Time is ripe for Rob Roy to win a race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) ROB ROY deserves to get his head in front after two runner-up finishes in his last two starts, both over course and distance.

(2) APOLLO ACE won't be a maiden for much longer, though, and should be competitive.

(4) HEY BOY can improve after a rest and gelding.

(7) AUGUSTINA and (8) CAT DADDY are newcomers to take note of.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) MUMTAZ tired late over further last time and should enjoy reverting to this trip, over which she has decent form.

(1) WINTER FIVE makes most appeal of the remainder on exposed form.

(4) SKIDADDLE won't have to be special to win first time out. Watch the betting.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(5) IKEBANA is the best from the Crawford yard - ahead of well-related (3) DREAM DANCER, who may be better suited to sprinting at this stage.

(8) CAPAILL is weighted to turn the tables on the former.

(4) STAR ANGEL and (2) SUGERPOVA have earning potential too.

RACE 4 (1,250M)

(2) TRIPPI'S EXPRESS bumped a smart prospect when second on debut. He will have more to offer and appears well placed on handicap debut to continue winning ways.

(3) PHOTOCOPY and (4) CAPTAINOFTHESEA have the form to pose a threat, while (6) RED RASCAL should fare better dropping in trip.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(6) TROOP THE COLOUR and veteran (7) JUDDERING ANGEL acquitted themselves well in a similar contest over this course and distance.

4) EARL OF WARWICK, who is well-weighted over a distance which should bring about further improvement, is preferred.

(3) WHAT A JOKER and likely improver after gelding (2) RUN RED have claims too. Both look good for novelty players.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6) STRAWBERRY FIRE is coming to hand and arrives on the back after a workmanlike C & D success. This is tougher but she is on an upward curve, so expected to contest the outcome.

(3) PEARL JAM, her stable companion, could pose the biggest threat. She finished behind last-start winner (4) EXPEDITE but will strip fitter and is weighted to reverse the form with that rival.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) SILVER MAPLE and (2) FELLOW TRAVELLER made pleasing comebacks after their respective layoffs. Both should have more to offer.

Last-start maiden winner (7) HUDOO MAGIC will be tested in this company but is open to any amount of improvement.

(6) SPECTRA FORCE has been ultra consistent can never be ignored in this kind of race.