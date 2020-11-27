This Tiger can Roar his way to victory

Tiger Roar has proven himself to be a consistent sort and honesty is what we look for in a horse.

The Michael Clements-trained three-year-old has had four starts for a win, two seconds and a third.

That shows the Australian-bred colt is a genuine galloper and he should snare another victory in the penultimate event at Kranji tomorrow.

He is a strong come-from-behind type and tomorrow's 1,800m trip on the long course will be to his advantage.

Furthermore, he will be reunited with his winning jockey, Ryan Munger.

The South African brought Tiger Roar from a long second-last position to beat stablemate Day Approach second-up over 1,400m on Sept 19.

The horse had benefited from his debut third to Be You over 1,200m in another Restricted Maiden event, when ridden by Louis-Philippe Beuzelin.

The Frenchman was again aboard Tiger Roar's third start. Reclassified in Class 4, his mount put up another brave performance, coming from midfield to finish second to Overcoming over 1,400m. He lost by just half a length.

Clements stepped his charge up to 1,800m last start on Oct 31 and had to play second fiddle again.

This time, he was drawn the widest, in Gate 14, and was ridden by apprentice jockey Simon Kok, who won the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup aboard the Clements-trained Big Hearted last Saturday.

But, despite the disadvantage, Tiger Roar stormed home from third-last to finish second. Only half a length separated him from the winner Luck Of Master, who qualified as a Gold Cup reserve.

Luck Of Master failed to secure a berth due to the capacity field and ran in a consolation race over the Gold Cup distance of 2,000m in Kranji Stakes C. He finished a smack-up fifth to Time Lord.

Tiger Roar will be in the same Class 4 event tomorrow.

He has drawn the widest again. But this time, the field is limited to 12 runners, as it will be run on the narrower D Course.

He will be rattling home for sure. Hopefully, his pairing with Munger will bear fruit again.

Stablemate Shepherd's Hymn could make it a stable queue-up for Clements .

The four-year-old is just as honest, with two wins (over 1,600m and 1,800m) and three seconds from eight outings.