THURSDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 7 Desert Oasis ($254-$57) 2nd 12 Russian Prince ($6) 3rd 5 Tsitsikamma Bush ($12) 4th 4 Louis The Great

Forecast $158 Place Forecast (7-12) $48, (5-7) $69, (5-12) $16 Tierce $582 Trio No winner ($1,198 carried forward to next race) Quartet No winner ($370 carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 15 Bolting Speed, 16 Paused, 17 Jimmy Butts

RACE 2

1st 16 Face The Fire ($767-$365) 2nd 7 Adolfo ($12) 3rd 1 Civil Disobedience ($6) 4th 2 Running Fury

Forecast $1,997 Place Forecast (7-16) No winner, (1-16) $133, (1-7) $25 Tierce No winner ($542 carried forward) Trio $567 Quartet No winner ($404 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Powered By Malhub, 5 Street Byte, 9 Fired Up, 12 Torino, 15 Kalimenta Wood

RACE 3

1st 8 Pretty Jolly ($61-$15) 2nd 7 Petite Aime ($17) 3rd 3 Kindavar ($14)

4th 11 Esemess

Forecast $200 Place Forecast (7-8) $51, (3-8) $33, (3-7) $51 Tierce $1,208

Trio $295 Quartet No winner ($452 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Alnasl, 15 Sweet Tafia, 16 Oceania, 17 So Good

RACE 4

1st 11 Lone Survivor ($14-$9)

2nd 8 Chapel Jive ($15) 3rd 5 William Nicol ($14) 4th 4 Post Grad

Forecast $49 Place Forecast (8-11) $21, (5-11) $14, (5-8) $25 Tierce No winner ($962 carried forward) Trio $190

Quartet No winner ($580 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Cutting Edge, 15 Olofberg, 16 Perfact, 17 Divine Connection

RACE 5

1st 4 Greenwood Drive ($147-$43)

2nd 5 Ragoon ($14) 3rd 6 Combat Muster ($18) 4th 9 Sovereign Reign

Forecast $165 Place Forecast (4-5) $65, (4-6) $76, (5-6) $45 Tierce No winner ($2,194 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($1,444 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($650 carried forward) Scratchings: 10 Ready To Strike, 12 Royal Master, 15 Volcanic Sunset, 16 Big Parade, 17 What A Story

RACE 6

1st 14 Wine Festival ($32-$13)

2nd 2 Samarra ($10) 3rd 4 Quebec Queen ($10) 4th 10 Tortola

Forecast $47 Place Forecast (2-14) $24, (4-14) $12, (2-4) $15 Tierce $530

Trio $71 Quartet No winner ($682 carried forward) Scratchings: 1, Brigtnumbersix, 15 Charter Jet, 16 Until Dawn, 17 Wings Of Light

RACE 7

1st 2 Brand New Cadillac ($23-$11)

2nd 5 Desert Sunset ($14) 3rd 6 Cardiff Castle ($22) 4th 12 Samar

Forecast $32 Place Forecast (2-5) $12, (2-6) $17, (5-6) $34 Tierce $223 Trio $68 Quartet No winner ($930 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Mighty And Magic, 7 Houston Rocket, 8 Imoto