Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 6 Sister Light ($8-$6)
2nd 2 Golden Aspen ($6)
3rd 3 Covermeinsunshine ($9)
4th 1 Kissed By Fire
Forecast $5
Place forecast (2-6) $3, (3-6) $5, (2-3) $8
Tierce $24
Trio $11
Quartet $67
RACE 2
1st 9 Zanetto ($18-$7)
2nd 2 Lion Of The Desert ($15)
3rd 3 Timbavati River ($6)
4th 6 Another Level
Forecast $53
Place forecast (2-9) $15, (3-9) $5, (2-3) $13
Tierce $317
Trio $44
Quartet $772 ($889 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 7 Prince Of Fire ($8-$5.10)
2nd 1 Big Blue Marble ($35)
3rd 5 Warrior Captain (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Kings Road
Forecast $57
Place Forecast (Refund)
Tierce $208
Trio $31
Quartet $1,088
Scratchings: 4 Silver Master, 6 Ice Eater
RACE 4
1st 6 Afraad ($24-$9)
2nd 4 Barak ($6)
3rd 2 Captain Chorus ($7)
4th 8 Royal Mazarin
Forecast $25
Place forecast (4-6) $9, (2-6) $9, (2-4) $7
Tierce $92
Trio $17
Quartet $205
RACE 5
1st 4 Fifth Of July ($37-$11)
2nd 9 Willo'thewisp ($6)
3rd 1 Grimaldi ($6)
4th 8 Light Without
Forecast $27
Place forecast (4-9) $8, (1-4) $8, (1-9) $6
Tierce $208
Trio $21
Quartet No winner ($436 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 3 Prince Evlanoff ($27-$15)
2nd 6 Flying Bull ($8)
3rd 2 Foreign Field (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Ivalo's Prince
Forecast $17
Tierce $126
Trio $9
Quartet $241
RACE 7
1st 7 Val D'Orcia ($15-$7)
2nd 5 Funky Music ($6)
3rd 8 Whafeef ($12)
4th 4 Flying Grace
Forecast $9
Place forecast (5-7) $4, (7-8) $8, (5-8) $10
Tierce $50
Trio $17
Quartet $133
