Thursday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 6 Fate Of Fortune ($20-$10)
2nd 1 Yoho Mist ($8)
3rd 8 Cape Princess ($10)
4th 2 Blackwhitedynamite
Forecast $17 Place forecast (1-6) $7, (6-8) $11, (1-8) $5 Tierce $155 Trio $34
Quartet $545
Scratching: 3 Forward Spell
RACE 2
1st 6 African Skyline ($15-$7)
2nd 5 Siya Vuma ($36)
3rd 4 Path To Fortune ($10)
4th 2 Mighty Mashona
Forecast $105 Place forecast (5-6) $27, (4-6) $8, (4-5) $50 Tierce $2,278
Trio $402 Quartet No winner ($806 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Callmetheheadline
RACE 3
1st 2 Golly Miss Molly ($16-$5.10)
2nd 1 Brass Lassi ($31)
3rd 11 Venturous ($64)
4th 10 Lady Yusra
Forecast $108 Place forecast (1-2) $29, (2-11) $72, (1-11) $453
Tierce $3,190 Trio $1,737 Quartet No winner ($1,434 carried forward)
Scratchings: 9 Fiametta, 12 Space Oddity, 14 Iron Chef, 15 Luck Of The Iris
RACE 4
1st 1 Khiza ($13-$6)
2nd 4 A Thousand Tunes ($23)
3rd 3 Command Council ($14)
4th 2 Tracker Jacker
Forecast $73 Place forecast (1-4) $18, (1-3) $16, (3-4) $55 Tierce $841 Trio $440
Quartet No winner ($2,468 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Blood Eagle, 14 Forest Phoenix, 15 Bourbon Beat
RACE 5
1st 9 Twice The Flight ($31-$10)
2nd 7 King Julian ($13)
3rd 11 Living Waters ($15)
4th 10 Coromandel
Forecast $61 Place forecast (7-9) $24, (9-11) $29, (7-11) $42 Tierce $1,637
Trio $459 Quartet No winner ($3,428 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Brandenburg, 14 Follow My Path, 15 Sea Sponge
RACE 6
1st 8 Maid In France ($26-$12)
2nd 9 Maria Corolina ($11)
3rd 7 Birdwatcher ($25)
4th 13 Foxy Lady
Forecast $34 Place forecast (8-9) $10, (7-8) $26, (7-9) $35 Tierce $548 Trio $110
Quartet $3,522
Scratchings: 3 Imperial Ballet, 12 Star Choice, 14 Not Now Pussycat
RACE 7
1st 7 Lady Catherine ($31-$11)
2nd 3 Beckoning Beauty ($10)
3rd 9 Magicallee ($15)
4th 1 Whizz Of Odds
Forecast $43 Place forecast (3-7) $15, (7-9) $23, (3-9) $32
Tierce $601 Trio $138
Quartet No winner ($720 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
