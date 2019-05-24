Ting has a nice 'Baby'

The Jimmy Ting-trained Yee Cheong Baby running away with a strong Class 2 victory at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Yee Cheong Baby delivered trainer Jimmy Ting his first Class 2 victory at Happy Valley on Wednseday night, as the hulking chestnut made it look easy in Suffolk Handicap (1,200m), powering to a two-length success under Zac Purton.

"The horse has improved, I think he is top of Class 2, we'll see next season if he improves a little bit, maybe he can run in a Group race," said Ting.

Yee Cheong Baby made all the running to clock a slick 1min 08.78sec, just shy of Ivictory's Happy Valley 1,200m track record time of 1min 08.52sec.

Ting's taking it easy with Yee Cheong Baby, as the youthful chestnut still has plenty of maturing to do.

"I didn't push him because he's only three years old, I just gave him relaxed work, gallop three times, easy," said Ting.

"He's a big horse, still growing. I think next season, he'll be better."