Time to celebrate with Dirty Martini

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(6) SAFARI BLUE was heavily supported on debut but showed signs of inexperience. He should make amends in this weak race.

(3) MARSH MARIGOLD was slowly away on debut. The longer distance should suit him.

(2) JEAN PAUL showed pace but then weakened on debut. He should be smarter this time and can contest the finish.

(5) REDOUTE’S SECRET and (7) SENHOR DUKE could improve to win some minor money.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

Trainer Alan Greeff has a decent hand with four of the seven carded.

(1) CALANDRA looks the pick of them on recent form but never rule out the stablemates.

(2) DUCHESS OF BOURBON was very slowly away last time. But, if she jumps on terms, she is quite capable of winning.

(6) HAWTHORN and (4) GREEN DRAGON did well on the Polytrack earlier this season. They must be considered.

(3) SEEKING WISDOM does not always show her best side but can go close.

(7) PRINCESS OF FIRE loves this track and trip.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) MISS NIBBLES and (2) ALL THINGS NICE showed promise on debut. Miss Nibbles was full of running when scoring and looks the one to beat. All Things Nice did everything but win on debut. The horse that beat her subsequently picked up a juvenile feature.

Trainer Alan Greeff sends out a well-bred newcomer in (8) SWEET THE SOUND, who is by Rafeef.

(3) FEARLESS LADY was not beaten out of sight on debut. She should be smarter this time.

(9) TWICE TO HEAVEN can also earn some money.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) GALLIC GIRL won easily last Friday. Winning form is good form.

(3) PERFECT DISPLAY was a bit of a disappointment in KwaZulu-Natal but could win a weak race like this.

(4) ROOIBOS is capable of a strong finish when her mind is on the job.

(5) SHOWTIME BABY is holding her form. There is every chance she will contest the finish yet again.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) DIRTY MARTINI has lost the plot in his last few runs. But a change of trainer should spark the improvement needed to win a weak race like this. On his best form, he sure is the one to beat.

(3) SHADES OF BLU continues to battle away. One of these days he might actually win.

(4) MOUNT GRACE and (7) GLOBAL KAS showed improvement last time. They could earn some more money. Do not be surprised by an improved run from (6) ENRICO CECCHETTI.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

In a competitive-looking race, it is once again trainer Greeff who holds the strongest hand. (2) GOLD ROCK is threatening to win.

(4) DANILO returns from a short break and has stable jockey Greg Cheyne in the irons.

(5) POMACEOUS is battling to finish off a race but has a place chance.

(8) SELAILAI returned to form with a lucky win last time. He has copped a penalty for that win but is course-and-distance suited, so can place.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

Yet another tough race to find the winner. Greeff is well represented with half of the 10 runners carded.

(4) GOLDEN CHANCE has not run anywhere near her rating in her last few runs but can go close if she does this time round.

(3) SAILING SHIP will find this trip more to her liking. She should be right at the finish.

(2) LUNA WISH is another that is battling but can earn.

(1) PRINCESS KALISI knows how to win but has to give weight to her rivals.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(6) LOOKOUT HOUSE needed his comeback run. He could surprise. Stable companion (9) MOJITO MAGIC has been holding form and can go close.

(14) PEGA D’ORO surprised most when picking off his rivals last time. He is quite capable of following up.

(11) TORRE DEL ORO and (5) CURIOUS will likely show massive odds that may be worth including in those exotic bets.