Tivic’s Ablest Ascend delivers

Ablest Ascend (jockey Shafrizal Saleh astride) staving off the late-closing Man Of Mystery (No. 4) for his second win in five starts at Kranji yesterday.

Tivic Stable's Ablest Ascend had worked and trialled like a sure thing.

And my best bet of the day duly justified his $12 favourite's tag with a comfortable 1/2-length victory from Man Of Mystery in yesterday's $50,000 Class 4 race over the Polytrack 1,000m scamper.

The Michael Clements-trained progressive three-year-old had sizzled in a 600m gallop in 33.2sec and followed up with a scintillating trial victory for his comeback from a 31/2-month break.

A speedy type, the inner-most barrier certainly aided his chances. It provided him with the most economical run among the 12 runners on the shortest route home.

Although he jumped swiftly to roll forward, he soon had Magnifique surging up alongside. The $250 outsider was donning blinkers for the first time and was ridden by apprentice jockey Winston Cheah Wei Wen, who is said to be riding in his last Kranji race day, as he will be moving back to Kuala Lumpur without a win.

Jockey Shafrizal Saleh was sensible enough to avoid getting into a ding-dong battle for the lead. He allowed Ablest Ascend to settle just half a length behind. Man Of Mystery, who had Marc Lerner astride, tracked the pair. Shafrizal cut the ribbons shortly after straightening and kicked clear.

Man Of Mystery made up good ground in the final stages but the bird had flown. The winner clocked a smart 59.02sec.

Clements was a bit worried with the pressure from Magnifique, but was relieved to find Shafrizal being able to get his mount to relax.

"He used his good barrier and gate speed to go forward. The 2kg claim also helped, and he was strong to the line," said the Zimbabwe-born trainer.

"I'll probably look for a similar Class 4 race over a sprint distance for him next."

Shafrizal said Ablest Ascend was raring to go but he saved his mount up for the kill. It was game over when he let him go.

"When I saw Winston wanted to go forward, I took a seat but my horse was very fresh. I managed to make him come back under me, though," said the Malaysian jockey. "In the straight, he kept going. It was a very nice win. He can only improve from there."

Ablest Ascend has bagged more than $80,000 in prize money from two wins, a second and a fourth in the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe.