Time for Karisto to salute the judge

Karisto coming through in the centre to finish second to Glasgow (left) on May 5.

Karisto is a small horse with a big heart. He's due for a win and, if you stick with him, your patience could be rewarded.

Down to run in Race 7 on Sunday, the four-year-old did everything right in a gallop on Tuesday morning.

Ridden by Vlad Duric, he clapped on the pace to run the 600m in 36.7sec.

It was a fine piece of work and trainer Lee Freedman will be hard pressed to present him any fitter on Sunday afternoon.

Karisto has been the hard-luck story in his last two runs. Both times, he ran his heart out and, both times, he found himself beaten by narrow margins.

Take that race on May 5. With the winning post looming, both he and Glasgow put in big runs. In a flash they had sent early leader, Chalaza, to the cleaners.

Then began the real battle. Head and head they went. Barend Vorster on Glasgow and Ben Thompson on Karisto.

So tight were they that they brushed each other in the shades of the winning post. The judges called for a print of the finish and, after deliberations, Glasgow got the nod by a nostril.

A fortnight later, over the 1,600m, Karisto again played bridesmaid - that time, he led but was run down by Destroyer Eclipse. If anything, he deserves a break and a win on Sunday could put things right.