $57 Place forecast (6-9) $14, (6-8) $9, (8-9) $5 Tierce $282 Trio $30
Quartet No winner ($532 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Lazy Guy
RACE 6
1st 3 Alesian Chief ($12-$7)
2nd 2 Marengo ($6)
3rd 5 Jet Cat ($8)
4th 1 Ace Of Spades
Forecast $13 Place forecast (2-3) $5, (3-5) $4, (2-5) $7 Tierce $45 Trio $10
Quartet $117 Scratchings: 4 Successful Secret, 8 Iron Mike
RACE 7
1st 8 Sound Of Summer ($8-$6)
2nd 1 Golden Pheasant ($6)
3rd 2 Green Haze ($12)
4th 5 Full Mast
Forecast $10 Place forecast (1-8) $5, (2-8) $9, (1-2) $11 Tierce $56 Trio $30
Quartet $1,006 Scratchings: 4 Promiseofamaster, 9 Castellano
