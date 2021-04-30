Time to be Running Brave in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) FISHER KING disappointed last time. But he is back over a preferred trip and should hold (2) NOBLE STRIKER on earlier form.

(3) WINTER WITH JO enjoyed the longer distance and beat (5) HAPPY AND GLORIOUS by 3/4 lengths. But the 3kg weight difference could see the tables turned.

(8) RAPID CHARGE found support on debut but never produced. Watch for improvement.

(4) ARAGOSTA can improve on his debut fifth over 1,450m. The extra distance suits.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(11) BATTLE FORCE is in top form. With bottom weight and pole position, he could go all the way and make it five wins in succession.

(1) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS was not striding out last time. He should make a race of it with improvement.

(5) WHORLY WHORLY was not happy last time and should do a lot better.

(2) IKIGAI is having his peak run. Could resume winning ways.

Stablemate (7) WONDERWALL did well after a long break and forms a strong back- up.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(9) UNDER YOUR SPELL has won all three races without any pressure. Unless any of the others make huge improvement, she should take the race.

(1) COLD FACT appears a difficult ride but, if she behaves herself, could get into the mix.

Stable companion (5) HEAVENS GIRL should run another honest race.

(8) SUPREME QUEST will enjoy the little extra distance and must be included in the tierce.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

Two future stars contest the SA Nursery - colt (6) SMORGASBORD and filly (9) SHEELA. Both were heavily backed on debut, were hampered and were super impressive.

(2) PYROMANIAC is another one backed in a gutsy debut win and will know more about it.

Stablemates (4) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES and (3) RETALLICK, (1) MITCH GOT HIS WISH and (7) WARRIOR CAPTAIN are above average.

RACE 5 (1,160M)

(5) TROPIC SUN is in top form. Despite being worse off with (2) GALLIC PRINCESS and (4) RIO'S WINTER, she should confirm the form.

(8) SWEET FUTURE (runner-up on debut and reeled off four in succession subsequently) and (9) CELESTIAL LOVE (not out of the first two in seven starts) are sure to contest the finish.

(3) SARAH is sporting blinkers now. If they have no adverse effect, she could feature.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

After finishing runner-up to Summer Pudding twice, (1) RUNNING BRAVE could have her chance to capture the Gerald Rosenberg Stakes without her nemesis in the field.

(4) SEEHAAM ran below form last time but beat (6) SPARKLING WATER convincingly before that. Sparkling Water was a good second to War of Athena in the Oaks last time.

However, (7) NETTA, who also finished a good second to War Of Athena in the Fillies Classic, ran well behind her in the Oaks.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(9) TRUE TO LIFE is ultra-consistent and should give another good showing in the Computaform Sprint.

(6) BOHICA is back to best and the blinkers could sharpen him up over the minimum trip.

The lightly raced KZN visitor (11) VERNICHEY needed her last run and could get into the action.

Cape visitor (2) RIO QUERARI and (7) BOLD RANSOM are not far back and could get into the mix.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

Top four-year-old filly (7) SUMMER PUDDING (won 11 from 12 starts) takes on three-year old Triple Crown winner (8) MALMOOS (won seven of eight). Both were beaten once when unplaced in Cape Town.

(1) GOT THE GREENLIGHT (winner of four Grade 1 races) is having his peak run and will give them something to think about.

RACE 9 (3,200M)

Two genuine stayers - (1) AFRICAN ADVENTURE and (5) DON'T LOOK BACK - are set to fight it out. Carrying a hefty 61kg, African Adventure is giving Don't Look Back 8kg. Both won with consummate ease in their only try over this distance but 8kg is a lot to give away over the trip. African Adventure beat (6) ODD ROB by 83/4 lengths for which he was penalised 5kg. The rest are looking for minor money.