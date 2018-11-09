Racing

Thursday's South Africa results

Nov 09, 2018 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 5 Blonde Vision ($28-$13)

2nd 8 Hartleyfive ($7)

3rd 1 Kindavar ($10)

4th 14 Undiscovered Gem

Forecast $39

Place Forecast (5-8) $18, (1-5) $13, (1-8) $12 Tierce $188 Trio $43

Quartet No winner ($586 carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 15 Sea Of Roses, 16 Gimme A Symphony, 17 Luscious Locks

RACE 2

1st 14 Wild Path ($42-$13)

2nd 9 Palace Assembly ($9)

3rd 4 Bridge Of Spies ($10)

4th 13 Western Oasis

Forecast $44

Place Forecast (9-14) $12, (4-14) $16, (4-9) $9 Tierce $498 Trio $82

Quartet No winner ($774 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Benatzky, 5 Cizeron, 10 Ramada, 16 Thunder Trip, 17 Nutural Ability

RACE 3

1st 8 Golden Lion ($16-$8)

2nd 2 Hartleyfour ($7)

3rd 13 Queen Rachel ($6)

4th 14 Jacko Boy

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (2-8) $6, (8-13) $5, (2-13) $7

Tierce $44 Trio $10

Quartet No winner ($1,000 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Silver Hub, 9 Kingston Park, 12 Ultra Boost

RACE 4

1st 6 Pink ($13-$7)

2nd 3 Take My Word ($41)

3rd 13 Now You See Me ($19)

4th 5 Favourite Model

Forecast $87

Place Forecast (3-6) $40, (6-13) $17, (3-13) $87 Tierce $1,003 Trio $328

Quartet No winner ($1,356 carried forward)

Scratchings: 14 What A Thrill, 15 Candela

RACE 5

1st 2 Sovereign Reign ($20-$6)

2nd 1 Olofberg ($24)

3rd 7 Volcanic Sunset ($12)

4th 6 Judd's Rocket

Forecast $127

Place Forecast (1-2) $52, (2-7) $29, (1-7) $59 Tierce No winner ($808 carried forward) Trio $908

Quartet No winner ($1,606 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Short And Sweet, 16 Lute Society, 17 Sammi Moosa

RACE 6

1st 7 Wonderous Climber ($24-$8)

2nd 8 Mutrib ($11)

3rd 11 Gentleman Only ($44)

4th 1 Nuntius Oratorion

Forecast $29

Place Forecast (7-8) $13, (7-11) $64, (8-11) $73

Tierce No winner ($4,050 carried forward) Trio $480

Quartet No winner ($2,160 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 11 Seventh Rule ($13-$7)

2nd 17 Seventh Son ($20)

3rd 1 Dorman ($14)

4th 2 Lauren Of Rochelle

Forecast $47

Place Forecast (11-17) $23, (1-11) $14, (1-17) $47

Tierce $817 Trio $129

Quartet No winner ($2,474 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Quattro, 8 Camel Walk, 12 African Magic, 15 Rambo, 16 Blenderhead

