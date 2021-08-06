Thursday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 5 Faeezahs Princess ($8-$6)
2nd 9 Alula's Star ($13)
3rd 2 Smelting ($8)
4th 6 Passion Fantacy
Forecast $32 Place forecast (5-9) $10, (2-5) $8, (2-9) $28
Tierce $265 Trio $57
Quartet $737
Scratchings: 7 Hindi Princess, 12 Singfosusie, 14 What A Honey
RACE 2
1st 12 Rozara ($18-$7)
2nd 4 Emerald Flame ($50)
3rd 2 Lulu's Boy ($7)
4th 1 King's Spear
Forecast $577 Place forecast (4-12) $99, (2-12) $5, (2-4) $61
Tierce $1,051 Trio $212
Quartet No winner ($928 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Samuel Salt
RACE 3
1st 5 Light Warrior ($22-$10)
2nd 6 Quality Joker ($23)
3rd 1 Brenner Pass (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Stay The Course
Forecast $44
Place forecast Refund
Tierce $198 Trio $39
Quartet $505
Scratchings: 3 Joe Harman, 4 Parker Getrix
RACE 4
1st 3 Lucky Shamrock ($13-$6)
2nd 8 Magic Town ($10)
3rd 7 Rapid Charge ($6)
4th 9 Time Request
Forecast $21 Place forecast (3-8) $9, (3-7) $7, (7-8) $10
Tierce $124 Trio $25 Quartet $448
Scratchings: 1 Bold Decision, 5 Indriya
RACE 5
1st 4 Madabout Fashion ($46-$11)
2nd 3 Blonde Act ($5.10)
3rd 6 Master Of Coin ($13)
4th 1 Flinders Range
Forecast $42 Place forecast (3-4) $10, (4-6) $24, (3-6) $20
Tierce $1,769 Trio $131 Quartet No winner ($2,010 carried forward)
Scratchings: 2 Mike The Pilot, 7 Pomodoro Hills
RACE 6
1st 1 Alex The Great ($37-$9)
2nd 6 Ramsay ($29)
3rd 2 Big Eyed Girl $5.10
4th 8 Bridge Of Spies
Forecast $157 Place forecast (1-6) $33, (1-2) $6, (2-6) $16 Tierce $1,485 Trio $92
Quartet $6,188 ($7,603 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 4 Fromheretoeternity ($20-$8)
2nd 1 Funky Music ($6)
3rd 7 Capetown Affair ($13)
4th 5 After Hours
Forecast $21
Place forecast (1-4) $8, (4-7) $18, (1-7) $11
Tierce $232
Trio $47
Quartet $1,258
Scratching: 6 Noble Striker
