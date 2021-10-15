Racing

Thursday's South Africa Results

Oct 15, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Gilda Gray ($16-$7)

2nd 4 Red Hot ($8)

2nd 5 Covermeinsunshine ($10)

4th 3 Pink Legacy

Forecast (1-4) $14, (1-5) $11

Place forecast (1-4) $8, (1-5) $9, (4-5) $9

Tierce (1-4-5) $68, (1-5-4) $56

Trio $29

Quartet (1-4-5-3) $158, (1-5-4-3) $125

RACE 2

1st 1 Before The Dawn ($97-$16)

2nd 5 Muleta ($10)

3rd 3 Naarah (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Big Eyed Girl

Forecast $50 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $302

Trio $15

Quartet $491

Scratchings: 2 Bella Chica, 7 Mounia

RACE 3

1st 10 Heart Of Harlem ($66-$15)

2nd 2 Ra'Ed ($14)

3rd 4 Scottadito ($6)

4th 1 Global Player

Forecast $101 Place forecast (2-10) $23, (4-10) $11, (2-4) $8

Tierce $811

Trio $69

Quartet No winner ($548 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 1 Lion Of The Desert ($11-$6)

2nd 9 Noble Striker ($6)

3rd 2 Sacred Lotus ($9)

4th 8 Riccardo

Forecast $8

Place forecast (1-9) $5, (1-2) $10, (2-9) $6

Tierce $55 Trio $11

Quartet $287

Scratching: 6 Funky Music

RACE 5

1st 1 Bureau Des Legende ($9-$5.10)

2nd 2 Sergei ($6)

3rd 3 Flinders Range (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Timbavati River

Forecast $4 Place forecast Refund

Tierce $15 Trio $4

Quartet $10

Scratchings: 4 Dark Vision, 6 Monsoon Kenny, 7 Kind Judy, 8 Just Kidding, 9 The Cambo

RACE 6

1st 2 Humble Tune ($29-$9)

2nd 1 Run As One ($7)

3rd 9 Irish Rain ($9)

4th 7 Elusive Swann

Forecast $17

Place forecast (1-2) $8, (2-9) $10, (1-9) $7

Tierce $124 Trio $19

Quartet No winner ($432 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Princess Kesh

RACE 7

1st 4 Corvette Captain ($11-$6)

2nd 6 Catchthegreenlight ($33)

3rd 3 Informative ($22)

4th 8 Bridge Of Spies

Forecast $129 Place forecast (4-6) $40, (3-4) $8, (3-6) $62

Tierce $832

Trio $128

Quartet No winner ($1,989 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

