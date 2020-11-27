Time for Castle to turn the Corner

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(5) DESERT PRIDE is strongly fancied if she takes her place. She is coupled with (1) TRATTORIA, who was not disgraced on debut and also competes before this.

(2) LADY OF FLAME has blinkers back on. Should confirm with stable companion (3) SHELTERING SKY on their penultimate runs.

(10) ROHA found no support on debut but showed good speed. She can only improve.

Watch debutante (9) MIRACLE AND WONDER.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(5) GODSWOOD has ability but appears a difficult customer. If he settles, he could open his account.

(9) BARTHOLDI found no support on debut but did well despite a bad start. He is fitter.

(4) BATTLE FORCE is running close-up and should confirm with (6) MARRAKECH on their recent meeting.

Respect money for newcomers (8) APACHE TRAIL and (10) DOUBLE MARTINI.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(4) CASTLE CORNER was runner-up in his last four starts and deserves his victory. The one to beat.

(8) MISTER BLUE SKY found some support on debut but ran on after a slow start. Should have improved.

(6) CHARIOT MASTER had money on debut but could not get going. This trip will suit.

(9) NARTJIE and (2) GRACE FROM ABOVE could do better.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(4) LEGAL DREAM fluffed her lines over a longer trip last start and showed pace from a wide draw before tiring late. Was third on debut over the track and trip. Worth another chance.

(3) MAGNETIC DIME has shown enough to be competitive, but may need further.

A bigger threat could come from (2) OHWHATANIGHT, who has solid sprint form.

Watch the betting on newcomer (6) ST PATRICK'S DAY.

RACE 5 (1,160M)

(2) GALLIC PRINCESS found the minimum trip a bit sharp last time. Should contest the finish.

(1) MOUNT LAUREL is another who will be challenging late.

(13) ECSTATIC GREEN and (14) WINTER SMOKE should not be far off the pace. Could get going to greet the judge.

(15) KEEP THE LIGHTS ON won well after a rest. Could do it again.

(12) SPRINGS OF CARMEL needed her last outing. Should not be far off.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) SHORT CUT has found the frame in both 1,000m starts. Has more scope than most. Should be hard to beat.

(7) WHAT A FLIGHT receives weight from her male rivals and has shown enough to make her presence felt.

(1) EMPIRE GLORY and (3) SNOW SUMMIT have shown enough over 1,000m to get into the picture but must raise their game to win. Place chance.

Watch the betting on (6) SECRET LIZARD, who need not be special to play a role.

RACE 7 (1,160M)

(9) BOHICA has done well and could increase his winning sequence to four.

(4) EDEN ROC resumed winning ways last time. Could score again.

(2) MR FLOOD knows how to win fresh. Could get into the fight for top honours.

(13) BOLD RANSOM is rarely far off them. Should run an honest race.

(8) INVIDIA has ability. Could reproduce best form.

(5) SINGFORAFA is fast. If he relaxes early, he could keep on galloping.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) SOMERSET MAUGHAM has been costly to follow. But he meets a small field and will likely play another leading role.

(5) CAPTAIN WHO is open to any amount of improvement, after a pleasing sprint debut. Is likely to be even better over this trip.

(2) ESSOS makes the most appeal of the rest, having shown improved form with blinkers.

(3) PAPER TRAIL has earning potential, too.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(1) MOUNT PLEASANT has won all three races. Will look to add to his list. A hot favourite.

(2) MK'S PRIDE will not go down without a fight. He showed true grit when winning the Ready To Run Cup and the extra 200m should be no problem.

(4) FLYING CARPET finished close behind him. Could get into the mix.

(3) FIRE AND ICE is in form. Looking for four straight wins.

(5) WINTER STORIES and (6) CATCH TWENTYTWO were close together last time. Could place.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(2) KATIE TO has looked a winner in waiting, having hit the woodwork in two of her three starts. Hard to beat.

(1) ROSEMARY MEADOW and (3) OUR WORLD represent in-form yards and have the form to pose a threat.

(5) SEA LION has flattered to deceive but is likely to enjoy this step-up in trip.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

The racing public will be supporting new wonder (3) SUMMER PUDDING in her bid to take the World Sports Betting Gauteng Summer Cup. She deserves all accolades but now has to be crowned "Queen Of All'. She was not given a good work-out in her comeback run but will give her best to increase her winning sequence to nine.

(14) PACK LEADER, who has come on well but yet to win beyond 1,600m, is the biggest threat.

(2) ZILLZAAL, last year's winner, needed his last run. Will be all out to retain his crown.

(11) CHARLES, (10) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE and (16) TREE TUMBO are looking for the minor money.

RACE 12 (1,800M)

(4) BEY SUYAY and (7) CAPTAINS WORLD caught the eye with improved efforts in a recent meeting. With further progress, they should be competitive. But they will need to raise their games to thwart improving (3) HIGH MOON, who is maturing smartly and is likely to improve over this trip.

(5) PACIFIC DUKE, (8) COROMANDEL and (9) GALLIC TRIBE are probable improvers, too. They deserve some consideration.

(1) TALES OF US should improve after being gelded. But he may need the run after a rest.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(1) QUEEN SUPREME comes off a rest and is well in. But she has to give (9) WAR OF ATHENA, two years her junior, 9kg, which is a lot of weight.

(8) SENTBYDESTINY appears difficult but has tons of ability. She will enjoy the longer trip and could finish strongly.

Stable companions (3) MAGIC SCHOOL and (4) SARAGON could get into the mix.

RACE 14 (1,500M)

(1) JET DARK has won over the course and distance. Looks fit for the comeback run.

Last-start winners (2) FIREALLEY and (7) BEREAVE are also open to further improvement. They should be competitive. The form of Bereave's debut win has been franked.

(3) ALL LIT UP has solid post-maiden form. Should make his presence felt if able to reproduce that with cheekpieces fitted.

(4) DUBAI LIGHTS should get closer to the selection on these terms.

(8) BROTHER LOUIS and (9) CYBER LAW are not without chances.

RACE 15 (3,200M)

(8) AFRICAN ADVENTURE could finish off strongly and see out the extra distance, if ridden cold like the last time.

(2) FACTOR FIFTY and (3) IMPERIAL RUBY should not be far off each other on collateral form. Either could take it.

(9) ODD ROB cannot be ignored for the money.

Stablemate (12) BRAND NEW CADILLAC is capable of pulling it off as well.

(6) SUNSHINE SILK is better than her last two runs suggested. Could feature.

(7) DROMEDARIS cannot be underestimated.