Thursday’s South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 1 Corrido ($24-$6)

2nd 9 Myview ($7)

3rd 5 Wild Fire ($14)

4th 2 National Aim

Forecast $13 Place Forecast (1-9) $6, (1-5) $10, (5-9) $7 Tierce $70 Trio $18 Quartet $1,072

RACE 2

1st 6 Monopolize ($8-$5.10)

2nd 9 Vontreo ($8)

3rd 2 Adamo ($19)

4th 1 Chipofftheoldblok

Forecast $12 Place Forecast (6-9) $6, (2-6) $11, (2-9) $23 Tierce $94 Trio $46 Quartet No winner ($264 carried forward to next race)

RACE 3

1st 2 Furla ($79-$23)

2nd 10 Rosario ($6)

3rd 12 Sea Venture ($5.10)

4th 7 Daring Damsel

Forecast $63 Place Forecast (2-10) $14, (2-12) $13, (10-12) $5 Tierce $2,126 Trio $60 Quartet No winner ($478 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Rehaana Lass, 3 Jafari

RACE 4

1st 6 Traffic Jam ($20-$9)

2nd 2 Andiamo ($23)

3rd 8 Miss Patriot ($14)

4th 7 Fire Side

Forecast $50

Place Forecast (2-6) $16, (6-8) $15, (2-8) $30 Tierce No winner ($1,790 carried forward) Trio $200

Quartet No winner ($622 carried forward)

Scratchings: 12 Aegean, 13 Nandi's Vision, 14 Pink

RACE 5

1st 2 Earth Sky ($13-$5.10)

2nd 3 The Bosbok ($10)

3rd 9 Jagesa Jagesa ($8)

4th 6 Perfect Gentleman

Forecast $11 Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (2-9) $7, (3-9) $7 Tierce $67 Trio $15 Quartet $352

Scratchings: 1 Aeronautical, 7 Tongue Twister

RACE 6

1st 8 Gift For The Gap ($29-$8)

2nd 2 Miyoshi ($5.10)

3rd 6 New Zealand ($7)

4th 7 Plucky Plunderer

Forecast $11 Place Forecast (2-8) $4, (6-8) $6, (2-6) $4 Tierce $58 Trio $9 Quartet No winner ($218 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Stunned

RACE 7

1st 2 Copper Jay ($24-$10)

2nd 4 Alpine Glacier ($6)

3rd 3 Pillaroftheearth ($8)

4th 9 Galactic Warrior

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (2-4) $7, (2-3) $9, (3-4) $5 Tierce $41

Trio $13 Quartet $257

RACE 8

1st 2 Rebel's Champ ($26-$7)

2nd 4 Isphan ($12)

3rd 6 Kissable ($8)

4th 3 Filippo

Forecast $41

Place Forecast (2-4) $11, (2-6) $7, (4-6) $15

Tierce $246

Trio $34

Quartet No winner ($264 carried forward to today's SA meeting)