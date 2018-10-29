Tim Clark booked for Mr Clint

Mr Clint (right) winning the Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m in May.

With jockey Daniel Moor sidelined through both injury and suspension, trainer Lee Freedman has snapped up top Sydney jockey Tim Clark for the ride on Mr Clint in the $1.35 million Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m on Nov 11.

Moor was recently outed for five meetings after stewards adjudged that he and Vlad Duric (also suspended five meetings) shared the responsibility for the race fall from which jockey Alysha Collett injured her back on Oct 14.

As the suspension meant Moor would miss the Gold Cup, he could have appealed, but a few days later , he fractured his hand at the barrier trials, ruling him out for a few weeks.

Freedman has not taken long to find his replacement for Mr Clint, though. Clark, 32, who currently sits in fifth spot on the Sydney jockey's premiership, gave the nod right away. But the final booking is still subject to the licensing committee's approval.

Clark has never ridden in Singapore, but rode with success in Hong Kong for two seasons (2011 and 2012).

"Tim is a promising young jockey. I've known him for quite a while and have been following his career," said Freedman.

"He's a good positive rider and is doing very well in Sydney now. He hasn't ridden for me, but he's ridden winners for my brother (Anthony), namely Shoals in the Group 1 Sangster Stakes.

"I think Mr Clint will get 6kg off the top weight. Timmy should be able to ride at that weight (around 52kg)."

Freedman will also saddle Circuit Land (Ruan Maia) and Mr Spielberg (Craig Grylls) in the Gold Cup.

"He's never gone over 2,000m, but Daniel is adamant he will run out the trip," said Freedman.