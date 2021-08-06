Racing

Thursday's South Africa results

Aug 06, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 5 Faeezahs Princess ($8-$6)

2nd 9 Alula's Star ($13)

3rd 2 Smelting ($8)

4th 6 Passion Fantacy

Forecast $32 Place forecast (5-9) $10, (2-5) $8, (2-9) $28

Tierce $265 Trio $57

Quartet $737

Scratchings: 7 Hindi Princess, 12 Singfosusie, 14 What A Honey

RACE 2

1st 12 Rozara ($18-$7)

2nd 4 Emerald Flame ($50)

3rd 2 Lulu's Boy ($7)

4th 1 King's Spear

Forecast $577 Place forecast (4-12) $99, (2-12) $5, (2-4) $61

Tierce $1,051 Trio $212

Quartet No winner ($928 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Samuel Salt

RACE 3

1st 5 Light Warrior ($22-$10)

2nd 6 Quality Joker ($23)

3rd 1 Brenner Pass (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Stay The Course

Forecast $44

Place forecast Refund

Tierce $198 Trio $39

Quartet $505

Scratchings: 3 Joe Harman, 4 Parker Getrix

RACE 4

1st 3 Lucky Shamrock ($13-$6)

2nd 8 Magic Town ($10)

3rd 7 Rapid Charge ($6)

4th 9 Time Request

Forecast $21 Place forecast (3-8) $9, (3-7) $7, (7-8) $10

Tierce $124 Trio $25 Quartet $448

Scratchings: 1 Bold Decision, 5 Indriya

RACE 5

1st 4 Madabout Fashion ($46-$11)

2nd 3 Blonde Act ($5.10)

3rd 6 Master Of Coin ($13)

4th 1 Flinders Range

Forecast $42 Place forecast (3-4) $10, (4-6) $24, (3-6) $20

Tierce $1,769 Trio $131 Quartet No winner ($2,010 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 Mike The Pilot, 7 Pomodoro Hills

RACE 6

1st 1 Alex The Great ($37-$9)

2nd 6 Ramsay ($29)

3rd 2 Big Eyed Girl $5.10

4th 8 Bridge Of Spies

Forecast $157 Place forecast (1-6) $33, (1-2) $6, (2-6) $16 Tierce $1,485 Trio $92

Quartet $6,188 ($7,603 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 4 Fromheretoeternity ($20-$8)

2nd 1 Funky Music ($6)

3rd 7 Capetown Affair ($13)

4th 5 After Hours

Forecast $21

Place forecast (1-4) $8, (4-7) $18, (1-7) $11

Tierce $232

Trio $47

Quartet $1,258

Scratching: 6 Noble Striker

HORSE RACING