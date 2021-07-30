Thursday's South Africa results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 1 Winter With Jo ($37-$11)

2nd 4 Flinders Range ($6)

3rd 2 Admiral Dooley ($9)

4th 7 Let's Twist Again

Forecast $30 Place forecast (1-4) $9, (1-2) $14, (2-4) $6

Tierce $245 Trio $39 Quartet $123

Scratchings: 3 Angel Of War, 9 On The Warpath

RACE 2

1st 1 Look Yourself ($12-$5.10)

2nd 8 Lilliana ($16)

3rd 6 Gilda Gray ($9)

4th 4 Country Flame

Forecast $64 Place forecast (1-8) $19, (1-6) $7, (6-8) $14 Tierce $322 Trio $76

Quartet No winner ($876 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 1 Riverstown ($28-$13)

2nd 2 Full Velocity ($8)

3rd 4 Captain Morisco (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Bowie

Forecast $11 Tierce $107 Trio $20

Quartet $161

Scratching: 6 Voyeur

RACE 4

1st 10 Warship ($9-$6)

2nd 7 Meteoric ($9)

3rd 4 Emerald Princess ($22)

4th 3 Beaded Gown

Forecast $8 Place forecast (7-10) $4, (4-10) $19, (4-7) $17 Tierce $107 Trio $41

Quartet $562

RACE 5

1st 6 Eagle Strike ($58-$14)

2nd 9 Eastern Belle ($6)

3rd 8 Magic Dancer ($7)

4th 2 Global Player

Forecast $57 Place forecast (6-9) $14, (6-8) $9, (8-9) $5 Tierce $282 Trio $30

Quartet No winner ($532 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Lazy Guy

RACE 6

1st 3 Alesian Chief ($12-$7)

2nd 2 Marengo ($6)

3rd 5 Jet Cat ($8)

4th 1 Ace Of Spades

Forecast $13 Place forecast (2-3) $5, (3-5) $4, (2-5) $7 Tierce $45 Trio $10

Quartet $117 Scratchings: 4 Successful Secret, 8 Iron Mike

RACE 7

1st 8 Sound Of Summer ($8-$6)

2nd 1 Golden Pheasant ($6)

3rd 2 Green Haze ($12)

4th 5 Full Mast

Forecast $10 Place forecast (1-8) $5, (2-8) $9, (1-2) $11 Tierce $56 Trio $30

Quartet $1,006 Scratchings: 4 Promiseofamaster, 9 Castellano