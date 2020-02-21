Tiger a Force to reckon with

Tiger Force gets in with handy 51.5kg and has Gate 2 tonight.

Tiger Force is set to roar home tonight in a winnable race.

The Donna Logan-trained five-year-old American-bred has many ticks in the $50,000 Class 4 event over the Polytrack 1,600m.

One, he gets in light with a handy 51.5kg.

Two, he will jump from an inside draw, Gate 2.

Three, he gets a jockey who is making waves in his first full season at Kranji, Ruan Maia.

Four, he is running on his pet surface and distance, the Polytrack 1,600m.

In fact, Tiger Force is the record holder for the course and distance, 1min 37.64sec, set last September.

He carried 55.5kg then - 4kg more than what he will shoulder in Race 6 tonight.

At his last start on Jan 18, Tiger Force went over 1,600m on turf and he did not fare badly.

Ridden by champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok, he settled in the rear before opening up late.

He ended up fourth behind So Hi Class and was only three lengths in arrears. The winner's time was quite good, 1min 36.74sec.

Tiger Force, owned by reigning champion owner, Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable, is a much- improved galloper on the alternate surface.

He was so fluid when he scored his Class 5 double.

On Sept 20, when ridden by three-time champion jockey Vlad Duric, he progressed smoothly from midfield and romped home by 41/2 lengths over the Poly 1,600m.

It was made even more impressive when his winning time was declared a course record. Tiger Force then proved that his win was no fluke by scoring again over the Poly 1,700m on Oct 13.