Thursday's South Africa Results

Sep 03, 2021 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 6 Sister Light ($8-$6)

2nd 2 Golden Aspen ($6)

3rd 3 Covermeinsunshine ($9)

4th 1 Kissed By Fire

Forecast $5

Place forecast (2-6) $3, (3-6) $5, (2-3) $8

Qaidoom for a quick double

Tierce $24

Trio $11

Quartet $67

RACE 2

1st 9 Zanetto ($18-$7)

2nd 2 Lion Of The Desert ($15)

3rd 3 Timbavati River ($6)

4th 6 Another Level

Forecast $53

Place forecast (2-9) $15, (3-9) $5, (2-3) $13

Tierce $317

Trio $44

Quartet $772 ($889 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 7 Prince Of Fire ($8-$5.10)

2nd 1 Big Blue Marble ($35)

3rd 5 Warrior Captain (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Kings Road

Forecast $57

Place Forecast (Refund)

Tierce $208

Trio $31

Quartet $1,088

Scratchings: 4 Silver Master, 6 Ice Eater

RACE 4

1st 6 Afraad ($24-$9)

2nd 4 Barak ($6)

3rd 2 Captain Chorus ($7)

4th 8 Royal Mazarin

Forecast $25

Place forecast (4-6) $9, (2-6) $9, (2-4) $7

Tierce $92

Trio $17

Quartet $205

RACE 5

1st 4 Fifth Of July ($37-$11)

2nd 9 Willo'thewisp ($6)

3rd 1 Grimaldi ($6)

4th 8 Light Without

Forecast $27

Place forecast (4-9) $8, (1-4) $8, (1-9) $6

Tierce $208

Trio $21

Quartet No winner ($436 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Prince Evlanoff ($27-$15)

2nd 6 Flying Bull ($8)

3rd 2 Foreign Field (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Ivalo's Prince

Forecast $17

Tierce $126

Trio $9

Quartet $241

RACE 7

1st 7 Val D'Orcia ($15-$7)

2nd 5 Funky Music ($6)

3rd 8 Whafeef ($12)

4th 4 Flying Grace

Forecast $9

Place forecast (5-7) $4, (7-8) $8, (5-8) $10

Tierce $50

Trio $17

Quartet $133

