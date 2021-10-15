Thursday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Gilda Gray ($16-$7)
2nd 4 Red Hot ($8)
2nd 5 Covermeinsunshine ($10)
4th 3 Pink Legacy
Forecast (1-4) $14, (1-5) $11
Place forecast (1-4) $8, (1-5) $9, (4-5) $9
Tierce (1-4-5) $68, (1-5-4) $56
Trio $29
Quartet (1-4-5-3) $158, (1-5-4-3) $125
RACE 2
1st 1 Before The Dawn ($97-$16)
2nd 5 Muleta ($10)
3rd 3 Naarah (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Big Eyed Girl
Forecast $50 Place forecast Refund
Tierce $302
Trio $15
Quartet $491
Scratchings: 2 Bella Chica, 7 Mounia
RACE 3
1st 10 Heart Of Harlem ($66-$15)
2nd 2 Ra'Ed ($14)
3rd 4 Scottadito ($6)
4th 1 Global Player
Forecast $101 Place forecast (2-10) $23, (4-10) $11, (2-4) $8
Tierce $811
Trio $69
Quartet No winner ($548 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 1 Lion Of The Desert ($11-$6)
2nd 9 Noble Striker ($6)
3rd 2 Sacred Lotus ($9)
4th 8 Riccardo
Forecast $8
Place forecast (1-9) $5, (1-2) $10, (2-9) $6
Tierce $55 Trio $11
Quartet $287
Scratching: 6 Funky Music
RACE 5
1st 1 Bureau Des Legende ($9-$5.10)
2nd 2 Sergei ($6)
3rd 3 Flinders Range (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Timbavati River
Forecast $4 Place forecast Refund
Tierce $15 Trio $4
Quartet $10
Scratchings: 4 Dark Vision, 6 Monsoon Kenny, 7 Kind Judy, 8 Just Kidding, 9 The Cambo
RACE 6
1st 2 Humble Tune ($29-$9)
2nd 1 Run As One ($7)
3rd 9 Irish Rain ($9)
4th 7 Elusive Swann
Forecast $17
Place forecast (1-2) $8, (2-9) $10, (1-9) $7
Tierce $124 Trio $19
Quartet No winner ($432 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 Princess Kesh
RACE 7
1st 4 Corvette Captain ($11-$6)
2nd 6 Catchthegreenlight ($33)
3rd 3 Informative ($22)
4th 8 Bridge Of Spies
Forecast $129 Place forecast (4-6) $40, (3-4) $8, (3-6) $62
Tierce $832
Trio $128
Quartet No winner ($1,989 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
