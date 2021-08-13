Racing

Thursday's South Africa results

Aug 13, 2021 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 6 Fate Of Fortune ($20-$10)

2nd 1 Yoho Mist ($8)

3rd 8 Cape Princess ($10)

4th 2 Blackwhitedynamite

Forecast $17 Place forecast (1-6) $7, (6-8) $11, (1-8) $5 Tierce $155 Trio $34

Quartet $545

Racing

Celavi looks hard to catch in Race 8

Scratching: 3 Forward Spell

RACE 2

1st 6 African Skyline ($15-$7)

2nd 5 Siya Vuma ($36)

3rd 4 Path To Fortune ($10)

4th 2 Mighty Mashona

Forecast $105 Place forecast (5-6) $27, (4-6) $8, (4-5) $50 Tierce $2,278

Trio $402 Quartet No winner ($806 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Callmetheheadline

RACE 3

1st 2 Golly Miss Molly ($16-$5.10)

2nd 1 Brass Lassi ($31)

3rd 11 Venturous ($64)

4th 10 Lady Yusra

Forecast $108 Place forecast (1-2) $29, (2-11) $72, (1-11) $453

Tierce $3,190 Trio $1,737 Quartet No winner ($1,434 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 Fiametta, 12 Space Oddity, 14 Iron Chef, 15 Luck Of The Iris

RACE 4

1st 1 Khiza ($13-$6)

2nd 4 A Thousand Tunes ($23)

3rd 3 Command Council ($14)

4th 2 Tracker Jacker

Forecast $73 Place forecast (1-4) $18, (1-3) $16, (3-4) $55 Tierce $841 Trio $440

Quartet No winner ($2,468 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Blood Eagle, 14 Forest Phoenix, 15 Bourbon Beat

RACE 5

1st 9 Twice The Flight ($31-$10)

2nd 7 King Julian ($13)

3rd 11 Living Waters ($15)

4th 10 Coromandel

Forecast $61 Place forecast (7-9) $24, (9-11) $29, (7-11) $42 Tierce $1,637

Trio $459 Quartet No winner ($3,428 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Brandenburg, 14 Follow My Path, 15 Sea Sponge

RACE 6

1st 8 Maid In France ($26-$12)

2nd 9 Maria Corolina ($11)

3rd 7 Birdwatcher ($25)

4th 13 Foxy Lady

Forecast $34 Place forecast (8-9) $10, (7-8) $26, (7-9) $35 Tierce $548 Trio $110

Quartet $3,522

Scratchings: 3 Imperial Ballet, 12 Star Choice, 14 Not Now Pussycat

RACE 7

1st 7 Lady Catherine ($31-$11)

2nd 3 Beckoning Beauty ($10)

3rd 9 Magicallee ($15)

4th 1 Whizz Of Odds

Forecast $43 Place forecast (3-7) $15, (7-9) $23, (3-9) $32

Tierce $601 Trio $138

Quartet No winner ($720 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

