Thursday’s South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Corrido ($24-$6)
2nd 9 Myview ($7)
3rd 5 Wild Fire ($14)
4th 2 National Aim
Forecast $13 Place Forecast (1-9) $6, (1-5) $10, (5-9) $7 Tierce $70 Trio $18 Quartet $1,072
RACE 2
1st 6 Monopolize ($8-$5.10)
2nd 9 Vontreo ($8)
3rd 2 Adamo ($19)
4th 1 Chipofftheoldblok
Forecast $12 Place Forecast (6-9) $6, (2-6) $11, (2-9) $23 Tierce $94 Trio $46 Quartet No winner ($264 carried forward to next race)
RACE 3
1st 2 Furla ($79-$23)
2nd 10 Rosario ($6)
3rd 12 Sea Venture ($5.10)
4th 7 Daring Damsel
Forecast $63 Place Forecast (2-10) $14, (2-12) $13, (10-12) $5 Tierce $2,126 Trio $60 Quartet No winner ($478 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Rehaana Lass, 3 Jafari
RACE 4
1st 6 Traffic Jam ($20-$9)
2nd 2 Andiamo ($23)
3rd 8 Miss Patriot ($14)
4th 7 Fire Side
Forecast $50
Place Forecast (2-6) $16, (6-8) $15, (2-8) $30 Tierce No winner ($1,790 carried forward) Trio $200
Quartet No winner ($622 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Aegean, 13 Nandi's Vision, 14 Pink
RACE 5
1st 2 Earth Sky ($13-$5.10)
2nd 3 The Bosbok ($10)
3rd 9 Jagesa Jagesa ($8)
4th 6 Perfect Gentleman
Forecast $11 Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (2-9) $7, (3-9) $7 Tierce $67 Trio $15 Quartet $352
Scratchings: 1 Aeronautical, 7 Tongue Twister
RACE 6
1st 8 Gift For The Gap ($29-$8)
2nd 2 Miyoshi ($5.10)
3rd 6 New Zealand ($7)
4th 7 Plucky Plunderer
Forecast $11 Place Forecast (2-8) $4, (6-8) $6, (2-6) $4 Tierce $58 Trio $9 Quartet No winner ($218 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Stunned
RACE 7
1st 2 Copper Jay ($24-$10)
2nd 4 Alpine Glacier ($6)
3rd 3 Pillaroftheearth ($8)
4th 9 Galactic Warrior
Forecast $19 Place Forecast (2-4) $7, (2-3) $9, (3-4) $5 Tierce $41
Trio $13 Quartet $257
RACE 8
1st 2 Rebel's Champ ($26-$7)
2nd 4 Isphan ($12)
3rd 6 Kissable ($8)
4th 3 Filippo
Forecast $41
Place Forecast (2-4) $11, (2-6) $7, (4-6) $15
Tierce $246
Trio $34
Quartet No winner ($264 carried forward to today's SA meeting)
