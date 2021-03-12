Tivic’s Ablest on the Ascend

Ablest Ascend (right) may be small-sized but he has a big heart.

Tivic Stable's Ablest Ascend has come back good from a well-earned rest.

He should return triumphant in Sunday's $50,000 Class 4 event over the 1,000m scamper on the Polytrack in Race 3.

The Michael Clements-trained three-year-old signalled his winning intentions with his scintillating trial in preparation for his comeback. He kept everyone in awe on Feb 25 with the way he annihilated his rivals. He was in a trial of his own, with the rest in another.

Quick to jump, he rocketed to the lead and was about six lengths in front of the second horse by the bend. Jockey Shafrizal Saleh did not flex a muscle in the straight - and his mount simply cruised home by 53/4 lengths in a swift 59.86sec.

The week earlier, he had caught the eye with his blistering 600m gallop in 33.2sec.

The horse is bursting out of his skin and should prove too speedy on Sunday from the inner-most barrier and a handy 52.5kg handicap, after Shafrizal's 2kg claim.

When he made his debut on July 11 - the day Singapore racing resumed from a three-month lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic - Ablest Ascend looked only ordinary.

Last early in the Restricted Maiden event over the Poly 1,100m, he beat only three home. Shafrizal was aboard.

But he transformed overnight. He led throughout in his next race over 1,200m on turf in 1min 10.83sec with Louis-Philippe Beuzelin astride.

This was followed by a head second to Kiwi Kid over the Poly 1,100m in Class 4. He then took part in the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe over the 1,200m on turf and was a creditable 21/4-length fourth behind the promising Boomba.

To come back from that feature race to Class 4 stands him in good stead. The one to beat.