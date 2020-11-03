Tiger Moth set to soar in the Melbourne Cup

Today’s Melbourne Cup Day will not have the usual carnival atmosphere like this at Flemington Racecourse. The race is being run behind closed doors for the first time due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Australia's "race that stops a nation" - the Melbourne Cup - will be staged at Flemington racecourse today, devoid of the roars from tens of thousands of punters when the classic is run behind closed doors for the first time in its long history.

Held on the first Tuesday of November since 1876, the punishing 3,200m handicap is so important that race-day is a public holiday in the state that hosts it, Victoria, with the winning horse becoming a household name in Australia.

Hordes of colourfully dressed spectators usually flock to Flemington for a boozy day out. But the track will be eerily quiet this year because of Covid-19 restrictions, with fans instead huddled around televisions, radios and live streams.

Melbourne emerged from months of coronavirus lockdown last week, sparking hopes that some spectators would be allowed, only for organisers to decide it was too soon.

"While we are very disappointed not to be able to welcome our members and racegoers to Cup Week, we understand the (Victoria) government's commitment to keeping our community safe," said Victoria Racing chairman Amanda Elliott.

Regarded as the ultimate test of stamina and staying power, the Melbourne Cup has A$8 million (S$7.67 million) in prize money. A third of the 24-strong field are international horses, mostly Irish and British, despite the pandemic.

Tiger Moth was handed a horror barrier draw, but heads into the showpiece as the early favourite, alongside fellow Irish raider Anthony Van Dyck.

For Tiger Moth's jockey, Kerrin McEvoy, who last month claimed the A$15 million Everest for the third time in Sydney, the draw could not have been worse as he targets a fourth victory.

The four-year-old stallion will start from Gate 23, the second widest.

Another fancied horse - this year's Cox Plate winner Sir Dragonet - fared better with Gate 14.

Caulfield Cup runner-up Anthony Van Dyck, with jockey Hugh Bowman in the saddle, will spring from Gate 3.

Tiger Moth, trained by Aidan O'Brien and a narrow second in this year's Irish Derby, will be making only his fifth start and McEvoy knows he is up against it.

"I think Anthony Van Dyck will be hard to beat," said the rider who won on Brew in 2000, Almandin in 2016 and Cross Counter two years ago.

"I liked the way he looked the other morning and you can make a case for a lot of them."